Ryan Moore: Ulshaw Bridge the standout chance of my five at York

Pablo's brother set for hot race test

12:45 - Roberto Escobarr

He is a brother to the very smart Pablo Escobarr and the Galileo colt showed he had his fair share of ability when third on his debut at Haydock last month. Plenty went wrong for him there too, so you would hope he would have benefited considerably for the experience, but this could prove a very hot race though, with Brentford Hope the obvious one to worry about.

Another chance to show his potential

13:20 - Saunton

He has run to a fair level on his first two starts but I imagine a lot more will be required from him here, with the likes of Spright probably setting the standard. The potential is obviously there after just two starts though.

Step down in trip could be good move

13:55 - Surf Dancer

He got wiped out close home at Sandown on his reappearance but he failed to back up the promise of that run at Newmarket last weekend, although that was a strong handicap. He steps up to Listed company here, so he doesn't have an obvious chance at the weights against higher-rated and less exposed rivals, but the step down to 7f could be a good move and he is a horse I really liked when I rode him on his debut last year.

Smart filly can compete in deep field

15:05 - Jovial

I haven't ridden her since she won at Yarmouth last summer but she has progressed into a smart filly, and she ran a great race when just failing by a neck to beat the much higher-rated Under The Stars off levels over 7f at Haydock last time. She steps down to 6f but I don't think that will be an issue, and I think she will be competitive in this Group 3 given her rate of improvement. It looks a pretty deep field though, even if it lacks a stand-out.

Course winner weighted to go well

15:35 - Ulshaw Bridge

No. 15 (6) Ulshaw Bridge (Ire) EXC 3.4 Trainer: James Bethell

Jockey: Ryan Moore

Age: 5

Weight: 9st 6lbs

OR: 80 Form: 832307-57

Scroll for more info Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. HDGR WGT Jockey BSP 09/07/20 York 7/10 Flat 1m 2f 56y Good 0 9st 7lbs Kevin Stott 12.13 24/06/20 Haydock Park 5/10 Flat 1m 37y Gd/frm 0 9st 7lbs Andrea Atzeni 10.5 26/08/19 Ripon 7/8 Flat 1m Gd/frm 0 9st 0lbs P. J. McDonald 12.58 10/08/19 Redcar 10/10 Flat 7f Good B 9st 11lbs Paul Hanagan 6.68 11/07/19 Newmarket (July) 3/10 Flat 1m Gd/frm 0 9st 13lbs P. J. McDonald 16 22/06/19 Redcar 2/12 Flat 7f Good 0 9st 0lbs S. P. Davis 9.8 04/06/19 Newcastle 3/11 Flat 1m 5y Slow 0 9st 1lbs Paul Hanagan 15.53 16/05/19 York 8/14 Flat 7f 192y Gd/frm 0 8st 12lbs Oisin Murphy 27 05/10/18 Ascot 3/11 Flat 1m Gd/frm 0 9st 0lbs William Buick 8.4 13/09/18 Doncaster 4/8 Flat 7f 6y Gd/frm 0 8st 12lbs Oisin Murphy 6.47 24/08/18 York 9/17 Flat 7f 192y Gd/frm 0 9st 0lbs Daniel Tudhope 16 28/07/18 Ascot 2/15 Flat 1m Gd/frm 0 9st 1lbs Daniel Tudhope 15.02 29/06/18 Doncaster 1/5 Flat 7f 213y Firm 0 9st 2lbs Daniel Tudhope 4.81 13/06/18 Haydock Park 2/6 Flat 7f 212y Gd/frm 0 9st 1lbs Daniel Tudhope 5.3 26/05/18 Haydock Park 4/15 Flat 1m 37y Gd/frm 0 8st 7lbs George Wood 30 05/05/18 Doncaster 3/7 Flat 1m Good 0 9st 7lbs Daniel Tudhope 16.11 28/10/17 Doncaster 6/9 Flat 6f 2y Gd/sft 9st 1lbs Oisin Murphy 12.98 23/08/17 York 10/11 Flat 7f Gd/sft 9st 1lbs Daniel Tudhope 16.77 06/08/17 Chester 3/5 Flat 6f 17y Gd/sft 9st 3lbs Daniel Tudhope 5.08 15/07/17 York 1/11 Flat 6f Gd/frm 9st 2lbs Daniel Tudhope 14.78 29/06/17 Newcastle 4/8 Flat 6f Slow 9st 2lbs Paul Hanagan 24

He didn't run up to his best over an extended 1m2f here last week, but the handicapper has dropped him 5lb for it and that looks very generous, especially as he didn't appear to last home on his first start over that trip there. The step back down in distance looks an obvious move - and he shaped well over 1m at Haydock previously - and this course winner looks weighted to go very well.