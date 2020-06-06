Ryan Moore Sunday Rides: Love has a strong chance in 1000 Guineas

A lot of unknowns but he has the talent

13:15 - Cooperation

I imagine this 2yo race will take a lot of winning looking at the stables and pedigrees involved but Richard knows what he is doing and this Mehmas colt is related to a lot of good winners. And the sire, who Richard trained to win a July Stakes and Richmond, got off the mark as a sire with Muker at Newcastle earlier in the week. Being drawn on the flank in 12 probably isn't ideal though, but hopefully he has the talent to be competitive.

The one to beat

13:50 - Communique

There are some improvers in here, notably the likes of First In Line and Trueshan, but my horse sets the form standard and is unpenalised for his brace of Group 2 wins last season. He beat Defoe in the Jockey Club Stakes over course and distance and then went on to beat me on Mirage Dancer in the Princess Of Wales' Stakes. He is definitely the horse to beat on those efforts at these weights - Secret Advisor has to give us 5lb - even if he can throw in the occasional modest effort.

In good shape and hopefully more to come

14:25 - Davydenko

Aside from his disappointment in the Britannia, he was four from four last season and I sat on him for the first time since his debut run when he won at Doncaster on his final start, where he proved he stayed this 1m2f trip well. He has gone up 7lb for that but we would be hopeful that, just after six starts, there is more to come from him. He is off 105 now though, so this won't easy, but he is in good shape for his return.

A warm heat and improvement is needed

15:00 - Moonlight In Paris

This Pretty Polly looks a warm heat, and I imagine plenty will be fancying their chances. But this Camelot filly looked very promising when beating Sun Bear over a mile on heavy ground at Nottingham last season, even if the runner-up did nothing for the form earlier in the week. Conditions are obviously completely different here - 1m2f on quick ground - but you would have to be fairly confident of a good show, for all there are unknowns and those with more experience like her stablemate Run Wild and Alpen Rose set a good standard. It does look a decent race, and my filly needs to improve a fair amount to get involved.

Confident of a bold show in 1000 Guineas

15:35 - Love

I think my filly is very solid and I will be disappointed if she isn't placed at the very least. That said, I do accept that is a very open race and she will stay a good deal further than this down the line. And my draw in 14 of 15 maybe could have been better, but we will see. And you can work with knowns like the draw. Experience can count for a lot in the early Classics, though this year is obviously different in that respect, and she has plenty of it.

But it's a big positive that my filly is straightforward and uncomplicated, and she is one of the form horses, too. She has a bit to find with Quadrilateral on that Fillies' Mile form here but I wouldn't be placing that much emphasis on that form, not least because it was a muddling race in some respects, and maybe the best filly on the day, Powerful Breeze, doesn't run here. But my filly ran a close third there, having won the Group 1 Moyglare in fine style beforehand, and the fact that Aidan is running just the one in here probably sends out a positive message to most. She will clearly be a strong stayer at this trip, and I'd be confident of a bold show.

You have to respect the fellow Group 1 winners Quadrilateral and Millisle - though the former could possibly want further and the latter has her stamina to prove, even though Jessie has a very strong hand and guide to her 3yo fillies - but I like my filly. It's an open Classic, though.

Still competitive off this mark

16:10 - Ouzo

He came to hand very early last season, so let's hope he is fit and firing here. He is 6lb higher than when winning on the July course last season but he ran well enough off this mark on his final two starts. He has his chance.

In the dark

16:45 - Winter Reprise

I can't tell you anything about him but he is a half-brother to two decent winners, so hopefully the fact that I am on board means he goes well at home. I am in the dark at the moment, though.

Stable among the winners this week

17:20 - Duel In The Sun

Same comments apply here, too. He is another who is related to some decent winners, and he cost a lot at the Breeze-Ups last year. I see the stable had a winner earlier in the week, so that is a positive I guess.

Trip no issue and opening mark is fine

17:55 - Vindicate

I liked his attitude when winning for me over 1m Chelmsford last season and the runner-up went on to win his maiden in good style, though it wasn't much of a race. This extra 2f hopefully won't be an issue and an opening mark of 81 gives him an opportunity, though this could be a very warm handicap. He could run well and finish fifth.

Tougher race but he has his chance

18:30 - Top Breeze

He got in a run before the lockdown, which is hopefully a plus. He won too, and only went up 1lb for his narrow win. This is tougher but, again. he has his chance.

