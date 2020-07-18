- Trainer: James Bethell
- Jockey: Ryan Moore
- Age: 5
- Weight: 9st 6lbs
- OR: 80
Ryan Moore: Ulshaw Bridge the standout chance of my five at York
Betfair Ambassador Ryan Moore discusses his Sunday quintet of runners at York including a course winner that looks generously weighted...
"The step back down in distance looks an obvious move – and he shaped well over 1m at Haydock previously - and this course winner looks weighted to go very well."
Pablo's brother set for hot race test
He is a brother to the very smart Pablo Escobarr and the Galileo colt showed he had his fair share of ability when third on his debut at Haydock last month. Plenty went wrong for him there too, so you would hope he would have benefited considerably for the experience, but this could prove a very hot race though, with Brentford Hope the obvious one to worry about.
Another chance to show his potential
He has run to a fair level on his first two starts but I imagine a lot more will be required from him here, with the likes of Spright probably setting the standard. The potential is obviously there after just two starts though.
Step down in trip could be good move
He got wiped out close home at Sandown on his reappearance but he failed to back up the promise of that run at Newmarket last weekend, although that was a strong handicap. He steps up to Listed company here, so he doesn't have an obvious chance at the weights against higher-rated and less exposed rivals, but the step down to 7f could be a good move and he is a horse I really liked when I rode him on his debut last year.
Smart filly can compete in deep field
I haven't ridden her since she won at Yarmouth last summer but she has progressed into a smart filly, and she ran a great race when just failing by a neck to beat the much higher-rated Under The Stars off levels over 7f at Haydock last time. She steps down to 6f but I don't think that will be an issue, and I think she will be competitive in this Group 3 given her rate of improvement. It looks a pretty deep field though, even if it lacks a stand-out.
Course winner weighted to go well
He didn't run up to his best over an extended 1m2f here last week, but the handicapper has dropped him 5lb for it and that looks very generous, especially as he didn't appear to last home on his first start over that trip there. The step back down in distance looks an obvious move - and he shaped well over 1m at Haydock previously - and this course winner looks weighted to go very well.
