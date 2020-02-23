To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform UK SmartPlays: Monday 24 February

All-weather racing
There is all-weather racing from Wolverhampton on Monday evening
Timeform pick out their best back, lay and smart stat bets on Monday...

"...looked unfortunate not to cash in on a falling mark here last time..."

Timeform on Street Parade

Back
Street Parade - 19:00 Wolverhampton

Street Parade looked unfortunate not to cash in on a falling mark here last time but should be able to gain compensation. He was further back than ideal in a steadily-run race last time but kept on strongly to finish runner-up, going down by only a neck. That was arguably a career-best effort from Street Parade and he is up to defying a 2 lb higher mark.

Lay
Accessor - 15:05 Southwell

Accessor has been in decent heart of late and made a successful Fibresand debut over this course and distance last week, staying on well to lead inside the final half furlong. He is likely to continue in good form, but does not look especially well treated under a 5 lb penalty and could be worth opposing at a short price with Adams Park, who ran well when third last time and appears to be on a better mark.

Smart Stat
Dancing Feet - 17:30 Wolverhampton

£12.85 - Archie Watson's profit to a £1 level stake with horses running after a break

Dancing Feet showed plenty to work with on her debut for David O'Meara at Doncaster in June, looking a danger at the furlong pole but paying the price for racing too freely. She has since joined Archie Watson and her absence is unlikely to prove a problem, keeping in mind the trainer's good record with those returning from a break. She can build on her encouraging debut.

Want to know how these tips get on? You can find today's horse racing results on the Timeform website.

