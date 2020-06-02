Ryan Moore Wednesday Rides: We like Romola but she has a bit to find

Talented filly but she could need this

14:10 - Dusk

This has the look of a very hot novice, with the four raced horses all showing considerable promise on their sole starts at two - the well-connected Sun Bear looks the obvious one to beat - but we like our filly.

She is certainly bred for the job, being by Galileo out of Dank, on whom I won a Breeders' Cup Filly And Mare Turf and a Beverly D, but I imagine she could need this more than most on her debut. She wasn't trained much at two, so she is still green and raw as a result. We will be happy with a promising run with plenty to build on, and a win would be a bonus. She has talent though, for sure.

Improving filly faces tough task

15:55 - Romola

She came into her own at the end of last season, when the fitting of a visor saw her step forward considerably. She was beaten here off a mark of 93 on her latest start in October, which on the face it gives her a fair bit to find with some of these - most obviously the 2018 Guineas winner and 2019 Sun Chariot scorer Billesdon Brook, even though she has a 7lb penalty to carry - but I'd like to think there is further improvement in my filly with another winter on her back and her draw in six could have been worse. That said, this is clearly a tough task for her but she has an outside each-way shout, I guess.