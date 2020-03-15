Timeform UK SmartPlays: Monday 16 March

Back

Jurys Out - 16:20 Hereford

Jurys Out progressed nicely over hurdles last season, winning on soft ground at Carlisle before finishing runner-up under less testing conditions at Market Rasen. He was in the process of running well on his chasing debut here in November but stumbled and unseated rider at the third-last. However, plenty of encouragement can be taken from that chasing debut and trainer Venetia Williams looks to have found a nice opportunity for this lightly-raced seven-year-old, who remains open to further improvement.

Lay

Alnadam - 15:20 Hereford

Alnadam produced his best effort yet on his handicap debut at Newbury last month, finishing fourth in a race that featured some interesting types and has produced a subsequent winner. He is lightly raced and could yet do a bit better, but he isn't especially well handicapped relative to some of these rivals, most notably Sastruga, who moved like a horse some way ahead of his mark when runner-up at Uttoxeter. Sastruga disappointed at Warwick last time but is well worth another chance to confirm the promise of his handicap debut.

Smart Stat

Mister Watson - 16:50 Hereford

£41.62 - Ben Pauling's profit to a £1 level stake with bumper debutants

A healthy level-stake profit with newcomers suggests that Ben Pauling's debutants rarely lack for knowhow or fitness, and his representative Mister Watson is therefore of interest. He makes some appeal on paper as he is a half-brother to a fairly useful type, while his dam is a half-sister to Cesarewitch winner Grumeti.