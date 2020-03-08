Timeform UK SmartPlays: Monday 9 March

Back

Glorious Caesar - 18:40 Wolverhampton

Considering he suffered a poor start, and was bumped over a furlong out, Glorious Caesar did well to get his head in front in what appealed as a strong race for the grade at Lingfield last month. He has been raised a lenient looking 4 lb for his first success, and with further improvement anticipated, he looks well placed to double his career win tally.

Lay

Vicenzo Mio - 14:35 Plumpton

Vicenzo Mio has run creditably in his last two outings, finishing third here and fourth at Warwick, but he hardly shaped like a winner in waiting on either occasion and, with his losing run now stretching back to 2013, it would be no surprise to see him find one, if not a couple, too good again here.

Smart Stat

Tidal Flow - 15:55 Stratford

£15.81 - Philip Hobbs's profit to a £1 level stake with only one runner on the card

Tidal Flow built on a promising chase debut when scoring readily at Uttoxeter in December, doing everything right to run out a comfortable 21-length winner, and continued his improvement when second in a deeper race at Newbury last time. He is getting better with each start over fences and looks the one to beat in this contest.