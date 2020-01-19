To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform UK SmartPlays: Monday 20 January

Horses running at Wolverhampton
Wolverhampton stages racing on Monday
Timeform pick out their best back, lay and smart stat bets on Monday...

"...is proving to be a model of consistency..."

Timeform on Toro Dorado

Back
Toro Dorado - 17:55 Wolverhampton

Toro Dorado is proving to be a model of consistency on the all-weather and, having finished placed at Chelmsford on his final two starts last year, he showed some improvement to score at Lingfield, finding plenty and knuckling down well to prevail. He looks well treated off just a 1 lb higher mark and should give another good account with Luke Morris in the saddle again.

Lay
Mulcahys Hill - 14:00 Newcastle

Mulcahys Hill sets a fair standard but he has a rather patchy profile over fences and was pulled up in the Becher Chase last time, so he is worth opposing with his only rival Aye Right, who looks a smashing prospect. Aye Right won five times over hurdles and is a chasing type on looks so is expected to achieve even more in this sphere. He was in the process of making a really encouraging first start over fences at Doncaster last time but unseated his rider when possibly put off by Sam Spinner making an error just in front of him. He is expected to make amends here.

Smart Stat
Dundraw Dash - 12:55 Newcastle

£37.25 - Micky Hammond's profit to a £1 level stake with bumper debutants

Micky Hammond has his string in good form - two of his last five runners have won, and Cornerstone Lad was beaten less than a length in a Grade 2 - and he introduces an interesting newcomer in Dundraw Dash. He is a half-sister to a fair hurdler, while his dam is out of a half-sister to the Grade 1-placed hurdler Spirit Leader. Hammond's excellent record with bumper newcomers suggests that Dundraw Dash will be clued up enough to do herself justice on debut.

Recommended bets

Back - Toro Dorado - 17:55 Wolverhampton
Lay - Mulcahys Hill - 14:00 Newcastle
Smart Stat - Dundraw Dash - 12:55 Newcastle

Want to know how these tips get on? You can find today's horse racing results on the Timeform website.

Timeform,

