Ryan Moore: Career-best performance is possible for Japan at Ascot

Pedigree points to a smart performer

12:40, Inveigle

I have sat on him at home and he goes nicely, and The Queen's colt has a lot going for him on pedigree too, being by Dark Angel out of a Flying Childers winner, and a half-brother to Godolphin's Group 1 Jebel Hatta winner Dream Castle. Hopefully, he has inherited plenty of that family talent and can show it on the track.

Experience the goal here

13:15, Ezasque

There is a good mix of speed and stamina in her pedigree, being by Exceed And Excel out of a Galileo mare who won over 1m6f for the owner. As everyone knows, our juveniles are brought along steadily and she will need the experience but, by the same token, our 2yos have been going well and she certainly has ability. It could be a hot little race and the filly to have raced sets a fair standard.

Favourite's draw gives me a great chance

14:25, Blue Mist

He looks to have as good a claim as anything in here. I rode him when he won over a mile here a couple of years ago, and he finished third in this race last year, and everyone saw how troubled a run he had when stepped down to 6f in the Silver Wokingham last time. A think a mark of 95, 1lb lower than his third here last season, gives him every chance and the return to 7f is probably a positive. I can see why he is favourite, but I hope being drawn high - and he is 19 of 20 - is the place to be.

No. 10 (19) Blue Mist SBK 4/1 EXC 5.9 Trainer: Roger Charlton

Jockey: Ryan Moore

Age: 5

Weight: 8st 11lbs

OR: 95 Form: 14/6036-29

Scroll for more info Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. HDGR WGT Jockey BSP 20/06/20 Ascot Silver Wokingham Handicap 9/19 Flat 6f Good 9st 4lbs Jason Watson 3.95 12/06/20 Newbury 2/5 Flat 7f Good 9st 6lbs Jason Watson 2.6 31/08/19 Chelmsford City 6/15 Flat 7f Slow z 9st 2lbs Jason Watson 5.8 27/07/19 Ascot 3/23 Flat 7f Gd/sft z 9st 0lbs Pat Dobbs 13.33 22/06/19 Ayr 11/11 Flat 1m Gd/frm 9st 5lbs Adam McNamara 4.94 11/05/19 Ascot 6/26 Flat 7f Good 8st 11lbs Jason Watson 12.98 16/10/18 Kempton Park 4/10 Flat 1m Std/slow 9st 3lbs Kieran Shoemark 5.7 05/10/18 Ascot 1/11 Flat 1m Gd/frm 9st 0lbs Ryan Moore 3.21 08/09/18 Thirsk 2/6 Flat 7f 218y Soft 9st 4lbs David Allan 1.93 14/08/18 Chelmsford City 2/5 Flat 1m 2f Std 9st 2lbs Ryan Moore 3.7 22/11/17 Kempton Park 3/14 Flat 1m Std/slow 9st 9lbs Kieran Shoemark 2.64 27/10/17 Newbury 2/16 Flat 1m Gd/sft 9st 5lbs Kieran Shoemark 2.93 14/10/17 Kempton Park 1/9 Flat 1m Std 9st 2lbs Kieran Shoemark 3.95

Tough race in prospect but we have a good chance

15:00, Evening Sun

Only eight runners, but this looks a race full of horses ahead of their marks to me. I haven't ridden Evening Sun before but he was second to a good horse at Newmarket last season and he won very nicely on his return over 7f at that track last month. The runner-up ran very well, in the face of a very stiff task, in a Listed race at York last Sunday, so I would like to think a mark of 88 underplays his talents. But I imagine that applies to a few in here. The step up to 1m really should suit my colt on pedigree though, and he looks a decent prospect.

Don't rule out an Enable upset in King George

15:35, Japan

Everyone knows that Enable is the one to beat, and no-one is going to argue that she shouldn't be a short-priced favourite to win her third King George, which would be some feat and a measure of how good she is. Sure, she wasn't at her best behind Ghaiyyath on her return in the Eclipse, but you would have thought they would have been pretty pleased with her there, as a 6yo having her first start in over nine months.

But she has been beaten in her last two starts, time catches up with us all, and that gives us all hope, especially when the opposition here is as good as it is. You have a six-length Irish Derby winner in Sovereign, a Derby winner in Anthony Van Dyck who is very capable indeed when getting decent ground, and my mount Japan.

Japan's best form to date came in his Juddmonte victory over an extended 1m2f but he clearly gets 1m4f well and I was very happy with his third in the Eclipse, just a head behind Enable. I'd like to think my horse comes in here with a career-best performance in him after his two runs this season, and he has everything in his favour conditions-wise. That may not be good enough if Enable is at the level of her Yorkshire Oaks win last season, but we will give it a go.

A little rain would be a big win for Frontispiece

16:10, Frontispiece

I won on him a couple of times when we had him earlier in his career, and I was pleased with his comeback second at Newmarket. He has been upped 1lb for it but he has been competitive off higher marks in the past and a bit of rain on Saturday would increase his chances, too.

No. 4 (3) Frontispiece SBK 9/1 EXC 12 Trainer: Amanda Perrett

Jockey: Ryan Moore

Age: 6

Weight: 9st 10lbs

OR: 86 Form: 5/541816-2

Scroll for more info Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. HDGR WGT Jockey BSP 11/07/20 Newmarket (July) 2/8 Flat 1m 4f Good 8st 11lbs Ryan Moore 34 01/11/19 Newmarket (Rowley) 6/11 Flat 1m 4f Heavy 10st 0lbs Kieran Shoemark 12.5 16/08/19 Newbury 1/6 Flat 1m 5f 61y Gd/sft 9st 10lbs Kieran Shoemark 8.39 07/08/19 Kempton Park 8/9 Flat 1m 3f 219y Slow 9st 7lbs Kieran Shoemark 7.18 25/06/19 Newbury 1/11 Flat 1m 4f Good 9st 6lbs Kieran Shoemark 10 14/06/19 Sandown Park 4/13 Flat 1m 1f 209y Soft 9st 5lbs Kieran Shoemark 25 13/04/19 Newbury 5/18 Flat 1m 2f Soft 9st 3lbs William Buick 14.96 13/10/18 York 5/17 Flat 1m 2f 56y Soft 9st 4lbs David Egan 7.8 07/09/18 Haydock Park 2/6 Flat 1m 2f 42y Soft 9st 3lbs William Buick 5.9 24/05/18 Chelmsford City 7/8 Flat 1m 2f Slow 8st 5lbs Josephine Gordon 3.35 28/04/18 Doncaster 2/5 Flat 1m 2f 43y Soft 9st 4lbs Pat Dobbs 2.44 27/08/17 Goodwood 7/9 Flat 1m 1f 197y Gd/frm 8st 12lbs Silvestre De Sousa 3.6 03/08/17 Goodwood 2/13 Flat 1m 1f 197y Heavy 8st 4lbs David Egan 9.4 08/07/17 Sandown Park 3/5 Flat 1m 1f 209y Gd/frm 9st 7lbs Ryan Moore 2.04 08/06/17 Sandown Park 1/7 Flat 1m 1f 209y Good 9st 0lbs Ryan Moore 3.65 03/09/16 Ascot 1/13 Flat 7f Gd/frm 9st 5lbs Ryan Moore 9.56

Fair mark for my runner

16:45, Collinsbay

I have ridden him in both his starts to date, and I think a mark of 81 is probably fair enough, if not overly generous, on his Windsor third last time. The extra furlong here shouldn't really be a problem.

Blinkers and weight pull might just do it

17:20, Young Merlin

He obviously bumped into a very progressive horse in Solo Saxophone last time, and hopefully a 10lb pull will allow us to get a lot closer to that horse here, though six others in the field will be wanting their say, too. He won in first-time cheek pieces at Sandown last season, so maybe the switch to blinkers will be a plus too, and will perk him up further.

