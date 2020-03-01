Timeform UK SmartPlays: Monday 2 March

Back

Sky Defender - 18:15 Wolverhampton

Sky Defender found only the progressive El Ghazwani too strong at Lingfield on his penultimate outing, but that rival has since won, adding some substance to the form. Sky Defender wasted little time bouncing back to winning ways, comfortably scoring at Kempton, and he is clearly operating at the peak of his powers at the moment. There's not much pace on the cards here and Sky Defender could be hard to peg back.

Lay

Amor Fati - 17:15 Wolverhampton

Amor Fati shaped nicely when finishing runner-up to the reopposing Traveller over course and distance last time, but that was the first time for a while that he didn't blow the start, and he remains one to be wary about. He is on a long losing run and, given the signs of temperament he has shown, others are preferred.

Smart Stat

Flegmatik - 16:15 Wetherby

31% - Dan Skelton's strike rate at Wetherby since the start of the 2014/15 season

Flegmatik ran better than the distance beaten would suggest in the ultra-competitive Betfair Hurdle last time, when he made a mistake at the second-last and was then badly hampered at the final flight. That was a creditable effort from the inexperienced five-year-old and he may still be capable of better for a yard with such a fine effort at this venue. Flegmatik had previously run well to finish runner-up here on his reappearance.