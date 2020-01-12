To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Menu

NFL Playoffs Tips

Big Bash Tips

Racing Ambassadors

Horse Racing Tips

Football Predictions

Premier League Tips

Timeform UK SmartPlays: Monday 13 January

Horses running on the all-weather
There's all-weather action at Wolverhampton on Monday
Join today
View market

Timeform pick out their best back, lay and smart stat bets on Monday...

"...is expected to prove too strong again..."

Timeform on Raymond Tusk

Back
Raymond Tusk - 17:50 Wolverhampton

Raymond Tusk showed very smart form when finishing fourth off a big weight in the ultra-competitive Ebor Handicap at York in the summer, and he wasn't disgraced when finishing in mid-division in the Melbourne Cup. He didn't have to be at his best to land a minor event at Newcastle last month, but he showed a good attitude under pressure to beat Funny Kid and is expected to prove too strong again. He has a clear class edge.

Lay
Le Musee - 15:35 Southwell

Le Musee is a useful chaser but he was pulled up on his penultimate outing at Perth and was never travelling well in the Ladbrokes Trophy last time. He has an obvious chance off his lowly Flat mark but a lack of experience on Fibresand and those couple of disappointing efforts over fences make him opposable at a short price. Bolt N Brown ran one of his lesser races last time, but shaped well here in November and looks interesting upped in trip.

Smart Stat
Le Manege Enchante - 12:25 Southwell

£50.32 - Derek Shaw's profit to a £1 level stake when having only one runner at a Flat meeting

Derek Shaw has a good record when sending only one runner to a meeting and he relies on Le Manege Enchante at Southwell on Monday. Le Manege Enchante ran his best race for a while when runner-up here last time and he looks well treated on that form.

Minimum Bet Guarantee

Betfair's 'minimum bet guarantee' on all races in the UK and Ireland means all customers are able to bet to win a minimum of £/€500. T&Cs apply.

Recommended bets

Back - Raymond Tusk - 17:50 Wolverhampton
Lay - Le Musee - 15:35 Southwell
Smart Stat - Le Manege Enchante - 12:25 Southwell

Want to know how these tips get on? You can find today's horse racing results on the Timeform website.

BET NOW AND GET A FREE £/€20 EXCHANGE BET

  • Join - Open your account today using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a Single Bet of £/€20.
  • Earn - We'll refund you £/€20 if the bet loses
Bet now

New customer Offer. Bet up to £/€20 and if the bet loses, we'll refund you £/€20. T&Cs apply.

Timeform,

More Timeform UK SmartPlays

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles