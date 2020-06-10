Ryan Moore: Lots in Al Dawodiya's favour for Newbury mission

Mark and trip no issue

14:40, Al Dawodiya

She is a half-sister to a good middle-distance horse of Willie Mullins and she showed ability when placed in novice races at Kempton and Chelmsford last season, just touched off on each occasion. A mark of 77 looks fair enough judged on those efforts, and the 6f trip looks fine.

No. 1 (7) Al Dawodiya (Ire) EXC 1.3 Trainer: Richard Hannon

Jockey: Ryan Moore

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 7lbs

OR: 77 Form: 022-

Scroll for more info Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. HDGR WGT Jockey BSP 04/12/19 Kempton Park 2/10 Flat 6f Std/slow 9st 0lbs Jim Crowley 2.65 25/11/19 Chelmsford City 2/12 Flat 7f Slow 9st 0lbs James Doyle 3.05 01/08/19 Goodwood 14/15 Flat 7f Gd/frm 9st 0lbs Sean Levey 15.5

Improvement a must

15:10, Exhibit

She is one of three winners who have to carry a 7lb penalty in here but she did it nicely enough at Chelmsford last November.

Obviously, she has a lot on her plate if Stylistique runs to the form of her Rockfel second though, and there are some well-bred newcomers in here like Terebellum's half-sister Lady Andaz. She is probably going to need to improve a lot to be competitive here.

