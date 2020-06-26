- Trainer: Richard Hannon
- Jockey: Ryan Moore
- Age: 5
- Weight: 9st 5lbs
- OR: -
Ryan Moore: A strong book of eight rides at Newmarket on Saturday
Because of travel restrictions Ryan Moore is unable to get to the Curragh for the Irish Derby, so instead the Betfair Ambassador has a strong book of eight rides at Newmarket...
"Three of those performances came on this track, and he comes here after an excellent fifth on his return at Haydock. He certainly has his chance in a tough race."
- Ryan Moore on Yafta
Should go well with trip and ground in his favour
He was well handicapped on some of his early 2019 form and he did it well on his return at Newbury. The switch to front-running tactics suited him well in that small field, and I think a 4lb rise for that defeat of Blue Mist, who got no run in his handicap at Royal Ascot, looks fair. Trip and ground are ideal, though there could be rain about, and you have to think he will go well again.
Plenty more to come
He probably only did what he was entitled to at Sandown on his return, but he did it nicely. Whether the form he showed at two entitles him to a mark of 98 is debatable, but he ran well when fourth in that Doncaster Sales race in a fair time, and quick ground suits him well. Hopefully, there is plenty more to come from him this season, as there probably will need to be as one or two in here look dangerous.
Excellent course record gives him a big chance
|Date
|Course/Class
|Pos
|Type
|Dist.
|Gng.
|HDGR
|WGT
|Jockey
|BSP
|07/06/20
|Haydock Park
|5/10
|Flat
|6f 212y
|Good
|9st 8lbs
|Dane O'Neill
|67.68
|22/06/19
|Ascot Diamond Jubilee
|14/17
|Flat
|6f
|Gd/frm
|9st 3lbs
|Jim Crowley
|130
|15/05/19
|York
|3/10
|Flat
|6f
|Gd/frm
|9st 8lbs
|Jim Crowley
|5.13
|17/04/19
|Newmarket (Rowley)
|2/8
|Flat
|6f
|Good
|9st 7lbs
|Jim Crowley
|9.92
|18/08/18
|Newbury
|7/8
|Flat
|7f
|Gd/sft
|9st 1lbs
|Jim Crowley
|9
|21/07/18
|Newbury
|1/10
|Flat
|6f
|Gd/frm
|9st 2lbs
|Jim Crowley
|9.8
|30/06/18
|Newcastle
|2/10
|Flat
|6f
|Slow
|8st 10lbs
|Jim Crowley
|5.3
|09/06/18
|Newmarket (July)
|2/11
|Flat
|7f
|Good
|9st 4lbs
|Dane O'Neill
|4.8
|19/05/18
|Newmarket (Rowley)
|1/14
|Flat
|6f
|Gd/frm
|9st 7lbs
|Dane O'Neill
|4.7
|05/05/18
|Newmarket (Rowley)
|2/11
|Flat
|6f
|Good
|9st 3lbs
|Jim Crowley
|5.5
|28/09/17
|Chelmsford City
|1/12
|Flat
|6f
|Std/slow
|9st 4lbs
|Dane O'Neill
|6.8
|23/08/17
|Bath
|1/8
|Flat
|5f 160y
|Gd/sft
|9st 2lbs
|Dane O'Neill
|1.78
|02/08/17
|Leicester
|2/7
|Flat
|6f
|Good
|9st 2lbs
|Dane O'Neill
|2.37
|24/06/17
|Newmarket (July)
|2/7
|Flat
|7f
|Gd/frm
|9st 2lbs
|Dane O'Neill
|3.01
|27/05/17
|Chester
|4/9
|Flat
|6f 17y
|Good
|9st 5lbs
|Dane O'Neill
|6
A very tight-knit Group 3, with just 7lb separating the top and bottom-rated horses. My horse is towards the lower end in here, but he looks to have a fair bit going for him, not least his excellent record at Newmarket, where he has never been out of the first two in five starts. Three of those performances came on this track, and he comes here after an excellent fifth on his return at Haydock. He certainly has his chance in a tough race.
Unbeaten colt should continue to progress
I haven't ridden him before but his record speaks for itself. He is an unbeaten colt, proven on fast and easy ground, and hopefully he is the type of horse who will continue to progress at three. The 1m2f trip is an unknown and he is a Night Of Thunder, but the dam is a 1m2f winner who stayed further, so hopefully he will see this out well. Of the others, things clearly didn't go to plan for me on Man Of the Night on his return at Newbury. Whether he would have won with a trouble-free run is a different matter altogether but it was clearly an encouraging performance. He has a fair bit to find on official ratings, but he is better than his mark of 94.
Lots of scope for improvement
He has gone up 6lb for winning a 1m Doncaster handicap on his return but that could be strong form, with the third well beaten off. He steps up to 1m2f here and he isn't sure to get it on pedigree, but his dam has got a 2m winner, so hopefully he will be fine. Like his three rivals, he clearly has a lot of scope for improvement.
Another who has potential to progress
She has clearly gone well in both starts to date, just finishing a neck behind Perfect Inch, who she meets again here, at Chelmsford on her return. She seemed to handle quick ground well enough on the July course here last year, and the potential for progression is clearly present.
Trip should suit
He shaped well over 1m2f at Newbury on his return, and that puts him in the picture here. He is a half-brother to the stable's smart filly Lavender's Blue and, being by Australia, you would expect 1m4f to suit him.
Step up in trip a big plus
Scored 3 times last season picked up where she left off when edging ahead of Kipps with the pair clear at Haydock earlier in the month. That form is strong, so should go well again under Moore.
|Date
|Course/Class
|Pos
|Type
|Dist.
|Gng.
|HDGR
|WGT
|Jockey
|BSP
|07/06/20
|Haydock Park
|1/10
|Flat
|1m 2f 42y
|Good
|8st 8lbs
|Silvestre De Sousa
|14.72
|23/10/19
|Newmarket (Rowley)
|4/6
|Flat
|1m 2f
|Soft
|7st 12lbs
|David Egan
|12
|09/10/19
|Nottingham
|6/9
|Flat
|1m 2f 50y
|Soft
|8st 5lbs
|Nathan Evans
|9.4
|26/09/19
|Pontefract
|1/6
|Flat
|1m 6y
|Gd/sft
|8st 12lbs
|Graham Lee
|3.1
|07/09/19
|Thirsk
|3/12
|Flat
|7f 218y
|Good
|9st 0lbs
|Graham Lee
|5.87
|23/08/19
|Salisbury
|1/7
|Flat
|1m
|Good
|8st 9lbs
|Franny Norton
|5.75
|09/08/19
|Newmarket (July)
|1/7
|Flat
|7f
|Good
|8st 8lbs
|David Egan
|3.2
|05/08/19
|Kempton Park
|8/9
|Flat
|1m
|Std/slow
|9st 0lbs
|Callum Shepherd
|110.12
|26/07/19
|Ascot
|6/9
|Flat
|7f
|Gd/frm
|9st 0lbs
|Pat Dobbs
|100
He did exceptionally well to beat a very well-handicapped horse in Kipps over 1m2f at Haydock on his return, with the third well beaten off, so I would have to think he still is on a competitive mark despite being raised 6lb. Quicker ground would be a question mark but the 1m4f trip should not be on pedigree, as he is by Sixties Icon out of a mare won over 2m. In fact, you would have to think stepping up 2f is a big plus. As with most of these Newmarket fields, this race has really cut up.
Newm 27th Jun (1m4f Hcap)Show Hide
Saturday 27 June, 5.35pm
Newbury Group 2 (6f) winner as a 3-y-o. Narrowly denied in Group 3 (6f) here on return last season and not beaten far in strong listed event (behind Happy Power) at Haydock after 12 months off.