Timeform UK SmartPlays: Monday 17 February

Back

Lord P - 19:00 Kempton

Lord P scored on his handicap debut at Southwell and looked to have a bit in hand when following up at Kempton last time. He made impressive headway from the rear at Kempton, making ground in the style of a well-handicapped horse, and a 5 lb rise in the weights is unlikely to stop him completing the hat-trick. He still has more to offer after only five starts.

Lay

Teescomponents Lad - 15:55 Carlisle

Teescomponents Lad won this race last year from a 4 lb lower mark and arrives on the back of a victory at Catterick last time. However, he was suited by how the race developed on that occasion as the two leaders were pressing each other from a circuit out. He has more on his plate here and is worth opposing, with Serious Ego in particular looking like a significant danger.

Smart Stat

Princess Mononoke - 16:30 Carlisle

2 - Donald McCain's number of winners in past eight runnings

Donald McCain has won two of the last eight runnings of this race and looks to hold solid claims with Princess Mononoke. She is a consistent type, has been holding her form and ran as well as ever when third at Newcastle last time. Testing ground is not a problem and it will be no surprise to see her launch another bold bid.