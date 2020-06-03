To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Ryan Moore Thursday Rides: Stepping into the unknown at Newmarket

Betfair Ambassador Ryan Moore
Ryan rides two at Newmarket on Thursday
It's day 1 of the top class four-day Guineas meeting at Newmarket on Thursday and Ryan Moore rides a couple of unraced two-year-olds. Here's what he has to say about their chances...

16:10 - Cirrus

"She is a Starspangledbanner out of a 1m4f winner, so there is a mixture of speed and stamina right there..."

Ride and rivals are a mystery to me

15:35 - Mammasaidknockuout

As you would expect, I don't know that much about her at the moment, let alone her eight rivals. So it is pretty much a guessing game. But hopefully I am on board for a reason and she is a Vadamos half-sister to a couple of decent winners who showed plenty at two. Her midfield draw could have been worse.

Speed, stamina and a handy draw are all in her favour

16:10 - Cirrus

Similar comments apply to Cirrus in the second division on this 6f fillies' maiden, I guess. She is a Starspangledbanner out of a 1m4f winner, so there is a mixture of speed and stamina right there.

If she can show some early toe out of the gates, obviously her draw in two could prove very handy. But it is a game of unknowns once again, though, and I imagine most trainers are just eager to get a run into their juveniles and go from there.

**

Check out Kevin Blake's lowdown on all things Newmarket in our latest Racecourse Guide.

Ryan Moore,

