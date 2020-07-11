- Trainer: Aidan O'Brien, Ireland
- Jockey: Ryan Moore
- Age: 3
- Weight: 9st 2lbs
- OR: -
Ryan Moore: Pinatubo the one to beat on Sunday at Deauville
Pinatubo is the favourite in the Deauville race where Ryan Moore rides Arizona. Could Moore have a chance? Find out...
"We know how comfortably Pinatubo beat him in the Chesham last year - but I'd like to think he has a decent each-way chance."
Decent each-way chance with a shot at winning
Arizona
|Date
|Course/Class
|Pos
|Type
|Dist.
|Gng.
|HDGR
|WGT
|Jockey
|BSP
|20/06/20
|Ascot St James's Palace Stakes
|6/7
|Flat
|7f 213y
|Gd/sft
|9st 0lbs
|Sean Levey
|23.82
|06/06/20
|Newmarket (Rowley)
|11/15
|Flat
|1m
|Gd/frm
|9st 0lbs
|Ryan Moore
|13
|01/11/19
|Santa Anita
|5/14
|Flat
|1m
|Firm
|8st 10lbs
|Ryan Moore
|3.7
|12/10/19
|Newmarket (Rowley) Dewhurst
|2/9
|Flat
|7f
|Soft
|9st 1lbs
|Seamie Heffernan
|31.77
|15/09/19
|Curragh
|3/8
|Flat
|7f
|Good
|9st 3lbs
|Donnacha O'Brien
|10.5
|18/08/19
|Deauville
|4/8
|Flat
|5f 212y
|Soft
|9st 0lbs
|Ryan Moore
|-
|18/06/19
|Ascot Coventry Stakes
|1/17
|Flat
|6f
|Gd/frm
|9st 1lbs
|Ryan Moore
|3.16
|26/05/19
|Curragh
|1/9
|Flat
|6f
|Gd/frm
|9st 5lbs
|Ryan Moore
|1.55
|06/05/19
|Curragh
|2/17
|Flat
|6f
|Soft
|9st 5lbs
|Ryan Moore
|4.6
Pinatubo is obviously the one to beat in here, and Molatham looked good when winning the Jersey, but I think our colts are capable of running decent races if back to their best.
Lope Y Fernandez has to bounce back from a disappointing run over 6f in the Commonwealth Cup, where he ran a bit flat, but the race could have come too quick for him after his third in the Irish 2,000 Guineas. There was only a week in between those races. That run at the Curragh suggested that he could be best at short of a mile, given the way he travelled into the race, and I have a feeling that 7f at this course will suit him well. He has plenty to prove after Ascot - and we know how comfortably Pinatubo beat him in the Chesham last year - but I'd like to think he has a decent each way chance. And maybe even a shot at winning if the favourite underperforms.
Same comments apply to my mount Arizona. He has the best form chance of beating the favourite on his 2-length second to him in the Dewhurst last season, and there was more encouragement in his run in the St James's Palace Stakes last time. He clearly needs to come forward a lot from that run but he travelled well for a lot of the race at Ascot and the step down to 7f could suit him, too.