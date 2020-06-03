Ryan Moore Thursday Rides: Stepping into the unknown at Newmarket

Newm 4th Jun (6f Mdn Stks)
Thursday 4 June, 4.10pm
|Back
|Lay
|Cirrus
|Tribute To Jade
|Setarhe
|Miss Diamond
|Fields Of Berries
|The Chain
|Ocean Eyes
|Publicist
|Sunset Memory
Bet slip
New to Betfair?
Join to place betsJoin today
It's day 1 of the top class four-day Guineas meeting at Newmarket on Thursday and Ryan Moore rides a couple of unraced two-year-olds. Here's what he has to say about their chances...
"She is a Starspangledbanner out of a 1m4f winner, so there is a mixture of speed and stamina right there..."
Ride and rivals are a mystery to me
As you would expect, I don't know that much about her at the moment, let alone her eight rivals. So it is pretty much a guessing game. But hopefully I am on board for a reason and she is a Vadamos half-sister to a couple of decent winners who showed plenty at two. Her midfield draw could have been worse.
Speed, stamina and a handy draw are all in her favour
Similar comments apply to Cirrus in the second division on this 6f fillies' maiden, I guess. She is a Starspangledbanner out of a 1m4f winner, so there is a mixture of speed and stamina right there.
If she can show some early toe out of the gates, obviously her draw in two could prove very handy. But it is a game of unknowns once again, though, and I imagine most trainers are just eager to get a run into their juveniles and go from there.
**
Check out Kevin Blake's lowdown on all things Newmarket in our latest Racecourse Guide.
Thursday 4 June, 4.10pm
|Back
|Lay
|Cirrus
|Tribute To Jade
|Setarhe
|Miss Diamond
|Fields Of Berries
|The Chain
|Ocean Eyes
|Publicist
|Sunset Memory
Join to place betsJoin today