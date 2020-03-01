To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Menu

Cheltenham Tips

Today's Racing Results

Today's Racecards

Cheltenham Preview Evening

Horse Racing Tips

Football Predictions

Premier League Tips

Timeform UK SmartPlays: Monday 2 March

Horses running at Wolverhampton
Wolverhampton stages an all-weather card on Monday
Join today
View market

Timeform pick out their best back, lay and smart stat bets on Monday...

"...could be hard to peg back..."

Timeform on Sky Defender

Back
Sky Defender - 18:15 Wolverhampton

Sky Defender found only the progressive El Ghazwani too strong at Lingfield on his penultimate outing, but that rival has since won, adding some substance to the form. Sky Defender wasted little time bouncing back to winning ways, comfortably scoring at Kempton, and he is clearly operating at the peak of his powers at the moment. There's not much pace on the cards here and Sky Defender could be hard to peg back.

Lay
Amor Fati - 17:15 Wolverhampton

Amor Fati shaped nicely when finishing runner-up to the reopposing Traveller over course and distance last time, but that was the first time for a while that he didn't blow the start, and he remains one to be wary about. He is on a long losing run and, given the signs of temperament he has shown, others are preferred.

Smart Stat
Flegmatik - 16:15 Wetherby

31% - Dan Skelton's strike rate at Wetherby since the start of the 2014/15 season

Flegmatik ran better than the distance beaten would suggest in the ultra-competitive Betfair Hurdle last time, when he made a mistake at the second-last and was then badly hampered at the final flight. That was a creditable effort from the inexperienced five-year-old and he may still be capable of better for a yard with such a fine effort at this venue. Flegmatik had previously run well to finish runner-up here on his reappearance.

New on Betting.Betfair – Betslip

You can now bet without leaving Betting.Betfair with our brand new on-site betslip for Exchange markets. You'll see the Exchange back and lay prices at the end of articles - simply login and place your bets as you would do on the main Exchange site.

Recommended bets

Back - Sky Defender - 18:15 Wolverhampton
Lay - Amor Fati - 17:15 Wolverhampton
Smart Stat - Flegmatik - 16:15 Wetherby

Want to know how these tips get on? You can find today's horse racing results on the Timeform website.

Weth 2nd Mar (2m Hcap Hrd)

Monday 2 March, 2.00pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Main Fact
Gennady
Secrete Stream
Khage
Zizaneur
Flegmatik
Baracalu
Mcgowans Pass
Keyboard Gangster
Up
Down

Bet slip

Wolv 2nd Mar (1m1f Hcap)

Monday 2 March, 4.45pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Traveller
Cheeky Rascal
Amor Fati
Decoration Of War
Al Thoorayah
Cormier
Valentine Mist
Lyrical Ballad
Gold Standard
Up
Down

Bet slip

Wolv 2nd Mar (1m4f Hcap)

Monday 2 March, 4.45pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Sky Defender
Deal A Dollar
Original Choice
Kodiac Harbour
Cosmeapolitan
Up
Down

Bet slip

BET NOW AND GET A FREE £/€20 EXCHANGE BET

  • Join - Open your account today using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a Single Bet of £/€20.
  • Earn - We'll refund you £/€20 if the bet loses
Bet now

New customer Offer. Bet up to £/€20 and if the bet loses, we'll refund you £/€20. T&Cs apply.

Timeform,

More Timeform UK SmartPlays

Read past articles