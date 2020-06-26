Ryan Moore: A strong book of eight rides at Newmarket on Saturday

Should go well with trip and ground in his favour

13:30 - Breath Of Air

He was well handicapped on some of his early 2019 form and he did it well on his return at Newbury. The switch to front-running tactics suited him well in that small field, and I think a 4lb rise for that defeat of Blue Mist, who got no run in his handicap at Royal Ascot, looks fair. Trip and ground are ideal, though there could be rain about, and you have to think he will go well again.

Plenty more to come

14:05 - Manigordo

He probably only did what he was entitled to at Sandown on his return, but he did it nicely. Whether the form he showed at two entitles him to a mark of 98 is debatable, but he ran well when fourth in that Doncaster Sales race in a fair time, and quick ground suits him well. Hopefully, there is plenty more to come from him this season, as there probably will need to be as one or two in here look dangerous.

Excellent course record gives him a big chance

14:40 - Yafta

No. 9 (6) Yafta SBK 8/1 EXC 9.6 Trainer: Richard Hannon

Jockey: Ryan Moore

Age: 5

Weight: 9st 5lbs

OR: - Form: 2217/230-5

Scroll for more info Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. HDGR WGT Jockey BSP 07/06/20 Haydock Park 5/10 Flat 6f 212y Good 9st 8lbs Dane O'Neill 67.68 22/06/19 Ascot Diamond Jubilee 14/17 Flat 6f Gd/frm 9st 3lbs Jim Crowley 130 15/05/19 York 3/10 Flat 6f Gd/frm 9st 8lbs Jim Crowley 5.13 17/04/19 Newmarket (Rowley) 2/8 Flat 6f Good 9st 7lbs Jim Crowley 9.92 18/08/18 Newbury 7/8 Flat 7f Gd/sft 9st 1lbs Jim Crowley 9 21/07/18 Newbury 1/10 Flat 6f Gd/frm 9st 2lbs Jim Crowley 9.8 30/06/18 Newcastle 2/10 Flat 6f Slow 8st 10lbs Jim Crowley 5.3 09/06/18 Newmarket (July) 2/11 Flat 7f Good 9st 4lbs Dane O'Neill 4.8 19/05/18 Newmarket (Rowley) 1/14 Flat 6f Gd/frm 9st 7lbs Dane O'Neill 4.7 05/05/18 Newmarket (Rowley) 2/11 Flat 6f Good 9st 3lbs Jim Crowley 5.5 28/09/17 Chelmsford City 1/12 Flat 6f Std/slow 9st 4lbs Dane O'Neill 6.8 23/08/17 Bath 1/8 Flat 5f 160y Gd/sft 9st 2lbs Dane O'Neill 1.78 02/08/17 Leicester 2/7 Flat 6f Good 9st 2lbs Dane O'Neill 2.37 24/06/17 Newmarket (July) 2/7 Flat 7f Gd/frm 9st 2lbs Dane O'Neill 3.01 27/05/17 Chester 4/9 Flat 6f 17y Good 9st 5lbs Dane O'Neill 6

A very tight-knit Group 3, with just 7lb separating the top and bottom-rated horses. My horse is towards the lower end in here, but he looks to have a fair bit going for him, not least his excellent record at Newmarket, where he has never been out of the first two in five starts. Three of those performances came on this track, and he comes here after an excellent fifth on his return at Haydock. He certainly has his chance in a tough race.

Unbeaten colt should continue to progress

15:15 - Thunderous

I haven't ridden him before but his record speaks for itself. He is an unbeaten colt, proven on fast and easy ground, and hopefully he is the type of horse who will continue to progress at three. The 1m2f trip is an unknown and he is a Night Of Thunder, but the dam is a 1m2f winner who stayed further, so hopefully he will see this out well. Of the others, things clearly didn't go to plan for me on Man Of the Night on his return at Newbury. Whether he would have won with a trouble-free run is a different matter altogether but it was clearly an encouraging performance. He has a fair bit to find on official ratings, but he is better than his mark of 94.

Lots of scope for improvement

15:50 - Nugget

He has gone up 6lb for winning a 1m Doncaster handicap on his return but that could be strong form, with the third well beaten off. He steps up to 1m2f here and he isn't sure to get it on pedigree, but his dam has got a 2m winner, so hopefully he will be fine. Like his three rivals, he clearly has a lot of scope for improvement.

Another who has potential to progress

16:25 - Award Scheme

She has clearly gone well in both starts to date, just finishing a neck behind Perfect Inch, who she meets again here, at Chelmsford on her return. She seemed to handle quick ground well enough on the July course here last year, and the potential for progression is clearly present.

Trip should suit

17:00 - Moomba

He shaped well over 1m2f at Newbury on his return, and that puts him in the picture here. He is a half-brother to the stable's smart filly Lavender's Blue and, being by Australia, you would expect 1m4f to suit him.

Step up in trip a big plus

17:35 - Walkonby

No. 2 (4) Walkonby EXC 1.55 Trainer: Mick Channon

Jockey: Ryan Moore

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 2lbs

OR: 77 Form: 8113164-1

Scroll for more info Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. HDGR WGT Jockey BSP 07/06/20 Haydock Park 1/10 Flat 1m 2f 42y Good 8st 8lbs Silvestre De Sousa 14.72 23/10/19 Newmarket (Rowley) 4/6 Flat 1m 2f Soft 7st 12lbs David Egan 12 09/10/19 Nottingham 6/9 Flat 1m 2f 50y Soft 8st 5lbs Nathan Evans 9.4 26/09/19 Pontefract 1/6 Flat 1m 6y Gd/sft 8st 12lbs Graham Lee 3.1 07/09/19 Thirsk 3/12 Flat 7f 218y Good 9st 0lbs Graham Lee 5.87 23/08/19 Salisbury 1/7 Flat 1m Good 8st 9lbs Franny Norton 5.75 09/08/19 Newmarket (July) 1/7 Flat 7f Good 8st 8lbs David Egan 3.2 05/08/19 Kempton Park 8/9 Flat 1m Std/slow 9st 0lbs Callum Shepherd 110.12 26/07/19 Ascot 6/9 Flat 7f Gd/frm 9st 0lbs Pat Dobbs 100

He did exceptionally well to beat a very well-handicapped horse in Kipps over 1m2f at Haydock on his return, with the third well beaten off, so I would have to think he still is on a competitive mark despite being raised 6lb. Quicker ground would be a question mark but the 1m4f trip should not be on pedigree, as he is by Sixties Icon out of a mare won over 2m. In fact, you would have to think stepping up 2f is a big plus. As with most of these Newmarket fields, this race has really cut up.