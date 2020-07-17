Ryan Moore: Shailene looks a leading player with ground at Newbury perfect for her

Stable in very good form

12:30 - Midrarr

She doesn't appear to have shown too much on her debut on the face of it, but perhaps a mile on quick ground was just too sharp for her at Doncaster. An extra 2f will hopefully see her come forward a fair bit, and the stable is certainly in very good form at the moment.

Excellent pedigree but he'll improve for the run

13:05 - Maximal

No. 8 (10) Maximal EXC 3.05 Trainer: Sir Michael Stoute

Jockey: Ryan Moore

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 5lbs

OR: - Form:

You have to be thinking that this will be a pretty warm novice but our colt does not lack for a pedigree. He is by Galileo out of a mare from a great family, and a half-brother to the smart stable performers Jubiloso and Jovial, so let us hope he can progress in a similar regard. I like him and he goes nicely enough at home, but I do think he will be in need of the experience and improve for the run.

Expensive Breeze Ups purchase

13:40 - Jacinth

I don't know anything about her, though she is by New Bay, who has been doing brilliantly this season, and is a half-sister to two very smart 6f performers in Ekhtiyaar and New Providence. And the fact that she made 120,000gns at the Breeze Ups last month is encouraging, too.

Leading player with ground perfect

15:25 - Shailene

No. 6 (8) Shailene (Ire) SBK 11/2 EXC 8.2 Trainer: Andrew Balding

Jockey: Ryan Moore

Age: 5

Weight: 9st 2lbs

OR: - Form: 153314-40

Scroll for more info Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. HDGR WGT Jockey BSP 17/06/20 Ascot Copper Horse Handicap 14/16 Flat 1m 6f 34y Good 9st 8lbs Silvestre De Sousa 40.54 07/06/20 Haydock Park 4/5 Flat 1m 3f 140y Good 9st 0lbs Silvestre De Sousa 10.92 27/09/19 Newmarket (Rowley) 4/9 Flat 1m 4f Good 9st 3lbs Oisin Murphy 9.4 20/09/19 Newbury 1/5 Flat 1m 4f Gd/frm 9st 11lbs Oisin Murphy 4.7 31/08/19 Baden-Baden 3/10 Flat 1m 3f 205y Good 9st 5lbs David Probert - 03/08/19 Goodwood 3/13 Flat 1m 6f Gd/frm 9st 0lbs Silvestre De Sousa 42.23 06/07/19 Haydock Park 5/6 Flat 1m 3f 175y Good 9st 5lbs David Probert 36 23/06/19 Milan 1/10 Flat 1m 2f 206y Gd/frm 8st 11lbs Silvestre De Sousa - 02/06/19 Nottingham 2/7 Flat 1m 2f 50y Good 9st 0lbs Franny Norton 9.4 05/05/19 Newmarket (Rowley) 6/9 Flat 1m 4f Good 9st 1lbs Oisin Murphy 8.4 19/04/19 Newcastle 6/14 Flat 1m 4f 98y Slow 9st 1lbs William Cox 35.86 15/09/18 Chester 7/8 Flat 1m 4f 63y Soft 8st 4lbs Martin Dwyer 5.32 20/07/18 Hamilton Park 3/5 Flat 1m 3f 15y Good 9st 0lbs David Probert 4.62 21/06/18 Chelmsford City 1/8 Flat 1m 2f Slow 9st 3lbs William Cox 1.82 31/05/18 Chelmsford City 2/12 Flat 1m 2f Std 9st 3lbs David Probert 3.49 09/05/18 Chester 4/10 Flat 1m 3f 75y Good 9st 0lbs David Probert 19 25/04/18 Lingfield Park 1/10 Flat 1m 2f Slow 8st 6lbs David Probert 14.5

She hasn't run up to her best in both outings this season, though her Haydock run wasn't too bad, but she has to be considered a leading player here. If returning to the form of her course and distance win off a mark of 99 last season, then she is right up there on official ratings, and the ground looks like being perfect for her.

Hoping to recapture York brilliance

16:00 - Mums Tipple

He is another of mine not to have really shone this season but, to be fair, he has faced very stiff tasks in Group 1 company in the Guineas and the Commonwealth Cup. He does have plenty to prove after those runs, but this is a step down in class and we all know how good he was at York last season, and his run in the Middle Park wasn't too bad, either. Let's hope he can recapture that York brilliance.

In good heart so has his chance

16:30 - Puerto Banus

He has run two solid races here this season, and the only downside is that he has crept up 3lb in the weights for them. But he is in good heart, with recent track form, so he obviously has his chance in here.

