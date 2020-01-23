Timeform UK SmartPlays: Friday 24 January

Back

Galice Macalo - 14:25 Doncaster

Galice Macalo shaped with promise on her debut at Stratford but faded late on, seemingly lacking the fitness of her rivals. She took a big step forward on her next start at Aintree, though, coming down at the final flight before she had been asked for her full effort, impressing with how strongly she travelled through that listed contest which was won by the reopposing Midnights' Gift. She looks the one to beat based on that effort.

Lay

Cable Speed - 18:15 Wolverhampton

Cable Speed won with plenty in hand at Lingfield last time and is a promising sort, but he may struggle to concede 5 lb to the well-bred Pitcher's Point, who shaped as if he would come on for the experience in an above-average novice at Newcastle. That was an encouraging effort from Pitcher's Point and, already boasting a level of form superior to that of Cable Speed, he could be difficult to beat.

Smart Stat

Interrupted Dream - 13:05 Lingfield

£51:40 - Gay Kelleway's profit to a £1 level stake with horses running in first-time headgear

Interrupted Dream has been running poorly of late, but the application of a visor for the first time could spark an improvement. Gay Kelleway has an excellent record when turning to headgear, and Interrupted Dream, who won under this 7 lb claimer in September, is not one to rule out if bouncing back.