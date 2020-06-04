Ryan Moore Friday Rides: Big run expected from Anthony Van Dyck in Coronation

Experience on her side as well as scope for improvement

13:15 - Thanielle

There are some very well-bred newcomers in here but at least my filly has the advantage of a couple of runs under her belt at two. You would have thought she would have to step up a good deal on the form of those Newmarket and Salisbury runs to win this and maybe further would suit her in time, but we know she has ability and experience, and clearly scope for a lot of progress still.

Optimum conditions and looks to have a solid chance

13:50 - Open Wide

I rode him when he was just touched off at Windsor a couple of seasons ago, and hopefully he can be as competitive again here in what is obviously a decent handicap. He does look to have a pretty solid chance, even though his consistency has seen him steadily creep up the weights to a career-high mark. 6f and quick ground are his optimum conditions, and he has run excellent races on his reappearance in the last two seasons, including here last year. He could be bumping into better handicapped horses here but he looks pretty solid, as I have said.

Lots going for him though big improvement needed

14:25 - Green Power

This race has cut up a fair bit but, even so, Green Power would have to make a big leap forward to be competitive here. The official ratings tell you that. But he has run well on both of his starts here, he is best on this surface and trip, and he looks to go well when fresh too. Being realistic though, he will need to improve a good deal, or some of the others to underperform, to get in the frame.

Strong form chance but he may need the run

15:00 - Sangarius

He hasn't got many miles on the clock, so hopefully we can see him progress up the Group ladder this season. We haven't seen him since he was a very impressive winner of the Hampton Court at Royal Ascot for Frankie last season, and that performance would give you plenty encouragement that he can continue to make his mark in top company this term.

The conditions of his race mean he doesn't carry a penalty here and we have been happy with him at home coming into this. It is a tough race and he may ideally want further and more ease in the ground - though there is rain about - but he clearly has a strong form chance and remains unexposed. He did need his first run last season though, and this is a starting point for him on his comeback after that long lay-off.

Big run expected if on song

15:35 - Anthony Van Dyck

No. 2 (6) Anthony Van Dyck (Ire) SBK 7/1 EXC 8.2 Trainer: Aidan O'Brien, Ireland

Jockey: Ryan Moore

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 0lbs

OR: - Form: 9/1120330-

Scroll for more info Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. HDGR WGT Jockey BSP 08/12/19 Sha Tin 12/14 Flat 1m 3f 205y Good B 8st 9lbs Ryan Moore - 02/11/19 Santa Anita 3/12 Flat 1m 4f Firm 8st 10lbs Ryan Moore 4.5 14/09/19 Leopardstown 3/8 Flat 1m 2f Good 9st 1lbs W. M. Lordan 18.39 27/07/19 Ascot King George 10/11 Flat 1m 3f 211y Gd/sft 0 8st 10lbs Ryan Moore 9.23 29/06/19 Curragh 2/8 Flat 1m 4f Good 9st 0lbs Ryan Moore 2.31 01/06/19 Epsom Downs Derby 1/13 Flat 1m 4f 6y Gd/frm 9st 0lbs Seamie Heffernan 8.6 11/05/19 Lingfield Park 1/10 Flat 1m 3f 133y Soft 9st 0lbs Ryan Moore 3.3 02/11/18 Churchill Downs 9/14 Flat 1m Gd/sft 8st 10lbs Ryan Moore - 13/10/18 Newmarket (Rowley) Dewhurst 3/7 Flat 7f Gd/frm 9st 1lbs Donnacha O'Brien 3.94 16/09/18 Curragh 2/7 Flat 7f Good 9st 3lbs Ryan Moore 2.56 26/08/18 Curragh 1/6 Flat 7f Gd/sft 9st 3lbs Ryan Moore 1.69 26/07/18 Leopardstown 1/5 Flat 7f 20y Gd/sft 9st 3lbs Ryan Moore 1.73 15/07/18 Killarney 1/9 Flat 1m 25y Good 9st 5lbs Donnacha O'Brien 2.02 01/07/18 Curragh 7/10 Flat 7f Gd/frm 9st 5lbs Donnacha O'Brien 8.6

Only seven runners in the Coronation, but it looks a pretty strong renewal in terms of depth. Clearly, you have to greatly respect Ghaiyyath on what he did in Germany and Meydan, and Stradivarius is definitely worth a try at this trip, for all it is a big ask on his first attempt at 1m4f since being beaten in a Chester handicap off 90 three years ago. He was impressive in a Yorkshire Cup over 1m6f in 2018, and again last year, though.

But our two 4yos have relative youth on their side, and both come into this race with sound chances, being suited by the trip and decent ground and with similar form claims at their best. Going into the Derby last year, it was obviously very difficult to choose between our horses, as they had all impressed me in the lead-up, with Anthony Van Dyck (below) winning at Lingfield and Broome looking very good when beating Sovereign by 8 lengths for me in the Ballysax.

I rode Sir Dragonet at Epsom but it didn't surprise me in the slightest that our two horses in here won and finished such a close fourth. Things didn't work out as well as we would have liked with the Epsom winner, though he probably reproduced that level of form in the Irish Champion, but he clearly is a top-class horse when on song and hopefully he will be on his A-game. If he is, then I clearly expect a big run.

Trip an unknown but he can remain competitive

16:10 - Dubai Instinct

He has very few miles on the clock too, but he looked good when winning over 1m2f at Sandown last August - his earlier Nottingham maiden win worked out very well before he disappointed at Newbury - and a 3lb rise will hopefully see him remain competitive in handicaps given his lightly-raced profile. The extra 2f is an unknown though, and a question he has to answer.



