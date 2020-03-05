To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform UK SmartPlays: Friday 6 March

Horses running at Wolverhampton
There's all-weather action at Wolverhampton on Friday
Timeform pick out their best back, lay and smart stat bets on Friday...

"...he will be suited by dropping back in trip..."

Timeform on Our Man In Havana

Back
Our Man In Havana - 20:30 Wolverhampton

Our Man In Havana is on a losing sequence that stretches back to November 2018 and found his good run of form coming to a halt at Kempton last month. However, that effort was over seven furlong and he will be suited by dropping back in trip. He had finished runner-up on his two previous outings, trainer Tony Carroll is in excellent form and Our Man In Havana is worth a try from this career-low mark.

Lay
Martha Brae - 14:15 Ffos Las

Martha Brae landed a bumper at Bangor last May and got off the mark over hurdles at the second attempt at Fontwell in December, showing a good attitude and decent jumping technique. She has shown improved form in defeat since, finishing runner-up the last twice, but she has her limitations and will struggle to concede 6 lb to Legends Ryde, who showed better form in bumpers and produced an encouraging effort over hurdles last month.

Smart Stat
More Buck's - 17:00 Ffos Las

2 - Micky Bowen's number of winners in past eight runnings

Micky Bowen and Peter Bryan teamed up to win this in 2018 with Wells de Lune and are represented here by More Buck's, who is an inconsistent type but showed useful form as recently as last year. He has the ability to make a big impact here if on his A-game.

Recommended bets

Back - Our Man In Havana – 20:30 Wolverhampton
Lay - Martha Brae - 14:15 Ffos Las
Smart Stat - More Buck’s – 17:00 Ffos Las

Want to know how these tips get on? You can find today's horse racing results on the Timeform website.

Timeform,

More Timeform UK SmartPlays

Read past articles