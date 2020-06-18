Ryan Moore Day 4 Rides: Lots going for Fernandez in Commonwealth Cup at Royal Ascot

Pleasing debut and trip and track should suit

13:50 - Mother Earth

I think she may have bumped into a decent one at Navan last week, and one that made all too, but I imagine Aidan will have been delighted by the manner in which this filly stayed on into second from off the pace. This slightly longer trip is obviously going to help a bit, and I think Ascot will suit her, too. It is hard to be confident in races like this, especially this year when 2yos are backing up quickly, but she should go nicely.

Has the benefit of experience

14:25 - Lipizzaner

He shaped very well when a narrow second to a fancied newcomer over 5f on soft ground at Naas back in March, and Aidan got another run into him at the same track over an extra furlong last week. He had every chance in the closing stages there but the race didn't pan out ideally for him, as he had to do a lot of racing from his outside stall to get to the front, and it told late on. But the winner could be very smart, too. His experience will stand him in very good stead, and I think he has a big run in him.

Delighted with come back run and lots to like about his chances

15:00 - Anthony Van Dyck

I was delighted with his comeback second to Ghaiyyath in the Coronation Cup at Newmarket; really pleased. He was obviously meeting a top class horse that day, and I think he is the one to beat in here if stepping forward from that run. Even a reproduction of the form may suffice. I know the likes of Elarqam and Defoe are strong form rivals, and Morando could come into if the ground gets very testing, but my colt is a ground-versatile Derby winner who has won on fast and soft ground alike. There is a lot to like about his chance.

Step back in trip to suit and I like his chance

15:35 - Lope Y Fernandez

No. 4 (1) Lope Y Fernandez (Ire) SBK 9/2 EXC 5.8 Trainer: Aidan O'Brien, Ireland

Jockey: Ryan Moore

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 0lbs

OR: - Form: 12316-3

Scroll for more info Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. HDGR WGT Jockey BSP 12/06/20 Curragh 3/11 Flat 1m Good 9st 2lbs Seamie Heffernan 6.73 28/09/19 Newmarket (Rowley) Middle Park 6/8 Flat 6f Gd/frm 9st 0lbs Donnacha O'Brien 9.86 30/08/19 Curragh 1/12 Flat 6f Good 9st 3lbs Ryan Moore 2.59 30/07/19 Goodwood 3/7 Flat 7f Good 9st 1lbs Ryan Moore 6.2 22/06/19 Ascot Chesham Stakes 2/14 Flat 7f Gd/frm 9st 3lbs Ryan Moore 2.36 07/06/19 Curragh 1/9 Flat 7f Soft 9st 5lbs Donnacha O'Brien 3.22

You can make a case for a few in here, and you'd respect Wesley Ward's Kimari, and the likes of Golden Horde, who has very solid Group 1 juvenile to his name. But my colt has a lot going for him. He has that course form when chasing home Pinatubo in the Chesham last year, and I thought he shaped as though stepping back down to 6f would really suit him after his third in the Irish 2,000 Guineas. Obviously, he has to back that run up after a short turnaround, and soft ground would be an unknown, but I like his chances if he does.

This has been the plan for a while

16:10 - Santiago

I didn't ride him in any of his three starts last season, but he looked a good staying prospect when winning over 1m at Listowel on soft ground his final start. He is an Authorized, so hopefully he will see this much longer trip out okay, and I do know this has been the plan for him for a while.

Questions to answer

16:40 - Le Don De Vie

His best form to date has come over 1m2f, and he was a little disappointing for me in the Cambridgeshire on his final start of the season. But he didn't run badly over this trip when fourth at Goodwood, and his dam stayed 1m4f well, so he is well worth another go. It's a question mark, though, as would soft ground be.