Ryan Moore: Santiago should be up for the Cup on day one at Goodwood
Ryan Moore has five rides on Day 1 of Glorious Goodwood including Santiago in the big race of the day at 15:15 and he's here with his exclusive insight...
"You would have to hope a Queen's Vase and Irish Derby winner would be competitive and, while 2m is an unknown, especially against such proven and strong older stayers, the manner of his Ascot success suggests it shouldn't be an issue."
Can compete if she carries over her all-weather form
She doesn't appear to come in here in the best of form and is also 1lb out of the handicap, but she has definite chances if she can return to her all-weather level earlier in 2020. She was really progressive at the turn of the year and her defeat of Prompting, who has won two recently, at Kempton in February would give her strong claims off this mark. But she has to prove she can reproduce that form on turf, and she has to show a little more than of late.
Each-way chance in spite of unlucky draw
I was happy enough with his comeback third at Doncaster last month, though maybe we were expecting a little more. However, that race could have been stronger than it first appeared, with the fourth and fifth both coming out to win decent handicaps next time. If he can step forward from that Doncaster run, then I think he has each-way chances in what is quite clearly a hugely competitive handicap where luck, as always, will play a big part. Especially if you are drawn 18 of 18, as we are here. That is not ideal.
The pedigree and potential to succeed
We had high hopes for him at Ascot after a very promising debut at Naas just 10 days previously, and he delivered. He was always going well for me, and picked up impressively when asked. I obviously have no first-hand experience of how he has shaped at home since and the bare form of that race is probably inferior to Devious Company's Superlative second, but he has the pedigree - by War Front out of Found - and the potential to prove himself a very smart prospect, and I wouldn't be swapping him for anything else in here. The home reports are good.
Hoping to emulate Ascot win
It may not have been the strongest renewal of the Gold Cup, but Stradivarius obviously looked as good as ever when winning like a superstar at Ascot last time. So he is clearly going to take a lot of beating if in the same form here. But he beat Big Orange, getting all the weight, as a 3yo in this race back in 2017 and it is Santiago's chance to see if he can take advantage of the considerable age allowance.
Getting 15lb, you would have to hope a Queen's Vase and Irish Derby winner would be competitive and, while 2m is an unknown, especially against such proven and strong older stayers, the manner of his Ascot success suggests it shouldn't be an issue. But you never know until they have done it.
Queen's Vase winner at Royal Ascot who followed up in Irish Derby only 8 days later. Clearly a top-class staying prospect but he'll need an outstanding performance to see off an on-song Stradivarius.
Needs to watch out for newcomers
16:20 - Majd Al Arab
He didn't appear to show a lot first time up but he looked a different proposition when just touched off at Newmarket last time. The form gives him every chance among those to have raced, but you have to be fearful of the newcomers.
Tuesday 28 July, 3.15pm
Landed back-to-back handicaps at Pontefract and Newcastle last summer. Shaped well when 3 lengths third on Doncaster reappearance. Likely has more to offer but has outside stall to contend with here.