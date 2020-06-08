Ryan Moore Tuesday Rides: Sovereign Grant in good shape for Chelmsford return

Chelmsford

17:15 - Concessions

As is usually the case with unraced juveniles from other yards, especially in the current circumstances, I really can't tell you a lot. But it is surprising that this race has attracted just four runners and I have ridden a couple of newcomers from the yard in the past week that have run really well in defeat.

Her pedigree suggests that 7f is a good starting point for her, given the dam won over 1m4f. However, you clearly don't know what you are up against, despite only with three runners, and the Johnston 2yos have hit the ground running.

Lengthy absence to overcome

17:45 - Sovereign Grant

He has obviously been off the track for a long while since winning at Kempton in October 2018. I rode him on his first two starts, but I wasn't on board when he stepped forward to win his novice at Kempton, on which he looks fairly treated on a mark of 86. He clearly has had issues and has that lengthy absence to overcome, but he is in good shape at home for his return.

Dutch Painting in competitive handicap

18:45 - Dutch Painting

She didn't shine for me on her final start at Newmarket but that clearly wasn't her true running, and at least she was dropped 2lb for it. Her previous Goodwood win gives her definite claims off this mark, and a draw in five could have been worse. This looks a pretty hot fillies' handicap, though.

More to come from Collide

19:15 - Collide

Again, this looks a very strong handicap but Collide won first time up last season and at least had a run before the lockdown, winning in France in February. Whether or not that win entitled him to be raised 3lb I don't know and he could have a job on giving away weight all round, but hopefully there is plenty more to come from this brother to Leger winner Logician.

