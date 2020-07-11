Ryan Moore: Pinatubo the one to beat on Sunday at Deauville

Decent each-way chance with a shot at winning

15:25 - Deauville

Arizona

No. 8 (9) Arizona (Ire) Trainer: Aidan O'Brien, Ireland

Jockey: Ryan Moore

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 2lbs

OR: - Form:

Scroll for more info Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. HDGR WGT Jockey BSP 20/06/20 Ascot St James's Palace Stakes 6/7 Flat 7f 213y Gd/sft 9st 0lbs Sean Levey 23.82 06/06/20 Newmarket (Rowley) 11/15 Flat 1m Gd/frm 9st 0lbs Ryan Moore 13 01/11/19 Santa Anita 5/14 Flat 1m Firm 8st 10lbs Ryan Moore 3.7 12/10/19 Newmarket (Rowley) Dewhurst 2/9 Flat 7f Soft 9st 1lbs Seamie Heffernan 31.77 15/09/19 Curragh 3/8 Flat 7f Good 9st 3lbs Donnacha O'Brien 10.5 18/08/19 Deauville 4/8 Flat 5f 212y Soft 9st 0lbs Ryan Moore - 18/06/19 Ascot Coventry Stakes 1/17 Flat 6f Gd/frm 9st 1lbs Ryan Moore 3.16 26/05/19 Curragh 1/9 Flat 6f Gd/frm 9st 5lbs Ryan Moore 1.55 06/05/19 Curragh 2/17 Flat 6f Soft 9st 5lbs Ryan Moore 4.6

Pinatubo is obviously the one to beat in here, and Molatham looked good when winning the Jersey, but I think our colts are capable of running decent races if back to their best.

Lope Y Fernandez has to bounce back from a disappointing run over 6f in the Commonwealth Cup, where he ran a bit flat, but the race could have come too quick for him after his third in the Irish 2,000 Guineas. There was only a week in between those races. That run at the Curragh suggested that he could be best at short of a mile, given the way he travelled into the race, and I have a feeling that 7f at this course will suit him well. He has plenty to prove after Ascot - and we know how comfortably Pinatubo beat him in the Chesham last year - but I'd like to think he has a decent each way chance. And maybe even a shot at winning if the favourite underperforms.

Same comments apply to my mount Arizona. He has the best form chance of beating the favourite on his 2-length second to him in the Dewhurst last season, and there was more encouragement in his run in the St James's Palace Stakes last time. He clearly needs to come forward a lot from that run but he travelled well for a lot of the race at Ascot and the step down to 7f could suit him, too.