- Trainer: David Simcock
- Jockey: Ryan Moore
- Age: 4
- Weight: 9st 2lbs
- OR: -
Ryan Moore Eclipse Day Rides: Hopefully more improvement from Japan as he takes on Enable
The high class action keeps on coming with the Eclipse Stakes being the feature race on Sunday, and Ryan Moore is hoping for a big run from Japan against Enable...
"His Juddmonte win puts him on the coattails of the two form horses, and hopefully we will see a sharper and straighter horse than we saw at Ascot."
- Ryan Moore on Jpan
Big chance in an open race
13:15 - Risk Of Thunder
I don't know much about her but she looked pretty good when making all at Ripon in a decent time, and that would appear to put her in with every chance in an open race.
Decent stayer likely to progress
|Date
|Course/Class
|Pos
|Type
|Dist.
|Gng.
|HDGR
|WGT
|Jockey
|BSP
|27/02/20
|Meydan
|6/9
|Flat
|1m 5f 213y
|Good
|8st 9lbs
|Jamie Spencer
|2.71
|07/09/19
|Belmont Park
|1/9
|Flat
|1m 4f
|Good
|8st 10lbs
|Jamie Spencer
|-
|01/08/19
|Goodwood
|3/9
|Flat
|1m 3f 218y
|Gd/frm
|9st 4lbs
|Jamie Spencer
|7.8
|11/07/19
|Newmarket (July)
|1/9
|Flat
|1m 5f
|Gd/frm
|9st 1lbs
|Jamie Spencer
|11.68
|24/05/19
|Goodwood
|2/7
|Flat
|1m 3f 44y
|Gd/frm
|9st 0lbs
|Jamie Spencer
|27.26
|06/03/19
|Kempton Park
|5/8
|Flat
|1m
|Std
|9st 5lbs
|Jamie Spencer
|8.94
|10/11/18
|Chelmsford City
|1/4
|Flat
|1m 2f
|Std
|8st 12lbs
|Tom Marquand
|3.45
|25/10/18
|Chelmsford City
|3/8
|Flat
|1m
|Std
|9st 2lbs
|Jamie Spencer
|16.13
Cross Counter is probably the one to beat if at his best and this better ground will probably suit him better than Ascot's testing conditions, but you can make a case of sorts for all of these, including Summer Moon. Spanish Mission developed into a very smart 3yo last season, beating Nayef Road easily in the Bahrain Trophy before going over to win a big pot in the States, and he looks the sort to progress this season. He has his fitness and stamina to prove, but he looked a decent stayer in the making last year.
Form has been boosted and he has claims
He went up a harsh 2lb for his reappearance third at Newmarket, where he only picked up late after not being able to go the early pace, but I suppose the runner-up Pogo did come out and win a Listed race at Windsor by a long way next time. He did change to front-running tactics there, though. Anyway, Qaysar ran well enough off this mark when in midfield in the Hunt Cup last time, so he has place claims on a track where he has run well before. The handicapper pretty much looks to have him at the moment, though this race has cut up massively from the five-day stage.
Dual Group 1 winner has a chance against the big two
Enable is obviously the one to beat at her best, and I would expect her to take care of Ghaiyyath if primed for her return. And she has been straight enough to account for Crystal Ocean and Magical on her last two seasonal reappearances. The front two in the market obviously set a very high standard - Ghaiyyath is very good on his day, as we saw in the Coronation Cup - but hopefully there is more improvement in Japan this season and he comes forward as much from his comeback run in the Prince Of Wales's as he did last term when just touched off in the Derby.
Proved a high-class 3-y-o, winning Grand Prix de Paris and Juddmonte before a mighty effort in fourth in the Arc. Left impression he needed run in Prince of Wales's on return. Should be spot on now.
|Date
|Course/Class
|Pos
|Type
|Dist.
|Gng.
|HDGR
|WGT
|Jockey
|BSP
|17/06/20
|Ascot Prince of Wales's Stakes
|4/7
|Flat
|1m 1f 212y
|Good
|9st 0lbs
|Ryan Moore
|2.72
|06/10/19
|Longchamp
|4/12
|Flat
|1m 3f 205y
|Gd/sft
|8st 13lbs
|Ryan Moore
|7.8
|21/08/19
|York Juddmonte International
|1/9
|Flat
|1m 2f 56y
|Gd/frm
|8st 13lbs
|Ryan Moore
|7
|14/07/19
|Longchamp
|1/8
|Flat
|1m 3f 205y
|Good
|9st 2lbs
|Ryan Moore
|-
|21/06/19
|Ascot King Edward VII Stakes
|1/8
|Flat
|1m 3f 211y
|Good
|9st 0lbs
|Ryan Moore
|2.59
|01/06/19
|Epsom Downs Derby
|3/13
|Flat
|1m 4f 6y
|Gd/frm
|9st 0lbs
|W. M. Lordan
|42.68
|16/05/19
|York Dante
|4/8
|Flat
|1m 2f 56y
|Gd/frm
|9st 0lbs
|Ryan Moore
|13.5
|30/09/18
|Naas
|1/7
|Flat
|1m
|Good
|9st 3lbs
|Seamie Heffernan
|8.2
|12/09/18
|Listowel
|1/9
|Flat
|7f
|Soft
|9st 5lbs
|Donnacha O'Brien
|1.5
|01/09/18
|Curragh
|7/13
|Flat
|1m
|Gd/sft
|9st 5lbs
|W. M. Lordan
|13.82
His Juddmonte win puts him on the coattails of the two form horses, and hopefully we will see a sharper and straighter horse than we saw at Ascot. He is a dual Group 1 winner, who stays 1m4f, and this stiff 1m2f will suit him.
French form gives him a chance
His form in France and Dubai would give him definite place chances, and maybe a fair shot at a win. The trip and ground look fine for him, and he clearly bumped into in top-level operators when chasing home Ghaiyyath, and when third to Barney Roy in the Jebel Hatta, at Meydan earlier in the year.
Easy to make a good case for nicely weighted filly
She had good early-season form in Ireland last season, finishing second in an Irish 1,000 Guineas Trial. Her form tailed off after that but there was definite promise in her run in the Silver Hunt Cup on her second start for her new trainer - and the Kempton run wasn't bad either - and she has now dropped to a mark of 92. She is fairly weighted, and it is easy to make a good case for her.
Sand 5th Jul (1m2f Grp1)Show Hide
Sunday 5 July, 3.35pm
|Back
|Lay
|Enable
|Ghaiyyath
|Japan
|Magic Wand
|Deirdre
|Regal Reality
|Bangkok
Bet slip
New to Betfair?
Join to place betsJoin today
Much improved when dominant winner of Bahrain Trophy at Newmarket (13f) a year ago. Also won valuable event at Belmont in autumn. Possibly needed run when below par at Meydan in February. Up in trip.