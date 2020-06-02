To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Bundesliga Tips

Horse Racing Tips

Darts at Home Tips

Today's Racing Results

Today's Racecards

Premier League Tips

Ryan Moore Wednesday Rides: We like Romola but she has a bit to find

Betfair Ambassador Ryan Moore
Ryan Moore has two rides at Kempton on Wednesday afternoon
Join today

All Weather racing continues at Kempton on Wednesday afternoon and Betfair Ambassador Ryan Moore has two likeable fillies to ride on the card...

"We will be happy with a promising run with plenty to build on, and a win would be a bonus. She has talent though, for sure."

- Ryan Moore on Dusk

Talented filly but she could need this

14:10 - Dusk

This has the look of a very hot novice, with the four raced horses all showing considerable promise on their sole starts at two - the well-connected Sun Bear looks the obvious one to beat - but we like our filly.

She is certainly bred for the job, being by Galileo out of Dank, on whom I won a Breeders' Cup Filly And Mare Turf and a Beverly D, but I imagine she could need this more than most on her debut. She wasn't trained much at two, so she is still green and raw as a result. We will be happy with a promising run with plenty to build on, and a win would be a bonus. She has talent though, for sure.

Improving filly faces tough task

15:55 - Romola

She came into her own at the end of last season, when the fitting of a visor saw her step forward considerably. She was beaten here off a mark of 93 on her latest start in October, which on the face it gives her a fair bit to find with some of these - most obviously the 2018 Guineas winner and 2019 Sun Chariot scorer Billesdon Brook, even though she has a 7lb penalty to carry - but I'd like to think there is further improvement in my filly with another winter on her back and her draw in six could have been worse. That said, this is clearly a tough task for her but she has an outside each-way shout, I guess.

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open your account today using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn - £/€20 Back in cash if your bet loses
Bet Now

T&Cs apply.

Ryan Moore,

More Ryan Moore

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles