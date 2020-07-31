Ryan Moore: Watan has leading chance in Stewards' Cup on final day of Glorious Goodwood

Can see him going well with conditions to suit

13:50 - Batchelor Boy

He is a very consistent horse and a rarity in that the handicapper has actually played very fair with him, dropping him 1lb for an encouraging enough fourth over 5f at Yarmouth last time. This is obviously a much deeper handicap but he definitely shapes as though the step back up to 6f will suit him. As a 3yo, he gets weight from the older horses and he has conditions to suit. I can see him going well, even if his draw in 16 of 17 may or may not be ideal.

In-form but fast ground a concern

14:25 - Laafy

All his best form to date has come on good or softer, so he could do with a downpour or two, though they are watering. But he comes here in really good form, following up his Newbury win with an excellent second at Haydock off a 9lb higher mark. He has gone up another 3lb for that, which was fair enough I guess, but the ground would maybe be a bigger concern, even if he has won on fast earlier in his career.

She has a chance in a race that has cut up badly

15:00 - Snow

She has proved herself a progressive and classy performer this season and she looks to have run another solid race stepped up in class in the Irish Oaks last time. I can see the step up to 1m6f suiting her and the 3yos get a very handy 11lb from the two older horses in here, too. She won her maiden on quick ground too, so she certainly has her chance in a race that has cut up to just four runners. I think she would benefit if the ground eased though.

Wide open sprint but we have a leading chance

15:35 - Watan

No. 6 (16) Watan SBK 8/1 EXC 11 Trainer: Richard Hannon

Jockey: Ryan Moore

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 5lbs

OR: 103 Form: 1251/636-2

Scroll for more info Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. HDGR WGT Jockey BSP 19/07/20 Newbury 2/10 Flat 6f Good 9st 11lbs Pat Dobbs 14 07/07/19 Deauville 6/12 Flat 6f 211y Good 9st 2lbs Christophe Soumillon - 18/05/19 Newmarket (Rowley) 3/5 Flat 7f Good 9st 0lbs Tom Marquand 11.61 17/04/19 Newmarket (Rowley) 6/8 Flat 1m Good 9st 0lbs Ryan Moore 16.89 29/10/18 Leicester 1/7 Flat 6f Gd/sft 9st 8lbs Rossa Ryan 1.79 01/09/18 Sandown Park 5/6 Flat 7f Gd/sft 9st 1lbs Ryan Moore 7.11 22/08/18 York 2/8 Flat 7f Gd/frm 9st 1lbs Oisin Murphy 3.64 31/07/18 Goodwood 1/11 Flat 6f Good 9st 0lbs Ryan Moore 11.07

He won here on his debut for me, finished second in an Acomb on fast ground and ran a very encouraging race to finish second on his first start in over a year at Newbury a fortnight ago. He can race off the same mark here and I imagine this has been the plan for him for a while. He has a leading chance in what is obviously a wide-open race.

Form working out well and still on a competitive mark

16:10 - Society Lion

We talked about him here earlier in the week, but he missed his intended engagement in the 7f handicap on Wednesday, so little has changed about him since then. As I said, he won what turned out to be a strong Yarmouth novice last season and he finished a close second in what was clearly a very competitive handicap at Doncaster last time. He has gone up 5lb for it, but that was probably not a great surprise, and the form is working out well enough. The first and third have been beaten since but both ran well in defeat, and the fourth won next time. And now I see the sixth has come out and won this week, too. He hopefully remains on a very competitive mark, but he could maybe do with a few showers and the draw could have been better too, though the race has cut up to just nine runners.

Big chance back in maiden company

16:40 - Golden Flame

He stepped up a bit from his promising Haydock debut second when fourth to Battleground in the Chesham. That form obviously entitles him to a lot of respect pitched back into maiden company, and you have expect a bold show, for all these races here are often very deep and competitive affairs and there are some promising once-raced juveniles in here.