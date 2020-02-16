To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform UK SmartPlays: Monday 17 February

Horses running at Kempton
Kempton stages racing on Monday evening
Timeform pick out their best back, lay and smart stat bets on Monday...

"...a 5 lb rise in the weights is unlikely to stop him completing the hat-trick..."

Timeform on Lord P

Back
Lord P - 19:00 Kempton

Lord P scored on his handicap debut at Southwell and looked to have a bit in hand when following up at Kempton last time. He made impressive headway from the rear at Kempton, making ground in the style of a well-handicapped horse, and a 5 lb rise in the weights is unlikely to stop him completing the hat-trick. He still has more to offer after only five starts.

Lay
Teescomponents Lad - 15:55 Carlisle

Teescomponents Lad won this race last year from a 4 lb lower mark and arrives on the back of a victory at Catterick last time. However, he was suited by how the race developed on that occasion as the two leaders were pressing each other from a circuit out. He has more on his plate here and is worth opposing, with Serious Ego in particular looking like a significant danger.

Smart Stat
Princess Mononoke - 16:30 Carlisle

2 - Donald McCain's number of winners in past eight runnings

Donald McCain has won two of the last eight runnings of this race and looks to hold solid claims with Princess Mononoke. She is a consistent type, has been holding her form and ran as well as ever when third at Newcastle last time. Testing ground is not a problem and it will be no surprise to see her launch another bold bid.

Recommended bets

Back - Lord P – 19:00 Kempton
Lay - Teescomponents Lad - 15:55 Carlisle
Smart Stat - Princess Mononoke - 16:30 Carlisle

Want to know how these tips get on? You can find today's horse racing results on the Timeform website.

