Ryan Moore: Six chances of a winner at Newmarket on Sunday

Obvious chance following promising debut

13:00 - Lawahed

She clearly ran a very promising race over 7f here earlier in the month, and this well-bred filly should have no problem with the extra furlong. She has an obvious chance after that debut effort.

Solid chance with course form in the book

13:35 - Lady Bowthorpe

She has gone up 4lb for her 1m Lingfield win but that looks fair enough with the runner-up running well in defeat next time. She has good turf and course form too, so she has a very solid chance.

Form has been given a boost

14:45 - Concessions

No. 1 (6) Concessions SBK 9/2 EXC 5.4 Trainer: Richard Hannon

Jockey: Ryan Moore

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 0lbs

OR: - Form: 1

Scroll for more info Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. HDGR WGT Jockey BSP 09/06/20 Chelmsford City 1/3 Flat 7f Slow 9st 0lbs Ryan Moore 2.31

She did it nicely at Chelmsford. I know it was only a three-runner race but she picked up really well for me there. And the form was given a boost when the third occupied the same position behind Battleground in the Chesham. The step back to 6f could be an issue I suppose, but you would expect a decent pace in this better race, even with just the seven runners - Time Scale went forward when winning impressively at Chepstow - so hopefully it won't be a problem at all.

On a fair mark if able to bounce back

15:55 - Kuwait Currency

He ended last season on a low and his reappearance effort at Newmarket wasn't that encouraging either. But at least he has come down a touch in the weights as a result - just 2lb, though - and the step back up to 1m2f could suit, too. He is on a fair mark if he can show a bit more spark here, and just the five runners helps as well.

Tough task but he's lightly raced and on the up

16:30 - Alignak

I haven't ridden him since his debut here a couple of years ago, but he has clearly progressed into a decent horse and he did well to get up close home on his return at Newcastle earlier in the month. That was a handicap win off just 89, but the third and fourth have run well in defeat since, and he is clearly a lightly raced and well-bred colt on the up. This is clearly his toughest task to date though, and he will need to improve another 7lb or so to be competitive in this company. It looks a strong Listed race and he is the lowest-rated in the field, as it stands. And he would ideally need more rain.

Decent chance off this mark if close to best

17:00 Speedo Boy

No. 1 (5) Speedo Boy (Fr) SBK 9/4 EXC 3.5 Trainer: Ian Williams

Jockey: Ryan Moore

Age: 6

Weight: 9st 7lbs

OR: 96 Form: 356/66720-

Scroll for more info Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. HDGR WGT Jockey BSP 29/06/19 Newcastle 17/19 Flat 2m 56y Slow 8st 10lbs Jason Watson 14.17 08/06/19 Newmarket (July) 2/15 Flat 1m 6f Gd/frm 9st 2lbs Jason Watson 15.5 10/05/19 Chester 7/15 Flat 2m 2f 140y Heavy 8st 12lbs James Doyle 38.15 07/02/19 Meydan 6/6 Flat 1m 7f 200y Good z 8st 10lbs Ben Curtis 7.7 17/01/19 Meydan 6/7 Flat 1m 5f 213y Good 8st 13lbs Jim Crowley 6.88 01/12/18 Newbury 3/15 Hurdle 2m 4f 118y Soft z 10st 5lbs Tom O'Brien 6.24 17/11/18 Cheltenham 1/14 Hurdle 2m 5f Good z 10st 7lbs Tom O'Brien 5.3 13/10/18 Newmarket (Rowley) 6/33 Flat 2m 2f Gd/frm 9st 3lbs William Buick 21 14/09/18 Doncaster 5/14 Flat 1m 6f 115y Good 9st 5lbs Ryan Moore 9.87 22/08/18 York 3/16 Flat 2m 56y Gd/frm 9st 4lbs James Doyle 6.54 27/07/18 Ascot 1/6 Flat 1m 7f 209y Gd/frm 9st 12lbs James Doyle 4.4 23/06/18 Ayr 7/13 Flat 1m 5f 26y Good 9st 2lbs Josephine Gordon 7.08 12/05/18 Ascot 4/14 Flat 1m 3f 211y Gd/frm 9st 7lbs William Buick 7.45 18/11/17 Cheltenham 5/6 Hurdle 2m 87y Soft 10st 12lbs Tom O'Brien 17.91 05/11/17 Huntingdon 1/9 Hurdle 1m 7f 171y Good 10st 12lbs Tom O'Brien 2.12 15/10/17 Chepstow 3/7 Hurdle 2m 11y Gd/sft 10st 12lbs Tom O'Brien 7.2 09/09/17 Ascot 7/14 Flat 1m 3f 211y Soft 9st 6lbs Phillip Makin 21 25/08/17 York 7/14 Flat 1m 3f 188y Good 8st 11lbs Silvestre De Sousa 7.21 14/07/17 Newmarket (July) 7/11 Flat 1m 2f Gd/frm 9st 4lbs James Doyle 10.33 22/06/17 Ascot Hampton Court Stakes 6/13 Flat 1m 1f 212y Gd/frm 9st 0lbs Silvestre De Sousa 30.8 06/05/17 Newmarket (Rowley) 2/5 Flat 1m 2f Gd/frm 9st 3lbs Silvestre De Sousa 32

We haven't seen him for a year, since he finished well down the field in the Northumberland Plate, so he could well have had a problem. And the handicapper has left him alone for that run, and his absence, too. But he ran really well off this mark when second on the July course last summer, and that would give him a very fair chance in another race that has cut up badly.