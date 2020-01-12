Timeform UK SmartPlays: Monday 13 January

Back

Raymond Tusk - 17:50 Wolverhampton

Raymond Tusk showed very smart form when finishing fourth off a big weight in the ultra-competitive Ebor Handicap at York in the summer, and he wasn't disgraced when finishing in mid-division in the Melbourne Cup. He didn't have to be at his best to land a minor event at Newcastle last month, but he showed a good attitude under pressure to beat Funny Kid and is expected to prove too strong again. He has a clear class edge.

Lay

Le Musee - 15:35 Southwell

Le Musee is a useful chaser but he was pulled up on his penultimate outing at Perth and was never travelling well in the Ladbrokes Trophy last time. He has an obvious chance off his lowly Flat mark but a lack of experience on Fibresand and those couple of disappointing efforts over fences make him opposable at a short price. Bolt N Brown ran one of his lesser races last time, but shaped well here in November and looks interesting upped in trip.

Smart Stat

Le Manege Enchante - 12:25 Southwell

£50.32 - Derek Shaw's profit to a £1 level stake when having only one runner at a Flat meeting

Derek Shaw has a good record when sending only one runner to a meeting and he relies on Le Manege Enchante at Southwell on Monday. Le Manege Enchante ran his best race for a while when runner-up here last time and he looks well treated on that form.