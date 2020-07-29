Ryan Moore: Fancy Blue has lots to recommend her on Thursday at Goodwood

Drying ground and cheekpieces should help her

13:10 - Caspian Queen

She clearly didn't run her race at Newmarket last time, but the return to Goodwood on drying ground will suit her. She won here over 6f on fast ground last summer and was just touched off by Electric Ladyland at the track when stepped down to this 5f trip last month, and the winner has won since and re-opposes here. She is only fairly treated but she has her conditions, and maybe the first-time cheekpieces will improve her, too.

Draw and ground could be better but you never know

13:45 - Zabeel Champion

He has really blossomed on his last two starts, and he was impressive on the July course last time, despite wandering around a bit, which he wouldn't want to replicate around here. The handicapper certainly did not miss him by raising him 8lb - and that was probably the most he could have given him - but he is clearly lightly-raced and progressive. That latest win came on soft ground but he has won on quicker. His midfield draw in nine could have been better.

Chance to put Ascot behind him

14:15 - Admiral Nelson

He was one of our 2yos who ran a bit flat at Ascot, and maybe the quick turnaround from their debuts caught some of them out. He was running just eight days after winning at the Curragh after all, where he looked very impressive in beating a stablemate who went in next time. Clearly, he has something to prove now and the likes of Qaader and Yazaman set a decent form standard, but we hope he is a lot better than he showed at Ascot.

Every runner has positives in this Gordon Stakes

14:45 - Mogul

Just six runners, but this looks a very competitive Gordon Stakes, and one in which everything has a similar chance. Hopefully, Mogul is ready to step forward now after two starts this season. He clearly needed it pretty badly on his return at Ascot and everyone saw what happened in the Derby. But I think the Epsom run gave us plenty to build on.

No. 5 (5) Mogul SBK 9/2 EXC 6.6 Trainer: Aidan O'Brien, Ireland

Jockey: Ryan Moore

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 1lbs

OR: 109 Form: 2114-46

Scroll for more info Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. HDGR WGT Jockey BSP 04/07/20 Epsom Downs 6/16 Flat 1m 4f 6y Gd/frm 9st 0lbs Ryan Moore 8.8 16/06/20 Ascot King Edward VII Stakes 4/6 Flat 1m 3f 211y Good 9st 0lbs Ryan Moore 1.94 01/11/19 Newcastle 4/11 Flat 1m 5y Std/slow 9st 1lbs Donnacha O'Brien 5.1 14/09/19 Leopardstown 1/7 Flat 1m Good 9st 3lbs Ryan Moore 1.5 30/08/19 Curragh 1/12 Flat 1m Good 9st 5lbs Ryan Moore 1.71 14/08/19 Gowran Park 2/10 Flat 1m Soft 9st 5lbs Donnacha O'Brien 2.59

This is a race which I imagine no-one will be going into overly-confident though, as every horse has their positives and who comes out best from Epsom - my colt, runner-up Khalifa Sat, English King and Highland Chief - is hard enough to call without factoring in the other form lines presented by the likes of Al Aasy and Subjectivist.

Plenty going for her against dangerous opponents

15:15 - Fancy Blue

She clearly shaped as though a longer trip would suit when second to Peaceful in the Irish 1,000 Guineas on her return, and her defeat of Group 1 winners Alpine Star, runaway scorer of the Coronation at Royal Ascot, and Peaceful in the French Oaks last time is clearly high-class Classic form. The fact that it was a bunch finish is neither here nor there, as she beat all the right fillies. Getting 9lb from the older horses, and with just four runs under her belt, this Deep Impact filly has a lot to recommend her. I am looking forward to riding her.

No. 6 (3) Fancy Blue (Ire) SBK 9/4 EXC 3.25 Trainer: Donnacha Aidan O'Brien, Ireland

Jockey: Ryan Moore

Age: 3

Weight: 8st 12lbs

OR: 114 Form: 11-21

Scroll for more info Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. HDGR WGT Jockey BSP 05/07/20 Chantilly 1/11 Flat 1m 2f 97y Gd/frm 9st 0lbs Pierre-Charles Boudot - 13/06/20 Curragh 2/11 Flat 1m Gd/frm 9st 2lbs Declan McDonogh 24.2 13/10/19 Curragh 1/7 Flat 1m Heavy 9st 0lbs Seamie Heffernan 5.7 18/09/19 Naas 1/15 Flat 7f Gd/sft 9st 0lbs Donnacha O'Brien 10.57

That said, I would have to say that it wouldn't surprise me in the least were Magic Wand to beat her, not least because of the quickening ground which she loves. She is a female version of Highland Reel in that she has done it all around the globe - America, Hong Kong, Australia - and she has come back this season as a five-year-old in as good form as ever, winning over a mile at the Curragh and then finishing fourth in the Eclipse. She is solid. But this is no easy task for either her or my filly, with last year's winner Deirdre and the progressive Nazeef, who only does what she needs to - you have to respect her - to name just two of the opposition who have equally strong form claims going into the race.

She has obvious claims

16:20 - Teodolina

I was very happy with her on debut at Newmarket. She took a while to warm to her task but she finished off her race really well, and I imagine that experience did her the world of good. This extra furlong will definitely suit and, while you never know what you will bump into in maidens here - this race has been won by future Group 1 winners in Rhododendron and Amazing Maria in recent years - she looks to have obvious claims in a race that has cut up a lot since the five-day stage.