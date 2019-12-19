To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform UK SmartPlays: Friday 20 December

Horses jumping a fence
There's a good jumps card at Ascot on Friday
Timeform pick out their best back, lay and smart stat bets on Friday...

"...she took a big step forward on her handicap debut last time..."

Timeform on Hareem Queen

Back
Hareem Queen - 15:20 Southwell

Hareem Queen has won both starts on Fibresand and should complete the hat-trick. She was visually impressive on her penultimate start but didn't have a great deal to beat. However, she took a big step forward on her handicap debut last time, winning in style but also adding some substance to the form. She is clearly extremely effective on this surface and a 9 lb rise in the weights does not look too harsh.

Lay
Debuchet - 13:55 Ascot

Debuchet was a leading bumper performer during the 2016/17 season but he proved to be disappointing over hurdles, failing to win from 11 starts in that sphere, spurning plenty of good opportunities. He got his career back on track on his chase debut at Fairyhouse, beating a subsequent winner in good style, but this is much tougher and he may struggle against Sully d'Oc AA, who was unlucky to bump into an exciting prospect at Newbury last time and looks particularly well treated.

Smart Stat
Israel Champ - 15:40 Ascot

2 - David Pipe's number of winners in the past eight runnings

David Pipe has had three representatives in the past eight runnings of this listed bumper. Two have won, while the other finished runner-up. That bodes well for Israel Champ, who has already confirmed himself a useful prospect by winning at this level at the Cheltenham November meeting. He is penalised for that success, but is evidently highly regarded, and has plenty about him physically, which suggests he should keep improving with racing.

Recommended bets

Timeform,

