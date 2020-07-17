- Trainer: Sir Michael Stoute
- Jockey: Ryan Moore
- Age: 2
- Weight: 9st 5lbs
- OR: -
Ryan Moore: Shailene looks a leading player with ground at Newbury perfect for her
Ryan Moore is at Newbury on Saturday for six rides, including a couple of promising newcomers before having a very good chance in the Listed race on the card...
"If returning to the form of her course and distance win off a mark of 99 last season, then she is right up there on official ratings, and the ground looks like being perfect for her."
- Ryan Moore on Shailene
Stable in very good form
She doesn't appear to have shown too much on her debut on the face of it, but perhaps a mile on quick ground was just too sharp for her at Doncaster. An extra 2f will hopefully see her come forward a fair bit, and the stable is certainly in very good form at the moment.
Excellent pedigree but he'll improve for the run
You have to be thinking that this will be a pretty warm novice but our colt does not lack for a pedigree. He is by Galileo out of a mare from a great family, and a half-brother to the smart stable performers Jubiloso and Jovial, so let us hope he can progress in a similar regard. I like him and he goes nicely enough at home, but I do think he will be in need of the experience and improve for the run.
Expensive Breeze Ups purchase
I don't know anything about her, though she is by New Bay, who has been doing brilliantly this season, and is a half-sister to two very smart 6f performers in Ekhtiyaar and New Providence. And the fact that she made 120,000gns at the Breeze Ups last month is encouraging, too.
Leading player with ground perfect
Twice a winner last season. Not disgraced when fourth of 5 to Manuela de Vega in Haydock Group 3 on return and easy to put a line through her subsequent Royal Ascot run as the saddle slipped.
|Date
|Course/Class
|Pos
|Type
|Dist.
|Gng.
|HDGR
|WGT
|Jockey
|BSP
|17/06/20
|Ascot Copper Horse Handicap
|14/16
|Flat
|1m 6f 34y
|Good
|9st 8lbs
|Silvestre De Sousa
|40.54
|07/06/20
|Haydock Park
|4/5
|Flat
|1m 3f 140y
|Good
|9st 0lbs
|Silvestre De Sousa
|10.92
|27/09/19
|Newmarket (Rowley)
|4/9
|Flat
|1m 4f
|Good
|9st 3lbs
|Oisin Murphy
|9.4
|20/09/19
|Newbury
|1/5
|Flat
|1m 4f
|Gd/frm
|9st 11lbs
|Oisin Murphy
|4.7
|31/08/19
|Baden-Baden
|3/10
|Flat
|1m 3f 205y
|Good
|9st 5lbs
|David Probert
|-
|03/08/19
|Goodwood
|3/13
|Flat
|1m 6f
|Gd/frm
|9st 0lbs
|Silvestre De Sousa
|42.23
|06/07/19
|Haydock Park
|5/6
|Flat
|1m 3f 175y
|Good
|9st 5lbs
|David Probert
|36
|23/06/19
|Milan
|1/10
|Flat
|1m 2f 206y
|Gd/frm
|8st 11lbs
|Silvestre De Sousa
|-
|02/06/19
|Nottingham
|2/7
|Flat
|1m 2f 50y
|Good
|9st 0lbs
|Franny Norton
|9.4
|05/05/19
|Newmarket (Rowley)
|6/9
|Flat
|1m 4f
|Good
|9st 1lbs
|Oisin Murphy
|8.4
|19/04/19
|Newcastle
|6/14
|Flat
|1m 4f 98y
|Slow
|9st 1lbs
|William Cox
|35.86
|15/09/18
|Chester
|7/8
|Flat
|1m 4f 63y
|Soft
|8st 4lbs
|Martin Dwyer
|5.32
|20/07/18
|Hamilton Park
|3/5
|Flat
|1m 3f 15y
|Good
|9st 0lbs
|David Probert
|4.62
|21/06/18
|Chelmsford City
|1/8
|Flat
|1m 2f
|Slow
|9st 3lbs
|William Cox
|1.82
|31/05/18
|Chelmsford City
|2/12
|Flat
|1m 2f
|Std
|9st 3lbs
|David Probert
|3.49
|09/05/18
|Chester
|4/10
|Flat
|1m 3f 75y
|Good
|9st 0lbs
|David Probert
|19
|25/04/18
|Lingfield Park
|1/10
|Flat
|1m 2f
|Slow
|8st 6lbs
|David Probert
|14.5
She hasn't run up to her best in both outings this season, though her Haydock run wasn't too bad, but she has to be considered a leading player here. If returning to the form of her course and distance win off a mark of 99 last season, then she is right up there on official ratings, and the ground looks like being perfect for her.
Hoping to recapture York brilliance
He is another of mine not to have really shone this season but, to be fair, he has faced very stiff tasks in Group 1 company in the Guineas and the Commonwealth Cup. He does have plenty to prove after those runs, but this is a step down in class and we all know how good he was at York last season, and his run in the Middle Park wasn't too bad, either. Let's hope he can recapture that York brilliance.
In good heart so has his chance
He has run two solid races here this season, and the only downside is that he has crept up 3lb in the weights for them. But he is in good heart, with recent track form, so he obviously has his chance in here.
Newb 18th Jul (1m4f Listed)Show Hide
Saturday 18 July, 3.25pm
|Back
|Lay
|Virgin Snow
|La Lune
|Shailene
|Makawee
|Vivid Diamond
|Hyanna
|Cabaletta
|Tribal Craft
|Bella Vita
|Lady G
Bet slip
New to Betfair?
Join to place betsJoin today
Galileo half-brother to smart 6f/7f winner Jubiloso and useful 6f winner Jovial. Dam, 6f winner (including at 2 yrs), half-sister to top-class winner up to 10.4f Frankel. Makes obvious appeal on paper