- Trainer: Hugo Palmer
- Jockey: Ryan Moore
- Age: 4
- Weight: 9st 6lbs
- OR: 91
Ryan Moore: Five rides on the first day of Newmarket's July Festival
Ryan Moore has a nice book of five rides on the first day of Newmarket's July Festival, and here he discusses his chances of riding a winner or two...
"He finished ¾ length in front of a certain Serpentine when fourth in a 1m2f maiden at the Curragh last month and did what he was entitled to when stepped up to 1m4f at Limerick last time."
- Ryan Moore on Dawn Rising
Stable's newcomers going well
There are a few raced ones in here that set a decent standard, so the newcomers won't have it easy. That said, the debutantes all seem to be very well-related. My Kodiac filly is a 100,000gns yearling purchase and related to a winner herself, and the stable had another first-time-out 2yo winner at the weekend. I suspect this could be a pretty hot maiden, though.
Looks fairly treated
|Date
|Course/Class
|Pos
|Type
|Dist.
|Gng.
|HDGR
|WGT
|Jockey
|BSP
|17/06/20
|Ascot Silver Royal Hunt Cup
|4/22
|Flat
|1m
|Gd/frm
|z
|9st 5lbs
|James Doyle
|36.28
|22/02/20
|Lingfield Park
|4/6
|Flat
|1m 1y
|Std
|z
|8st 7lbs
|Jack Mitchell
|2.56
|08/02/20
|Lingfield Park
|1/7
|Flat
|1m 1y
|Std/slow
|z
|8st 8lbs
|Jack Mitchell
|6.2
|11/01/20
|Chelmsford City
|5/6
|Flat
|1m
|Slow
|z
|9st 9lbs
|Jack Mitchell
|4.6
|30/12/19
|Lingfield Park
|1/10
|Flat
|1m 1y
|Std
|z
|9st 6lbs
|Jack Mitchell
|4.8
|30/11/19
|Wolverhampton
|11/11
|Flat
|1m 142y
|Std
|z
|9st 6lbs
|Tom Marquand
|4.2
|31/10/19
|Lingfield Park
|6/13
|Flat
|7f 1y
|Std
|z
|8st 5lbs
|David Egan
|13.55
|19/09/19
|Chelmsford City
|6/10
|Flat
|6f
|Slow
|z
|9st 7lbs
|James Doyle
|3.76
|11/07/19
|Newmarket (July)
|16/20
|Flat
|6f
|Gd/frm
|8st 11lbs
|Oisin Murphy
|40
|04/05/19
|Newmarket (Rowley)
|5/12
|Flat
|6f
|Good
|9st 2lbs
|James Doyle
|14.01
|18/04/19
|Newmarket (Rowley)
|3/7
|Flat
|7f
|Good
|9st 6lbs
|James Doyle
|5.87
|27/10/18
|Newbury
|3/8
|Flat
|7f
|Good
|9st 0lbs
|Jason Watson
|13.24
|07/09/18
|Kempton Park
|1/14
|Flat
|7f
|Std/slow
|9st 2lbs
|James Doyle
|6.22
|28/06/18
|Newcastle
|4/11
|Flat
|6f
|Slow
|9st 2lbs
|Daniel Tudhope
|2.58
|19/05/18
|Newbury
|6/9
|Flat
|6f
|Gd/frm
|9st 2lbs
|Frankie Dettori
|4.8
He has done a lot of his racing on the all-weather but his turf form stacks up equally well, as underlined by his fourth at Royal Ascot. The handicapper has played fair by leaving him on the same mark and he looks fairly treated as a result - especially as the third came out and won at Haydock last week - so hopefully he can go close here. The lightly-raced Maydanny, who finished first on the far side group in Almufti's Ascot race, is the obvious one to be wary of.
Step up in class but he has plenty of potential
He bumped into a decent sort, and subsequent winner, when second on his debut at Newcastle last month and he clearly strolled home at long odds-on on his return to that track last time. He clearly steps up markedly in class here - this could be a very good race - and has to prove he can do it on turf too, but he is clearly a colt of no little potential.
Well related and form is looking good
Confirmed previous encouragement to rout six rivals from the front at Limerick (12f) 10 days ago, having more in the tank if it had been required, so an obvious player back at this level.
|Date
|Course/Class
|Pos
|Type
|Dist.
|Gng.
|HDGR
|WGT
|Jockey
|BSP
|29/06/20
|Limerick
|1/7
|Flat
|1m 4f
|Gd/sft
|9st 7lbs
|W. M. Lordan
|1.26
|12/06/20
|Curragh
|4/18
|Flat
|1m 2f
|Good
|9st 7lbs
|P. B. Beggy
|6.11
|26/10/19
|Leopardstown
|5/5
|Flat
|1m 1f
|Heavy
|9st 3lbs
|Donnacha O'Brien
|6.42
I haven't sat on him in his three starts, and you always like to have ridden a horse to make an informed judgement, but there is clearly a lot to like about him. He finished ¾ length in front of a certain Serpentine when fourth in a 1m2f maiden at the Curragh last month and did what he was entitled to when stepped up to 1m4f at Limerick last time. This will clearly tell us a lot more about him but he is a brother to Irish Derby winner Sovereign and there is plenty of stamina in his pedigree, so we will see what we have got.
Good winner on debut but this is a bit step up in class
This obviously represents a big step up for him, against horses who did very well at Royal Ascot, but he looked good when winning decisively over 5f at Tipperary on his debut - though the second was well beaten next time - and this extra furlong will be fine for him, I am sure. There are plenty of good horses in this Kingman colt's pedigree, too, including Swiss Diva and Swiss Spirit, both of whom I won on.
Newm 9th Jul (6f Grp 2)Show Hide
Thursday 9 July, 3.00pm
|Back
|Lay
|Qaader
|Tactical
|Yazaman
|Swiss Ace
|Lauded
|Jimmy Sparks
|Victory Heights
|Rebel At Dawn
|Escape Route
|Choritzo
Bet slip
New to Betfair?
Join to place betsJoin today
Back on the up when ready winner of 7-runner handicap at Lingfield (1m, AW) in February and excelled himself back on turf when fourth in the Silver Royal Hunt Cup at Ascot last month. Same mark here.