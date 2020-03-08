To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform UK SmartPlays: Monday 9 March

Horses racing at Plumpton
Timeform provide three bets in the UK on Monday
Timeform pick out their best back, lay and smart stat bets on Monday...

"...is getting better with each start over fences..."

Timeform on Tidal Flow

Back
Glorious Caesar - 18:40 Wolverhampton

Considering he suffered a poor start, and was bumped over a furlong out, Glorious Caesar did well to get his head in front in what appealed as a strong race for the grade at Lingfield last month. He has been raised a lenient looking 4 lb for his first success, and with further improvement anticipated, he looks well placed to double his career win tally.

Lay
Vicenzo Mio - 14:35 Plumpton

Vicenzo Mio has run creditably in his last two outings, finishing third here and fourth at Warwick, but he hardly shaped like a winner in waiting on either occasion and, with his losing run now stretching back to 2013, it would be no surprise to see him find one, if not a couple, too good again here.

Smart Stat
Tidal Flow - 15:55 Stratford

£15.81 - Philip Hobbs's profit to a £1 level stake with only one runner on the card

Tidal Flow built on a promising chase debut when scoring readily at Uttoxeter in December, doing everything right to run out a comfortable 21-length winner, and continued his improvement when second in a deeper race at Newbury last time. He is getting better with each start over fences and looks the one to beat in this contest.

Recommended bets

Back - Glorious Caesar – 18:40 Wolverhampton
Lay - Vicenzo Mio – 14:35 Plumpton
Smart Stat - Tidal Flow – 15:55 Stratford

Want to know how these tips get on? You can find today's horse racing results on the Timeform website.

Plump 9th Mar (2m4f Nov Hcap Chs)

Monday 9 March, 2.00pm

Market rules

Vicenzo Mio
Ted Bach
Soarlikeaneagle
Westerberry
Pottlereaghexpress
Impulsive Leader
Hurry Henry
Hab Sab
Bridgets Cross
Strat 9th Mar (2m5f Nov Chs)

Monday 9 March, 2.10pm

Market rules

Tidal Flow
Moonlighter
Senior Citizen
Financier
Wolv 9th Mar (1m1f Hcap)

Monday 9 March, 5.40pm

Market rules

Glorious Caesar
Night Voyager
Beechwood Jim Bob
Visibility
Richard R H B
Breguet Boy
Lexington Warfare
Fleet Street
Blue Slate
Mick
Timeform,

