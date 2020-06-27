- Trainer: Richard Hannon
- Jockey: Ryan Moore
- Age: 2
- Weight: 9st 0lbs
- OR: -
Ryan Moore: Six chances of a winner at Newmarket on Sunday
Ryan Moore remains at Newmarket for a further six rides on Sunday afternoon, and the Betfair Ambassador exclusively discusses the chances of each...
"He ran really well off this mark when second on the July course last summer, and that would give him a very fair chance in another race that has cut up badly.
- Ryan Moore on Speedo Boy
Obvious chance following promising debut
13:00 - Lawahed
She clearly ran a very promising race over 7f here earlier in the month, and this well-bred filly should have no problem with the extra furlong. She has an obvious chance after that debut effort.
Solid chance with course form in the book
She has gone up 4lb for her 1m Lingfield win but that looks fair enough with the runner-up running well in defeat next time. She has good turf and course form too, so she has a very solid chance.
Form has been given a boost
|Date
|Course/Class
|Pos
|Type
|Dist.
|Gng.
|HDGR
|WGT
|Jockey
|BSP
|09/06/20
|Chelmsford City
|1/3
|Flat
|7f
|Slow
|9st 0lbs
|Ryan Moore
|2.31
She did it nicely at Chelmsford. I know it was only a three-runner race but she picked up really well for me there. And the form was given a boost when the third occupied the same position behind Battleground in the Chesham. The step back to 6f could be an issue I suppose, but you would expect a decent pace in this better race, even with just the seven runners - Time Scale went forward when winning impressively at Chepstow - so hopefully it won't be a problem at all.
On a fair mark if able to bounce back
He ended last season on a low and his reappearance effort at Newmarket wasn't that encouraging either. But at least he has come down a touch in the weights as a result - just 2lb, though - and the step back up to 1m2f could suit, too. He is on a fair mark if he can show a bit more spark here, and just the five runners helps as well.
Tough task but he's lightly raced and on the up
I haven't ridden him since his debut here a couple of years ago, but he has clearly progressed into a decent horse and he did well to get up close home on his return at Newcastle earlier in the month. That was a handicap win off just 89, but the third and fourth have run well in defeat since, and he is clearly a lightly raced and well-bred colt on the up. This is clearly his toughest task to date though, and he will need to improve another 7lb or so to be competitive in this company. It looks a strong Listed race and he is the lowest-rated in the field, as it stands. And he would ideally need more rain.
Decent chance off this mark if close to best
Off since finishing well held in 2019 Northumberland Plate but he was a good second in a very competitive race on July Course here prior to that. Booking of Moore suggests he'll be primed for return.
|Date
|Course/Class
|Pos
|Type
|Dist.
|Gng.
|HDGR
|WGT
|Jockey
|BSP
|29/06/19
|Newcastle
|17/19
|Flat
|2m 56y
|Slow
|8st 10lbs
|Jason Watson
|14.17
|08/06/19
|Newmarket (July)
|2/15
|Flat
|1m 6f
|Gd/frm
|9st 2lbs
|Jason Watson
|15.5
|10/05/19
|Chester
|7/15
|Flat
|2m 2f 140y
|Heavy
|8st 12lbs
|James Doyle
|38.15
|07/02/19
|Meydan
|6/6
|Flat
|1m 7f 200y
|Good
|z
|8st 10lbs
|Ben Curtis
|7.7
|17/01/19
|Meydan
|6/7
|Flat
|1m 5f 213y
|Good
|8st 13lbs
|Jim Crowley
|6.88
|01/12/18
|Newbury
|3/15
|Hurdle
|2m 4f 118y
|Soft
|z
|10st 5lbs
|Tom O'Brien
|6.24
|17/11/18
|Cheltenham
|1/14
|Hurdle
|2m 5f
|Good
|z
|10st 7lbs
|Tom O'Brien
|5.3
|13/10/18
|Newmarket (Rowley)
|6/33
|Flat
|2m 2f
|Gd/frm
|9st 3lbs
|William Buick
|21
|14/09/18
|Doncaster
|5/14
|Flat
|1m 6f 115y
|Good
|9st 5lbs
|Ryan Moore
|9.87
|22/08/18
|York
|3/16
|Flat
|2m 56y
|Gd/frm
|9st 4lbs
|James Doyle
|6.54
|27/07/18
|Ascot
|1/6
|Flat
|1m 7f 209y
|Gd/frm
|9st 12lbs
|James Doyle
|4.4
|23/06/18
|Ayr
|7/13
|Flat
|1m 5f 26y
|Good
|9st 2lbs
|Josephine Gordon
|7.08
|12/05/18
|Ascot
|4/14
|Flat
|1m 3f 211y
|Gd/frm
|9st 7lbs
|William Buick
|7.45
|18/11/17
|Cheltenham
|5/6
|Hurdle
|2m 87y
|Soft
|10st 12lbs
|Tom O'Brien
|17.91
|05/11/17
|Huntingdon
|1/9
|Hurdle
|1m 7f 171y
|Good
|10st 12lbs
|Tom O'Brien
|2.12
|15/10/17
|Chepstow
|3/7
|Hurdle
|2m 11y
|Gd/sft
|10st 12lbs
|Tom O'Brien
|7.2
|09/09/17
|Ascot
|7/14
|Flat
|1m 3f 211y
|Soft
|9st 6lbs
|Phillip Makin
|21
|25/08/17
|York
|7/14
|Flat
|1m 3f 188y
|Good
|8st 11lbs
|Silvestre De Sousa
|7.21
|14/07/17
|Newmarket (July)
|7/11
|Flat
|1m 2f
|Gd/frm
|9st 4lbs
|James Doyle
|10.33
|22/06/17
|Ascot Hampton Court Stakes
|6/13
|Flat
|1m 1f 212y
|Gd/frm
|9st 0lbs
|Silvestre De Sousa
|30.8
|06/05/17
|Newmarket (Rowley)
|2/5
|Flat
|1m 2f
|Gd/frm
|9st 3lbs
|Silvestre De Sousa
|32
We haven't seen him for a year, since he finished well down the field in the Northumberland Plate, so he could well have had a problem. And the handicapper has left him alone for that run, and his absence, too. But he ran really well off this mark when second on the July course last summer, and that would give him a very fair chance in another race that has cut up badly.
