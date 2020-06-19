Ryan Moore Day 5 Rides: Confident of a bold show from Wichita against Pinatubo

Stepping back in trip no issue in this ground

12:40 - Magical Wish

They got a run into him in March and he won that day. Maybe the gelding operation he had before that win helped, and he has gone up only 3lb for it. That victory came over 7f and that is arguably his best trip but he has big field form over 6f on good to soft, so I don't think the trip will be an issue at all. The draw in one might be, though.

I wouldn't swap this Beautiful filly

13:15 - More Beautiful

Everyone saw how impressive she was on her debut at Naas last week. She has the pedigree - being by War Front out of a Moyglare winner, and a half-sister to Saxon Warrior as a result - and she has inherited plenty of their talent judged on that debut win. I wouldn't swap her, for all she would probably have preferred that the rain stayed away. Her dam won a Chesham here on soft, though.

Kingman colt looks very smart

13:50 - Admiral Nelson

No. 1 (10) Admiral Nelson SBK 2/1 EXC 3.7 Trainer: Aidan O'Brien, Ireland

Jockey: Ryan Moore

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 1lbs

OR: - Form: 1

Scroll for more info Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. HDGR WGT Jockey BSP 12/06/20 Curragh 1/11 Flat 5f Good 9st 2lbs W. M. Lordan 7.32

Who knows what is lurking in here but I don't think we could have asked for more from this Kingman colt on his debut. He travelled powerfully into his race pretty easily, and won decisively from a stablemate who was sent off favourite. He looked very smart, but obviously this is a big step up, as it is for all of these, and the ground will be a lot different here. However, I wouldn't swap him, either.

We have a chance but this is a hot renewal

14:25 - So Wonderful

Our two fillies have something to find at this level. There may only be seven runners this year but it looks a pretty hot renewal to me, with Breeders' Cup Juvenile Turf winner Sharing adding an extra element from the States. But Love Locket is going very much the right away judged on her fast-ground Leopardstown success last week - and she has form in testing ground, too - and So Wonderful was a consistent and classy juvenile who comes here from her excellent Irish 1,000 Guineas third. Both have chances, but this race could take a bit of winning.

Another high class renewal that's tough to call

15:00 - Wichita

No. 7 (7) Wichita (Ire) SBK 15/8 EXC 3.55 Trainer: Aidan O'Brien, Ireland

Jockey: Ryan Moore

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 0lbs

OR: - Form: 1213-2

Scroll for more info Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. HDGR WGT Jockey BSP 06/06/20 Newmarket (Rowley) 2/15 Flat 1m Gd/frm 9st 0lbs Frankie Dettori 9.23 12/10/19 Newmarket (Rowley) Dewhurst 3/9 Flat 7f Soft 9st 1lbs Ryan Moore 8.06 26/09/19 Newmarket (Rowley) 1/6 Flat 7f Good 9st 0lbs Ryan Moore 1.99 13/09/19 Doncaster 2/5 Flat 7f 6y Gd/frm 9st 0lbs Ryan Moore 4.3 23/08/19 Curragh 1/18 Flat 7f Gd/sft 9st 5lbs Seamie Heffernan 6.2

Again, this race is short of numbers but it certainly doesn't lack class. Wichita has the best recent form on his excellent Guineas second, but I would expect last year's leading juvenile, Pinatubo, to improve for his third there. But I have to be confident of a bold show - though, again, he could have done without the recent rain - and Arizona is clearly a lot better than he showed at Newmarket. Palace Pier looked ready for a step up in grade when winning so well at Newcastle, and Threat was a high-class 2yo, too. The ground makes this a tougher one to call now.

Going well and his best form gives us a big chance

15:35 - Dream Of Dreams

He has been going well, and he has a big chance on his best form. That came in this race last season when a head second to Blue Point. His form tailed off afterwards but he has been gelded since and, like I said, he has been showing up well at home. Sceptical is the buzz horse but I think we can give him a race if we are at our best. My horse can handle any ground.

Ground no problem and we have a chance

16:10 - Gulliver

He had no chance from off the pace at Newmarket earlier in the month, so we can forgive him that run, not that he ran too badly. And he was dropped 2lb for it, too. He has run well on his sole start here, and is 7lb lower on turf than on the all-weather, and good and soft ground come alike to him. He certainly has his chance.

Extra stamina test should suit

16:40 - Imphal

We haven't seen him since I finished third on him at Sandown last summer. That came off a mark off 84, so he clearly has to improve a good deal to even get competitive here. But he has certainly shaped as though an extreme test could suit him, so let us see. Mekong is the obvious favourite, if he turns out again after his fifth in the Gold Cup, and form horse, but Who Dares Wins and The Grand Visir are not far behind him.