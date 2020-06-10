- Trainer: Richard Hannon
- Jockey: Ryan Moore
- Age: 3
- Weight: 9st 7lbs
- OR: 77
Ryan Moore: Lots in Al Dawodiya's favour for Newbury mission
Thursday sees Ryan ride at Newbury where he has a pair of chances and Al Dawodiya would appear to be the one with the best chance of a win...
"A mark of 77 looks fair enough judged on those efforts, and the 6f trip looks fine."
Mark and trip no issue
14:40, Al Dawodiya
She is a half-sister to a good middle-distance horse of Willie Mullins and she showed ability when placed in novice races at Kempton and Chelmsford last season, just touched off on each occasion. A mark of 77 looks fair enough judged on those efforts, and the 6f trip looks fine.
|Date
|Course/Class
|Pos
|Type
|Dist.
|Gng.
|HDGR
|WGT
|Jockey
|BSP
|04/12/19
|Kempton Park
|2/10
|Flat
|6f
|Std/slow
|9st 0lbs
|Jim Crowley
|2.65
|25/11/19
|Chelmsford City
|2/12
|Flat
|7f
|Slow
|9st 0lbs
|James Doyle
|3.05
|01/08/19
|Goodwood
|14/15
|Flat
|7f
|Gd/frm
|9st 0lbs
|Sean Levey
|15.5
Improvement a must
15:10, Exhibit
She is one of three winners who have to carry a 7lb penalty in here but she did it nicely enough at Chelmsford last November.
Obviously, she has a lot on her plate if Stylistique runs to the form of her Rockfel second though, and there are some well-bred newcomers in here like Terebellum's half-sister Lady Andaz. She is probably going to need to improve a lot to be competitive here.
Newb 11th Jun (7f Nov Stks)
Thursday 11 June, 3.10pm
|Back
|Lay
|Stylistique
|African Dream
|Lady Andaz
|Lamorna
|Baarrij
|Excelfilly
|Dawning
|Exhibit
|Lucky Draw
|Quickstep Lady
|Alezan
Too green on debut but much better form when runner-up in novice events at Chelmsford and Kempton. Off 6 months. Makes handicap debut. Should progress.