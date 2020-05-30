To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Ryan Moore Tuesday Rides: Receiver has big chance of being First at Kempton

Betfair Ambassador Ryan Moore
Ryan Moore has four rides at Kempton on Tuesday afternoon
With UK racing back in action we're delighted to bring you Betfair Ambassador Ryan Moore's thoughts on his four rides at Kempton on Tuesday afternoon...

"He probably just about sets the form standard on his two runs to date - he followed up his good Newmarket debut with a second here next time - and you would hope there is plenty more to come from him, too. He is in good shape for this."

- Ryan Moore on First Receiver

Good starting point for well-bred colt

13:00 - Nashy

I didn't ride him but he looks to have shown a deal of promise on his sole start at two, over 1m here at the back-end, and hopefully he will leave that form behind at three. He is clearly a well-bred colt - by Camelot out of Venus De Milo, who I rode to finish second in a Yorkshire Oaks for Aidan - and one who will appreciate this extra 2f. A good starting point for him, and one that will tell us where he will be heading afterwards. There are plenty of unknowns in here, though.

Lightly-raced colt has potential

15:20 - Captivated

He obviously stepped up markedly on his debut effort when third over course and distance in October. He probably needs to come on appreciably again to mix it with the likes of Cold Front, and a couple of the others in here too, but he has only had the two runs himself for John Gosden last season, so he has potential.

In good shape and plenty more to come

15:55 - First Receiver

A maiden full of promising and unexposed sorts, as well as well-bred newcomers like Oaks winner Talent's half-sister Deft, but my colt has a lot going for him as well. He probably just about sets the form standard on his two runs to date - he followed up his good Newmarket debut with a second here next time - and you would hope there is plenty more to come from him, too. He is in good shape for this.

Fairly handicapped and lots going for him

17:05 - London Eye

I've ridden him a couple of times before, as he was obviously one of ours until he went to his current trainer. He is fairly handicapped on a mark of 72, and maybe gelding will have improved him too. He has a very good pedigree as well, so he may well rate a bit higher in the future if it all clicks for him. I think he could be well suited to the all-weather, and the flat track and trip look good for him.

