Ryan Moore: Lots in Al Dawodiya's favour for Newbury mission

Thursday sees Ryan ride at Newbury where he has a pair of chances and Al Dawodiya would appear to be the one with the best chance of a win...

"A mark of 77 looks fair enough judged on those efforts, and the 6f trip looks fine."

Mark and trip no issue

14:40, Al Dawodiya

She is a half-sister to a good middle-distance horse of Willie Mullins and she showed ability when placed in novice races at Kempton and Chelmsford last season, just touched off on each occasion. A mark of 77 looks fair enough judged on those efforts, and the 6f trip looks fine.

Too green on debut but much better form when runner-up in novice events at Chelmsford and Kempton. Off 6 months. Makes handicap debut. Should progress.

Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. HDGR WGT Jockey BSP
04/12/19 Kempton Park 2/10 Flat 6f Std/slow 9st 0lbs Jim Crowley 2.65
25/11/19 Chelmsford City 2/12 Flat 7f Slow 9st 0lbs James Doyle 3.05
01/08/19 Goodwood 14/15 Flat 7f Gd/frm 9st 0lbs Sean Levey 15.5

Improvement a must

15:10, Exhibit

She is one of three winners who have to carry a 7lb penalty in here but she did it nicely enough at Chelmsford last November.

Obviously, she has a lot on her plate if Stylistique runs to the form of her Rockfel second though, and there are some well-bred newcomers in here like Terebellum's half-sister Lady Andaz. She is probably going to need to improve a lot to be competitive here.

Newb 11th Jun (7f Nov Stks)

Thursday 11 June, 3.10pm

Joe Dyer,

