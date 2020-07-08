Ryan Moore: Five rides on the first day of Newmarket's July Festival

Stable's newcomers going well

12:10 - Teodolina

There are a few raced ones in here that set a decent standard, so the newcomers won't have it easy. That said, the debutantes all seem to be very well-related. My Kodiac filly is a 100,000gns yearling purchase and related to a winner herself, and the stable had another first-time-out 2yo winner at the weekend. I suspect this could be a pretty hot maiden, though.

Looks fairly treated

13:15 - Almufti

No. 4 (6) Almufti SBK 7/2 EXC 4.3 Trainer: Hugo Palmer

Jockey: Ryan Moore

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 6lbs

OR: 91 Form: 6601-5144

Scroll for more info Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. HDGR WGT Jockey BSP 17/06/20 Ascot Silver Royal Hunt Cup 4/22 Flat 1m Gd/frm z 9st 5lbs James Doyle 36.28 22/02/20 Lingfield Park 4/6 Flat 1m 1y Std z 8st 7lbs Jack Mitchell 2.56 08/02/20 Lingfield Park 1/7 Flat 1m 1y Std/slow z 8st 8lbs Jack Mitchell 6.2 11/01/20 Chelmsford City 5/6 Flat 1m Slow z 9st 9lbs Jack Mitchell 4.6 30/12/19 Lingfield Park 1/10 Flat 1m 1y Std z 9st 6lbs Jack Mitchell 4.8 30/11/19 Wolverhampton 11/11 Flat 1m 142y Std z 9st 6lbs Tom Marquand 4.2 31/10/19 Lingfield Park 6/13 Flat 7f 1y Std z 8st 5lbs David Egan 13.55 19/09/19 Chelmsford City 6/10 Flat 6f Slow z 9st 7lbs James Doyle 3.76 11/07/19 Newmarket (July) 16/20 Flat 6f Gd/frm 8st 11lbs Oisin Murphy 40 04/05/19 Newmarket (Rowley) 5/12 Flat 6f Good 9st 2lbs James Doyle 14.01 18/04/19 Newmarket (Rowley) 3/7 Flat 7f Good 9st 6lbs James Doyle 5.87 27/10/18 Newbury 3/8 Flat 7f Good 9st 0lbs Jason Watson 13.24 07/09/18 Kempton Park 1/14 Flat 7f Std/slow 9st 2lbs James Doyle 6.22 28/06/18 Newcastle 4/11 Flat 6f Slow 9st 2lbs Daniel Tudhope 2.58 19/05/18 Newbury 6/9 Flat 6f Gd/frm 9st 2lbs Frankie Dettori 4.8

He has done a lot of his racing on the all-weather but his turf form stacks up equally well, as underlined by his fourth at Royal Ascot. The handicapper has played fair by leaving him on the same mark and he looks fairly treated as a result - especially as the third came out and won at Haydock last week - so hopefully he can go close here. The lightly-raced Maydanny, who finished first on the far side group in Almufti's Ascot race, is the obvious one to be wary of.

Step up in class but he has plenty of potential

13:50 - Tilsit

He bumped into a decent sort, and subsequent winner, when second on his debut at Newcastle last month and he clearly strolled home at long odds-on on his return to that track last time. He clearly steps up markedly in class here - this could be a very good race - and has to prove he can do it on turf too, but he is clearly a colt of no little potential.

Well related and form is looking good

14:25 - Dawn Rising

No. 4 (7) Dawn Rising (Ire) SBK 15/8 EXC 2.9 Trainer: Aidan O'Brien, Ireland

Jockey: Ryan Moore

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 1lbs

OR: - Form: 5-41

Scroll for more info Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. HDGR WGT Jockey BSP 29/06/20 Limerick 1/7 Flat 1m 4f Gd/sft 9st 7lbs W. M. Lordan 1.26 12/06/20 Curragh 4/18 Flat 1m 2f Good 9st 7lbs P. B. Beggy 6.11 26/10/19 Leopardstown 5/5 Flat 1m 1f Heavy 9st 3lbs Donnacha O'Brien 6.42

I haven't sat on him in his three starts, and you always like to have ridden a horse to make an informed judgement, but there is clearly a lot to like about him. He finished ¾ length in front of a certain Serpentine when fourth in a 1m2f maiden at the Curragh last month and did what he was entitled to when stepped up to 1m4f at Limerick last time. This will clearly tell us a lot more about him but he is a brother to Irish Derby winner Sovereign and there is plenty of stamina in his pedigree, so we will see what we have got.

Good winner on debut but this is a bit step up in class

15:00 - Swiss Ace

This obviously represents a big step up for him, against horses who did very well at Royal Ascot, but he looked good when winning decisively over 5f at Tipperary on his debut - though the second was well beaten next time - and this extra furlong will be fine for him, I am sure. There are plenty of good horses in this Kingman colt's pedigree, too, including Swiss Diva and Swiss Spirit, both of whom I won on.



