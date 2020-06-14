Ryan Moore Day 1 Rides: Verdana Blue can cap a good day at Royal Ascot

Luck in running needed in wide open handicap

13:15 - Keyser Soze

They got a couple of runs into him earlier in the season, and he was rated 104 on the all-weather after his second at Lingfield in March. He can race off just 96 back on turf though, so he is certainly weighted to go well. His record in four starts at Ascot would possibly concern you - though he didn't run badly in the Victoria Cup a couple of years ago after blowing the start - and he does need a bit of finessing into his races.

But he does have good turf form, as his Spring Cup third a couple of years ago underlined, and 7f on decent ground looks fine for him. If he breaks well at the start - he can be slowly away - and gets the luck in running he will need given his run-style, then he has his chance in what is obviously a wide open handicap.

Maximus has a very solid chance

13:50 - Circus Maximus

No. 3 (4) Circus Maximus (Ire) SBK 9/4 EXC 3.3 Trainer: Aidan O'Brien, Ireland

Jockey: Ryan Moore

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 0lbs

OR: - Form: 4/1612714-

Scroll for more info Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. HDGR WGT Jockey BSP 02/11/19 Santa Anita 4/13 Flat 1m Firm B 8st 11lbs Ryan Moore 4.53 08/09/19 Longchamp 1/10 Flat 7f 210y Good B 8st 13lbs Ryan Moore - 21/08/19 York Juddmonte International 7/9 Flat 1m 2f 56y Gd/frm B 8st 13lbs Donnacha O'Brien 15.68 31/07/19 Goodwood Sussex Stakes 2/8 Flat 1m Good B 9st 0lbs Ryan Moore 7.4 18/06/19 Ascot St James's Palace Stakes 1/11 Flat 7f 213y Good B 9st 0lbs Ryan Moore 12.5 01/06/19 Epsom Downs Derby 6/13 Flat 1m 4f 6y Gd/frm 0 9st 0lbs Frankie Dettori 12.31 09/05/19 Chester 1/6 Flat 1m 2f 70y Heavy 9st 0lbs Ryan Moore 2.41 27/10/18 Doncaster Futurity Trophy 4/11 Flat 1m Good 9st 1lbs W. M. Lordan 18.71 13/10/18 Newmarket (Rowley) 3/8 Flat 1m Gd/frm 9st 1lbs Seamie Heffernan 11.62 22/09/18 Gowran Park 1/16 Flat 1m Heavy 9st 5lbs Donnacha O'Brien 1.62 26/08/18 Curragh 5/23 Flat 7f Gd/sft 9st 5lbs Ryan Moore 7.7

He looks to have a very solid chance. He wore blinkers for the first time when winning the St James's Palace Stakes here last year, and it was that headgear that took his form to another level last season. He added another Group 1 win when taking the Prix Du Moulin before his fourth in the Breeders' Cup Mile at the end of the season, and he has an obvious chance.

Of course, you can make a case for many in here - indeed, we shouldn't forget our Lockinge winner Mustashry is 3lb clear on official ratings, and Terebellum is interesting coming back in trip after winning the Dahlia - but I'd be disappointed if he isn't bang there at the finish.

Step up in trip to suit

14:25 - Passion

The Gosden fillies Frankly Darling and Miss Yoda could be the two to beat here - Frankly Darling did look very good when beating a decent sort at Newcastle - but our two fillies can hopefully give them a race. Both are turning out again very quickly after making their seasonal appearances last week, Ennistymon winning her maiden and Passion finishing fourth in a Listed race.

Passion shaped nicely in her race and she has obviously come out of it in good shape to be coming here. I rode her in the May Hill at Doncaster last season where she ran better than the bare form indicates - she was staying on nicely when the door slammed shut on her that day - and this sister to Capri and Cypress Creek should really appreciate going up to 1m4f. She wants it, in fact. A bit of rain would maybe help her.

Very talented but this won't be straightforward

15:00 - Mogul

I liked him when he won his Group 2 at Leopardstown last season and he then went on to finish a good fourth to Kameko in the Vertem Futurity at Newcastle. Obviously, he has his stamina to prove over this 1m4f but as a brother to Japan and Secret Gesture you would hope that wouldn't be an issue and, while he could well be sharper for the run - Aidan has said as much in recent interviews - he is a very talented colt who will hopefully develop into an Epsom hopeful after this.

But stablemate Arthur's Kingdom is a Group 1-placed juvenile who has a similar level of form, and you have unexposed colts like Mohican Heights and Papa Power, so this perhaps isn't as straightforward as the betting suggests.

Battaash's race to lose but we have some hope

15:35 - Sergei Prokofiev

Clearly, this is Battaash's to lose if he is at his brilliant best as he was in the Nunthorpe and he has an excellent record when fresh, too. And the lack of a crowd is probably in his favour, too. But we all know that he can chuck in a poor run and he has been beaten in his three Ascot starts - though there is no Blue Point in here, admittedly - so we have some hope.

Sergei Prokofiev looks to have run a bit better than the form book would suggest when only beating one home at Naas last week, and hopefully you will see a much sharper colt here. He was third in a Coventry and he'd have an each-way chance on the best of his form, but there is no surprise that he is one of the outsiders.

One of the form horses and she's going well at home

16:10 - Jubiloso

I was very impressed by her when I won on her on her Chelmsford debut last season, and then she went on to score in great fashion at Newbury. On the back of that, she took her chance in Group 1 company in the Coronation Stakes here, and she improved again to finish third. She didn't run up to that level in her subsequent starts, though she ran well enough at Goodwood, but she comes here in very good form at home - she is going well - and is one of the form horses on that Coronation run. I'd expect her to go well.

Very well treated and she has a big chance

16:40 - Verdana Blue

No. 1 (5) Verdana Blue (Ire) SBK 3/1 EXC 4.8 Trainer: Nicky Henderson

Jockey: Ryan Moore

Age: 8

Weight: 9st 10lbs

OR: 100 Form: 12/24-

Scroll for more info Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. HDGR WGT Jockey BSP 26/12/19 Kempton Park 4/10 Hurdle 2m Soft 11st 0lbs Jeremiah McGrath 7.8 01/05/19 Ascot 4/7 Flat 1m 7f 209y Gd/frm 8st 13lbs Oisin Murphy 4.88 13/04/19 Ayr 1/14 Hurdle 2m Gd/frm 11st 10lbs Connor Brace 5.5 12/03/19 Cheltenham Champion Hurdle 5/10 Hurdle 2m 87y Soft 11st 3lbs Davy Russell 47.5 27/02/19 Kempton Park 2/9 Flat 1m 3f 219y Slow 9st 6lbs Luke Morris 1.36 26/12/18 Kempton Park 1/5 Hurdle 2m Good 11st 0lbs Nico de Boinville 11 05/12/18 Kempton Park 2/10 Flat 1m 3f 219y Slow 9st 1lbs Luke Morris 3.6 18/11/18 Cheltenham 4/18 Hurdle 2m 87y Good 11st 11lbs Jeremiah McGrath 5.9 10/11/18 Wincanton 1/7 Hurdle 1m 7f 65y Good 10st 11lbs Jeremiah McGrath 3.92 21/10/18 Kempton Park 1/6 Hurdle 2m Gd/frm 10st 7lbs Nico de Boinville 1.73 29/09/18 Chelmsford City 1/5 Flat 1m 5f 66y Std 9st 4lbs Luke Morris 7 21/04/18 Ayr 11/16 Hurdle 2m Good 11st 1lbs James Bowen 7.72 10/02/18 Newbury 10/24 Hurdle 2m 69y Heavy 11st 9lbs Davy Russell 17.98 23/12/17 Ascot 3/17 Hurdle 1m 7f 152y Gd/sft 11st 5lbs Nico de Boinville 6.07 24/11/17 Ascot 1/12 Hurdle 1m 7f 152y Good 11st 11lbs Nico de Boinville 4.1 04/11/17 Ascot 5/14 Hurdle 1m 7f 152y Good 11st 7lbs Jeremiah McGrath 7.2 20/04/17 Cheltenham 3/7 Hurdle 2m 4f 56y Good 11st 0lbs Jeremiah McGrath 3.15 16/03/17 Cheltenham Dawn Run Novices' Hurdle 4/16 Hurdle 2m 179y Good 11st 2lbs Jeremiah McGrath 43.26 21/02/17 Taunton 1/13 Hurdle 2m 3f 1y Good 11st 5lbs Jeremiah McGrath 3.04 04/01/17 Hereford 1/13 Hurdle 2m 53y Soft 11st 0lbs Jeremiah McGrath 5.01 15/12/16 Exeter -/18 Hurdle 2m 2f 111y Soft 10st 10lbs Daryl Jacob 3.56

She is one of the best 2m hurdlers around when getting decent ground, so she could prove to be very well treated off 100. Her hurdles mark of 160 tells you that. Hopefully, the trip won't be an issue for her, and she showed she had Flat speed when second over 1m4f at Kempton a couple of times in recent years. If she gets good ground and her stamina holds out, then you have to think she has a big chance for a trainer who has won this race before.

***

Check out Betfair's video guide to Ascot, in association with Timeform...