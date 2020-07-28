To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Ryan Moore: 'Rock-hard' Circus Maximus a decent price for another Group 1 win

Jockey Ryan Moore
Can Ryan Moore score a win or more on day two at Goodwood?
We move on to day two at Goodwood with Ryan Moore and our man has a quartet of rides including Circus Maximus in the Group 1 Sussex Stakes...

"You know what you are getting with Circus Maximus, and he is just a rock-hard Group 1 winner, as he again proved in the Queen Anne. He may not be flashy but he will give anything a race, and he was only just run out of it in this contest last year."

Lots in Doll's favour

13:10, Dean Street Doll

The stable is clearly in great form - I rode a double for them at Sandown last week - and I can see this filly going well here, too. She was placed in Group company when trained in Ireland last season, and she has shown more in her last two starts while steadily inching down the handicap. She shaped well enough when I rode her to finish fourth over 1m2f at Sandown last time, this track could suit her better at this trip, and I think she is weighted to go well. I'd be wary of two or three of the opposition though.

Not without a chance in race with no stand out

14:45, Chief Little Hawk

I think it is probably fair to say that he hasn't quite gone on as expected since his winning debut at Navan last month, but he wasn't disgraced in defeat at Ascot, where he raced away from the action in the Windsor Castle, and the Curragh, and he probably ran his best race yet when third to a couple of decent sorts at Cork last time. In fact, I thought he shaped well there, as he probably wasn't ideally positioned on the track given the way the race panned out, and hopefully he can step forward again. There isn't a stand-out going into the race.

Has had 4 runs already, making a winning debut in a maiden at Naas in June and easily best effort since when third of 5 in a listed race at Cork. Commands respect for top yard.

Circus Maximus will run his race and looks a decent price

15:15, Circus Maximus

As everyone has been saying for a while, this is a high-class renewal. It may lack a stand-out but you wouldn't be in the least bit surprised if any one of six won this, and San Donato is clearly no no-hoper, either. We have Mohaather, who looked very good indeed in the Summer Mile last time and is maybe the one to beat, and the Guineas winners Kameko and Siskin, so this will take some winning.

Circus Maximus and Wichita are our two proven form horses going into the race. You know what you are getting with Circus Maximus, and he is just a rock-hard Group 1 winner, as he again proved in the Queen Anne. He may not be flashy but he will give anything a race, and he was only just run out of it in this contest last year. He will run his race, and he looks a decent price to me.

Circus Maximus beats Terrebelum at empty Ascot 1280.jpg

The 3yos get 8lb though, and Wichita has to come firmly into the mix, with just a head to find with Kameko on their Newmarket run and he ran up to that level at Royal Ascot last time. Vatican City has more to find in the formbook, but stepping down to a mile looks an obvious move after his run in the Derby, and he would clearly have given Siskin more of a race with a better passage in the Irish 2,000 Guineas. I'd have happily sat on any of our three, to be honest.

In-play luck may be needed

16:20, Society Lion

He won what turned out to be a strong Yarmouth novice last season and he finished a close second in what was a very competitive handicap at Doncaster last time. He has gone up 5lb for it, but that was probably not a great surprise, and the form is working out well enough. The first and third have been beaten since but both ran well in defeat, and the fourth won next time. With luck in-running, you would have to be hopeful of another good run, even though we have got another wide draw in 16.


Ryan Moore,

