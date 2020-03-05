Timeform UK SmartPlays: Friday 6 March

FfosL 6th Mar (2m4f Nov Hrd)
Friday 6 March, 2.15pm
|Back
|Lay
|Martha Brae
|Legends Ryde
|Precious Eleanor
|Miss Jeanne Moon
|Apple Bank
Bet slip
New to Betfair?
Join to place betsJoin today
Betting.Betfair
Timeform pick out their best back, lay and smart stat bets on Friday...
"...he will be suited by dropping back in trip..."
Timeform on Our Man In Havana
Back
Our Man In Havana - 20:30 Wolverhampton
Our Man In Havana is on a losing sequence that stretches back to November 2018 and found his good run of form coming to a halt at Kempton last month. However, that effort was over seven furlong and he will be suited by dropping back in trip. He had finished runner-up on his two previous outings, trainer Tony Carroll is in excellent form and Our Man In Havana is worth a try from this career-low mark.
Lay
Martha Brae - 14:15 Ffos Las
Martha Brae landed a bumper at Bangor last May and got off the mark over hurdles at the second attempt at Fontwell in December, showing a good attitude and decent jumping technique. She has shown improved form in defeat since, finishing runner-up the last twice, but she has her limitations and will struggle to concede 6 lb to Legends Ryde, who showed better form in bumpers and produced an encouraging effort over hurdles last month.
Smart Stat
More Buck's - 17:00 Ffos Las
2 - Micky Bowen's number of winners in past eight runnings
Micky Bowen and Peter Bryan teamed up to win this in 2018 with Wells de Lune and are represented here by More Buck's, who is an inconsistent type but showed useful form as recently as last year. He has the ability to make a big impact here if on his A-game.
You can now bet without leaving Betting.Betfair with our brand new on-site betslip for Exchange markets. You'll see the Exchange back and lay prices at the end of articles - simply login and place your bets as you would do on the main Exchange site.
Back - Our Man In Havana – 20:30 Wolverhampton
Lay - Martha Brae - 14:15 Ffos Las
Smart Stat - More Buck’s – 17:00 Ffos Las
Want to know how these tips get on? You can find today's horse racing results on the Timeform website.
Friday 6 March, 2.15pm
|Back
|Lay
|Martha Brae
|Legends Ryde
|Precious Eleanor
|Miss Jeanne Moon
|Apple Bank
Friday 6 March, 2.15pm
|Back
|Lay
|More Bucks
|Aqua Dude
|Sir Mangan
|Bob Ford
|Clondaw Westie
|Tinkers Hill Tommy
|Too Many Diamonds
|Red Devil Star
Friday 6 March, 5.30pm
|Back
|Lay
|Arzaak
|It Must Be Faith
|Independence Day
|Our Man In Havana
|Dazacam
|Solar Park
|One One Seven
|Krystallite
|Sepahi
|Awsaaf
|Red Allure