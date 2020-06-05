Ryan Moore Saturday Preview: A good book of rides on 2000 Guineas day

Well handicapped for a good run

13:15 - Encore D'Or

I was just touched off on him in a match on the July course last season. He hasn't won for a while but he has come down in the weights accordingly, and a mark of 95 is workable if he is at his best, for all his better recent performances, that two-runner race aside, have come on all the weather. But a look at his 2018 form shows you he is equally capable on turf, off higher marks than this, and he is weighted to give a good account in an open handicap. Being drawn 12 of 12 may not be ideal, but we will see.

Tough task against some higher rated fillies

14:25 - Ardiente

She has a fair bit to find on official ratings but, against that, she has had just the four runs. She has joined David Simcock and there was a plenty to like about her form last year, for all she has clearly had her issues since her 2yo debut win. This is a very big ask for her though, against much higher-rated fillies, and I think everyone would probably take a place and some black type now.

Each-way chance in a hot Listed race

15:00 - Cherokee Trail

He did it very nicely for me when winning at Newbury last September but he has struggled in his two starts since stepping up in class, including when I rode him on the dirt in Saudi last time, You can easily forgive him that run though, and he has each-way chances on that Newbury win. This could prove a very hot Listed race though, with Waldgeist's half-brother Waldkonig in particular looking a very useful prospect when winning at Wolverhampton.

Exceptional Pinatubo's race to lose

15:35, 2000 Guineas - Arizona

Back down to a winnable mark

16:10 - Aces

I have ridden him a few times, including when winning over 7f on the July course a couple of years ago. He won his first race since when taking a decent enough race at Chester in the summer, but we did not see him again following a run at Lingfield soon afterwards. If he is straight enough here, and he looks to have run well enough on his reappearance last season, then he has certainly come down to a winnable mark again. I suppose the 1m trip could be a slight concern.

Lots of positives despite career-high mark

16:45 - Qaysar

He went up to this career-high mark of 105 after winning at Doncaster, and the handicapper left him alone after his subsequent defeat at Ascot. So I wouldn't say he is particularly well weighted. However, he has an excellent win record, is largely consistent and 7f on decent ground is fine, though he has won on soft, too.

Very progressive but we're up against unexposed horses

17:20 - Endowed

His form took off at two after he was gelded, and he ended the season as a seriously progressive horse. The problem is that he went up 9lb for his latest win at Kempton. You would have to hope he will be a factor here, though these 3yo handicaps, full of unexposed improvers, take some winning.

Lightly raced and arrived in good form

17:55 - Calculation

We have to be pretty happy with how we have started since racing's return, and hopefully Calculation can go well, too. The fitting of a visor sparked him into action last season, and he went up 22lb for landing his hat-trick before running below par at Haydock on his final start. Maybe it was the weight that told in a better race - and he hasn't been dropped for that Haydock run - or maybe he just had enough for the season, but this is just his ninth start and he comes here in good form. He has done well. He'd want this to be a decent test of stamina dropping back to 1m4f on quicker ground, but we will see how it unfolds early.

