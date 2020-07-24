- Trainer: Roger Charlton
Ryan Moore: Career-best performance is possible for Japan at Ascot
A big day at Ascot brings us the King George where Ryan rides Japan in another meeting with Enable. Read Ryan's thoughts on that horse and the rest of his rides in his column...
"I’d like to think my horse comes in here with a career-best performance in him after his two runs this season, and he has everything in his favour conditions-wise. That may not be good enough if Enable is at the level of her Yorkshire Oaks win last season, but we will give it a go."
Pedigree points to a smart performer
12:40, Inveigle
I have sat on him at home and he goes nicely, and The Queen's colt has a lot going for him on pedigree too, being by Dark Angel out of a Flying Childers winner, and a half-brother to Godolphin's Group 1 Jebel Hatta winner Dream Castle. Hopefully, he has inherited plenty of that family talent and can show it on the track.
Experience the goal here
13:15, Ezasque
There is a good mix of speed and stamina in her pedigree, being by Exceed And Excel out of a Galileo mare who won over 1m6f for the owner. As everyone knows, our juveniles are brought along steadily and she will need the experience but, by the same token, our 2yos have been going well and she certainly has ability. It could be a hot little race and the filly to have raced sets a fair standard.
Favourite's draw gives me a great chance
14:25, Blue Mist
He looks to have as good a claim as anything in here. I rode him when he won over a mile here a couple of years ago, and he finished third in this race last year, and everyone saw how troubled a run he had when stepped down to 6f in the Silver Wokingham last time. A think a mark of 95, 1lb lower than his third here last season, gives him every chance and the return to 7f is probably a positive. I can see why he is favourite, but I hope being drawn high - and he is 19 of 20 - is the place to be.
Tough race in prospect but we have a good chance
15:00, Evening Sun
Only eight runners, but this looks a race full of horses ahead of their marks to me. I haven't ridden Evening Sun before but he was second to a good horse at Newmarket last season and he won very nicely on his return over 7f at that track last month. The runner-up ran very well, in the face of a very stiff task, in a Listed race at York last Sunday, so I would like to think a mark of 88 underplays his talents. But I imagine that applies to a few in here. The step up to 1m really should suit my colt on pedigree though, and he looks a decent prospect.
Don't rule out an Enable upset in King George
15:35, Japan
Everyone knows that Enable is the one to beat, and no-one is going to argue that she shouldn't be a short-priced favourite to win her third King George, which would be some feat and a measure of how good she is. Sure, she wasn't at her best behind Ghaiyyath on her return in the Eclipse, but you would have thought they would have been pretty pleased with her there, as a 6yo having her first start in over nine months.
But she has been beaten in her last two starts, time catches up with us all, and that gives us all hope, especially when the opposition here is as good as it is. You have a six-length Irish Derby winner in Sovereign, a Derby winner in Anthony Van Dyck who is very capable indeed when getting decent ground, and my mount Japan.
Japan's best form to date came in his Juddmonte victory over an extended 1m2f but he clearly gets 1m4f well and I was very happy with his third in the Eclipse, just a head behind Enable. I'd like to think my horse comes in here with a career-best performance in him after his two runs this season, and he has everything in his favour conditions-wise. That may not be good enough if Enable is at the level of her Yorkshire Oaks win last season, but we will give it a go.
A little rain would be a big win for Frontispiece
16:10, Frontispiece
I won on him a couple of times when we had him earlier in his career, and I was pleased with his comeback second at Newmarket. He has been upped 1lb for it but he has been competitive off higher marks in the past and a bit of rain on Saturday would increase his chances, too.
Successful twice last season and performed with credit when chasing home a progressive type on return at Newmarket. Remains on a plausible mark and certainly not without each-way hope.
Fair mark for my runner
16:45, Collinsbay
I have ridden him in both his starts to date, and I think a mark of 81 is probably fair enough, if not overly generous, on his Windsor third last time. The extra furlong here shouldn't really be a problem.
Blinkers and weight pull might just do it
17:20, Young Merlin
He obviously bumped into a very progressive horse in Solo Saxophone last time, and hopefully a 10lb pull will allow us to get a lot closer to that horse here, though six others in the field will be wanting their say, too. He won in first-time cheek pieces at Sandown last season, so maybe the switch to blinkers will be a plus too, and will perk him up further.
Third in this 12 months ago. Shaped well on 7f Newbury return and unlucky not to finish closer (denied clear run) in Silver Wokingham here (6f) since. Moore takes over in saddle now. Much respected.