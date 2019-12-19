Timeform UK SmartPlays: Friday 20 December

Back

Hareem Queen - 15:20 Southwell

Hareem Queen has won both starts on Fibresand and should complete the hat-trick. She was visually impressive on her penultimate start but didn't have a great deal to beat. However, she took a big step forward on her handicap debut last time, winning in style but also adding some substance to the form. She is clearly extremely effective on this surface and a 9 lb rise in the weights does not look too harsh.

Lay

Debuchet - 13:55 Ascot

Debuchet was a leading bumper performer during the 2016/17 season but he proved to be disappointing over hurdles, failing to win from 11 starts in that sphere, spurning plenty of good opportunities. He got his career back on track on his chase debut at Fairyhouse, beating a subsequent winner in good style, but this is much tougher and he may struggle against Sully d'Oc AA, who was unlucky to bump into an exciting prospect at Newbury last time and looks particularly well treated.

Smart Stat

Israel Champ - 15:40 Ascot

2 - David Pipe's number of winners in the past eight runnings

David Pipe has had three representatives in the past eight runnings of this listed bumper. Two have won, while the other finished runner-up. That bodes well for Israel Champ, who has already confirmed himself a useful prospect by winning at this level at the Cheltenham November meeting. He is penalised for that success, but is evidently highly regarded, and has plenty about him physically, which suggests he should keep improving with racing.

