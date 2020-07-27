Ryan Moore: Santiago should be up for the Cup on day one at Goodwood

Can compete if she carries over her all-weather form

13:10 - Agent Of Fortune

She doesn't appear to come in here in the best of form and is also 1lb out of the handicap, but she has definite chances if she can return to her all-weather level earlier in 2020. She was really progressive at the turn of the year and her defeat of Prompting, who has won two recently, at Kempton in February would give her strong claims off this mark. But she has to prove she can reproduce that form on turf, and she has to show a little more than of late.

Each-way chance in spite of unlucky draw

13:45 - Derevo

I was happy enough with his comeback third at Doncaster last month, though maybe we were expecting a little more. However, that race could have been stronger than it first appeared, with the fourth and fifth both coming out to win decent handicaps next time. If he can step forward from that Doncaster run, then I think he has each-way chances in what is quite clearly a hugely competitive handicap where luck, as always, will play a big part. Especially if you are drawn 18 of 18, as we are here. That is not ideal.

No. 9 (18) Derevo SBK 11/2 EXC 6.2 Trainer: Sir Michael Stoute

Jockey: Ryan Moore

Age: 4

Weight: 8st 12lbs

OR: 96 Form: 2/14116-3

Scroll for more info Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. HDGR WGT Jockey BSP 14/06/20 Doncaster 3/7 Flat 1m 2f 43y Good 9st 4lbs Ryan Moore 2.47 11/10/19 Newmarket (Rowley) 6/19 Flat 1m 4f Gd/sft 9st 3lbs Ryan Moore 12.66 27/07/19 Newcastle 1/7 Flat 1m 4f 98y Slow 8st 13lbs Louis Steward 1.94 23/06/19 Pontefract 1/6 Flat 1m 2f 5y Good 8st 10lbs Ryan Moore 2.22 02/05/19 Chelmsford City 4/8 Flat 1m 2f Std 9st 5lbs Ryan Moore 1.94 11/04/19 Chelmsford City 1/4 Flat 1m 2f Slow 9st 3lbs Ryan Moore 1.66 26/10/18 Doncaster 2/12 Flat 7f 6y Good 9st 5lbs Richard Kingscote 8.27

The pedigree and potential to succeed

14:15 - Battleground

We had high hopes for him at Ascot after a very promising debut at Naas just 10 days previously, and he delivered. He was always going well for me, and picked up impressively when asked. I obviously have no first-hand experience of how he has shaped at home since and the bare form of that race is probably inferior to Devious Company's Superlative second, but he has the pedigree - by War Front out of Found - and the potential to prove himself a very smart prospect, and I wouldn't be swapping him for anything else in here. The home reports are good.

Hoping to emulate Ascot win

15:15 - Santiago

It may not have been the strongest renewal of the Gold Cup, but Stradivarius obviously looked as good as ever when winning like a superstar at Ascot last time. So he is clearly going to take a lot of beating if in the same form here. But he beat Big Orange, getting all the weight, as a 3yo in this race back in 2017 and it is Santiago's chance to see if he can take advantage of the considerable age allowance.

Getting 15lb, you would have to hope a Queen's Vase and Irish Derby winner would be competitive and, while 2m is an unknown, especially against such proven and strong older stayers, the manner of his Ascot success suggests it shouldn't be an issue. But you never know until they have done it.

No. 7 (5) Santiago (Ire) SBK 2/1 EXC 3.4 Trainer: Aidan O'Brien, Ireland

Jockey: Ryan Moore

Age: 3

Weight: 8st 8lbs

OR: 115 Form: 221-11

Scroll for more info Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. HDGR WGT Jockey BSP 27/06/20 Curragh 1/14 Flat 1m 4f Good 9st 2lbs Seamie Heffernan 3.59 19/06/20 Ascot Queen's Vase 1/8 Flat 1m 6f 34y Gd/sft 9st 0lbs Ryan Moore 4.53 12/09/19 Listowel 1/14 Flat 1m Soft 9st 5lbs Donnacha O'Brien 1.54 02/08/19 Galway 2/11 Flat 7f Gd/frm 9st 5lbs Donnacha O'Brien 3.26 18/07/19 Leopardstown 2/14 Flat 7f Gd/sft 9st 5lbs Donnacha O'Brien 12

Needs to watch out for newcomers

16:20 - Majd Al Arab



He didn't appear to show a lot first time up but he looked a different proposition when just touched off at Newmarket last time. The form gives him every chance among those to have raced, but you have to be fearful of the newcomers.

