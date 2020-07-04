Ryan Moore Eclipse Day Rides: Hopefully more improvement from Japan as he takes on Enable

Big chance in an open race

13:15 - Risk Of Thunder



I don't know much about her but she looked pretty good when making all at Ripon in a decent time, and that would appear to put her in with every chance in an open race.

Decent stayer likely to progress

14:25 - Spanish Mission

No. 3 (2) Spanish Mission (Usa) SBK 4/1 EXC 4.9 Trainer: David Simcock

Jockey: Ryan Moore

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 2lbs

OR: - Form: 31/52131-6

Scroll for more info Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. HDGR WGT Jockey BSP 27/02/20 Meydan 6/9 Flat 1m 5f 213y Good 8st 9lbs Jamie Spencer 2.71 07/09/19 Belmont Park 1/9 Flat 1m 4f Good 8st 10lbs Jamie Spencer - 01/08/19 Goodwood 3/9 Flat 1m 3f 218y Gd/frm 9st 4lbs Jamie Spencer 7.8 11/07/19 Newmarket (July) 1/9 Flat 1m 5f Gd/frm 9st 1lbs Jamie Spencer 11.68 24/05/19 Goodwood 2/7 Flat 1m 3f 44y Gd/frm 9st 0lbs Jamie Spencer 27.26 06/03/19 Kempton Park 5/8 Flat 1m Std 9st 5lbs Jamie Spencer 8.94 10/11/18 Chelmsford City 1/4 Flat 1m 2f Std 8st 12lbs Tom Marquand 3.45 25/10/18 Chelmsford City 3/8 Flat 1m Std 9st 2lbs Jamie Spencer 16.13

Cross Counter is probably the one to beat if at his best and this better ground will probably suit him better than Ascot's testing conditions, but you can make a case of sorts for all of these, including Summer Moon. Spanish Mission developed into a very smart 3yo last season, beating Nayef Road easily in the Bahrain Trophy before going over to win a big pot in the States, and he looks the sort to progress this season. He has his fitness and stamina to prove, but he looked a decent stayer in the making last year.

Form has been boosted and he has claims

15:00 - Qaysar

He went up a harsh 2lb for his reappearance third at Newmarket, where he only picked up late after not being able to go the early pace, but I suppose the runner-up Pogo did come out and win a Listed race at Windsor by a long way next time. He did change to front-running tactics there, though. Anyway, Qaysar ran well enough off this mark when in midfield in the Hunt Cup last time, so he has place claims on a track where he has run well before. The handicapper pretty much looks to have him at the moment, though this race has cut up massively from the five-day stage.

Dual Group 1 winner has a chance against the big two

15:35 - Japan

Enable is obviously the one to beat at her best, and I would expect her to take care of Ghaiyyath if primed for her return. And she has been straight enough to account for Crystal Ocean and Magical on her last two seasonal reappearances. The front two in the market obviously set a very high standard - Ghaiyyath is very good on his day, as we saw in the Coronation Cup - but hopefully there is more improvement in Japan this season and he comes forward as much from his comeback run in the Prince Of Wales's as he did last term when just touched off in the Derby.

No. 3 (4) Japan SBK 7/2 EXC 5 Trainer: Aidan O'Brien, Ireland

Jockey: Ryan Moore

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 3lbs

OR: - Form: 1/431114-4

Scroll for more info Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. HDGR WGT Jockey BSP 17/06/20 Ascot Prince of Wales's Stakes 4/7 Flat 1m 1f 212y Good 9st 0lbs Ryan Moore 2.72 06/10/19 Longchamp 4/12 Flat 1m 3f 205y Gd/sft 8st 13lbs Ryan Moore 7.8 21/08/19 York Juddmonte International 1/9 Flat 1m 2f 56y Gd/frm 8st 13lbs Ryan Moore 7 14/07/19 Longchamp 1/8 Flat 1m 3f 205y Good 9st 2lbs Ryan Moore - 21/06/19 Ascot King Edward VII Stakes 1/8 Flat 1m 3f 211y Good 9st 0lbs Ryan Moore 2.59 01/06/19 Epsom Downs Derby 3/13 Flat 1m 4f 6y Gd/frm 9st 0lbs W. M. Lordan 42.68 16/05/19 York Dante 4/8 Flat 1m 2f 56y Gd/frm 9st 0lbs Ryan Moore 13.5 30/09/18 Naas 1/7 Flat 1m Good 9st 3lbs Seamie Heffernan 8.2 12/09/18 Listowel 1/9 Flat 7f Soft 9st 5lbs Donnacha O'Brien 1.5 01/09/18 Curragh 7/13 Flat 1m Gd/sft 9st 5lbs W. M. Lordan 13.82

His Juddmonte win puts him on the coattails of the two form horses, and hopefully we will see a sharper and straighter horse than we saw at Ascot. He is a dual Group 1 winner, who stays 1m4f, and this stiff 1m2f will suit him.

French form gives him a chance

16:05 - Spotify

His form in France and Dubai would give him definite place chances, and maybe a fair shot at a win. The trip and ground look fine for him, and he clearly bumped into in top-level operators when chasing home Ghaiyyath, and when third to Barney Roy in the Jebel Hatta, at Meydan earlier in the year.

Easy to make a good case for nicely weighted filly

16:35 - Dean Street Doll

She had good early-season form in Ireland last season, finishing second in an Irish 1,000 Guineas Trial. Her form tailed off after that but there was definite promise in her run in the Silver Hunt Cup on her second start for her new trainer - and the Kempton run wasn't bad either - and she has now dropped to a mark of 92. She is fairly weighted, and it is easy to make a good case for her.

