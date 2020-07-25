Ryan Moore: It could be a Beautiful afternoon at Ascot on Sunday

Leading contender in current nick

13:55 - Mountain Peak

He was upped 7lb to a career-high mark of 95 after winning at Haydock, so he did really well to finish second to an equally in-form sprinter here last time. He won here a couple of years ago and has to be among the favourites in his current nick - though this is your usual competitive sprint handicap, with the likes of impressive recent Sandown winner Magic J and Bomb Proof strong rivals - but he wants the ground decent, so any rain will be a negative.

Plenty going for him despite career-high mark

14:30 - Almania

No. 3 (1) Almania (Ire) SBK 4/1 EXC 4.8 Trainer: David Simcock

Jockey: Ryan Moore

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 9lbs

OR: 99 Form: 1/854563-3

Scroll for more info Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. HDGR WGT Jockey BSP 17/06/20 Ascot Copper Horse Handicap 3/16 Flat 1m 6f 34y Good 9st 2lbs Jim Crowley 15.63 04/10/19 Ascot 3/8 Flat 1m 6f 34y Heavy 9st 1lbs Ryan Moore 4 24/08/19 York 6/12 Flat 1m 5f 188y Firm 9st 6lbs Daniel Tudhope 12.57 01/08/19 Goodwood 5/11 Flat 1m 1f 197y Gd/frm 8st 6lbs Andrea Atzeni 9.4 13/07/19 Ascot 4/7 Flat 1m 3f 211y Gd/frm 9st 1lbs Kerrin McEvoy 5.34 20/06/19 Ascot King George V Stakes 5/16 Flat 1m 3f 211y Gd/sft 8st 11lbs James McDonald 30.71 16/05/19 York Dante 8/8 Flat 1m 2f 56y Gd/frm 9st 0lbs Jim Crowley 24 31/08/18 Sandown Park 1/10 Flat 7f Gd/sft 9st 5lbs Ryan Moore 2.12 27/07/18 Ascot 4/6 Flat 6f Gd/frm 9st 0lbs Ryan Moore 2.54

He used to be one of ours, and I won on him as a juvenile and he finished a decent third here last season, too. He has always threatened to win a decent handicap and he again shaped very well for his new trainer when third over 1m6f at the Royal meeting, where he travelled well for a long way and looked the likely winner at one point. I think the step down in trip will suit him and, although raised another harsh-looking 2lb to a career-high mark of 99 after that latest effort, he has plenty going for him.

Royal Ascot form gives her a decent chance

15:05 - Agincourt

She is one of the best in here on official figures - though Billesdon Brook sets the form standard and Miss O'Connor has a very attractive profile, especially if there is more rain - so you have to be hopeful. She didn't run up to her absolute best at Newmarket last time, but she still performed creditably enough in what was a Group 1 after all, and her earlier neck second to Nazeef in the Duke Of Cambridge over course and distance clearly puts her in with a decent chance in this Group 3.

Debut form working out very well and extra furlong will suit

15:40 - More Beautfiul

She has missed intended engagements at Newmarket and the Curragh this month, so hopefully the ground remains decent for her and we can get her back out racing again. We obviously went to Royal Ascot with very high hopes for her after an impressive debut win at Naas, but she didn't fire as expected. She jumped out well and we got a prominent position on the near side, but she never really travelled as strongly as I would have wished at any stage and she didn't pick up as I hoped.

No. 5 (2) More Beautiful (Usa) SBK 5/4 EXC 2.6 Trainer: Aidan O'Brien, Ireland

Jockey: Ryan Moore

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 0lbs

OR: - Form: 19

Scroll for more info Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. HDGR WGT Jockey BSP 20/06/20 Ascot Queen Mary 9/18 Flat 5f Good 9st 0lbs Ryan Moore 2.18 08/06/20 Naas 1/16 Flat 5f Gd/frm 9st 2lbs Seamie Heffernan 4.77

She probably wasn't ideally positioned on the track as the race panned out, but it was a disappointing effort considering what she did on her debut. And that Naas success has worked out very well too, with plenty of winners coming out of the race. She is a beautifully bred War Front filly, out of the top-class juvenile Maybe, and we haven't lost faith in her yet, and the extra furlong won't be an issue.

Hoping he's still on a competitive mark

16:15 - Campari

He was impressive in winning at Chepstow last month and only narrowly failed to get up at Sandown last time. A 3lb rise was probably to be expected and hopefully this lightly-raced sort remains on a competitive mark here.

Good chance if able to reproduce Newbury effort

16:50 - Mars Landing

He wouldn't always be the most straightforward - we gelded him after his last start at two - but he certainly shaped with a lot of promise when coming from off the pace to finish second at Newbury last time. He has gone up 3lb for that run, but I think his revised mark is fair, and his second to Palace Pier at Sandown last year was obviously decent form, even if the winner hacked up. If he backs up that Newbury run, he has a good chance in a competitive handicap.

