Ryan Moore: Southern Hills could outrun big odds in July Cup

Jockey Ryan Moore
Will it be a successful Saturday for Ryan Moore?
It's another big Saturday for Ryan Moore with rides throughout the card at Newmarket. Get his thoughts on all those horses here.

"Hudson River has an exciting blend of speed and stamina in his pedigree, being by Galileo out of Mecca's Angel, and he is one of any number of horses in here open to a lot of improvement in a race that lacks a stand-out."

Rain a plus

12:10, Frontispiece

The recent rain is probably a plus for him, and he is back on the same mark as when dead-heating at Newbury last summer. I know the horse pretty well as he used to be one of ours - and he did handle quick ground back then as well - and he is weighted to go close. Hopefully, the wind op will have helped him, too.

Seven furlongs should suit

12:45, Addosh

I don't know anything about her at the moment bar the pedigree but, being by the Gurkha out of a 1m2f winner, 7f looks a good starting point for her. This race has really cut up.

Clinician could be the form choice

13:15, Clinician

I wasn't on board when she finished fourth on her debut at Chelmsford back in November, but she clearly ran very well in a race that has turned out to be decent. You can argue she is the form choice here on the limited evidence we have, getting 12lb from the winner in the line-up. She's a well-related Kingman filly and has been going nicely enough at home, but there are clearly a lot of unknown quantities in here. Of the others, I rode Russian Virtue when he finished fourth on his debut at Newbury, and he shaped very well for me. I am not sure about the strength of that form - and he will require a lot more here - but there should be more to come from him.

Kingman filly who is bred to be useful and showed ability when keeping on for fourth on debut in a Chelmsford novice (7f) back in November. Type to improve for leading stable.

Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. HDGR WGT Jockey BSP
25/11/19 Chelmsford City 4/12 Flat 7f Slow 9st 0lbs Kieran Shoemark 8.37

Tough task but weighted to go well

13:50, Oh Purple Reign

He hasn't been in the best of form of late and this looks like being the softest ground he has raced on, but at least he has dropped down the handicap accordingly. So he is weighted to go well if he returns to anything like his best, though there is a question mark over his stamina over a mile, too.

Mrs Bouquet is bred to stay

14:25, Mrs Bouquet

She returns to handicap company after finding life tough in 5f/6f Listed events this season. She is also stepping up to 7f for the first time, with a slight question mark over the ground, too, if it remains on the easy side. But a mark 94 looks fair for her judged on her York and Goodwood wins last season, and she is bred to stay.

Exciting prospect in with a chance

15:00, Hudson River

We had Battleground in here at the five-day stage, but Aidan has gone with Hudson River. I obviously wasn't on board when he won over 7f, with some ease in the ground, on his debut at the Curragh at the end of last month but it looks like he won that maiden nicely. He has an exciting blend of speed and stamina in his pedigree, being by Galileo out of Mecca's Angel, and he is one of any number of horses in here open to a lot of improvement in a race that lacks a stand-out.

This one could outrun big odds

15:35, Southern Hills

He is obviously up against it in this grade on what we know about him so far, but he is a Windsor Castle winner who I thought shaped pretty well on his return behind Golden Horde in the Commonwealth Cup. That leaves him with a lot to find to even be competitive here, but this is only his fifth start, so let's see. He would have needed that run at Ascot and the rain this week is a plus, so it wouldn't surprise me if he outran his big odds.

Windsor Castle winner at 2018 Royal Ascot. Not seen again until finishing 7¼ lengths seventh to Golden Horde in Commonwealth Cup at this year's Royal meeting. Could strip fitter for that.

Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. HDGR WGT Jockey BSP
19/06/20 Ascot Commonwealth Cup 7/16 Flat 6f Gd/sft 9st 0lbs Silvestre De Sousa 37.76
19/06/19 Ascot Windsor Castle Stakes 1/21 Flat 5f Soft 9st 3lbs Ryan Moore 9
01/06/19 Navan 2/6 Flat 5f Good 9st 5lbs Emmet McNamara 3.82
24/05/19 Curragh 5/5 Flat 6f Gd/frm 9st 3lbs Seamie Heffernan 13

Competitive but mine has strong claims

16:10, Mutamaasik

He progressed quickly and steeply through the ranks last summer and I imagine they were delighted with his comeback third to Motakhayyel in the Buckingham Palace, especially as he was a clear winner of his group in the centre. A 2lb rise for that run seems fair enough to me, and he has won on this course, too. Not many in here would appear to have stronger claims than him, for all this race looks as competitive as ever.

Bet slip

Close

Ryan Moore,

