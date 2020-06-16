Ryan Moore Day 2 Rides: Collide to go well and Japan sets the standard at Royal Ascot

Ouzo could be strong in this race

13:15 - Ouzo

He has a very likeable profile, consistent and capable on any ground, so any rain wouldn't lessen his chances. He clearly ran a blinder for me at Newmarket earlier in the month, kicking to win his race but just getting nailed on the line by a lightly-raced and unexposed winner, with the third well beaten off.

The only positive you can take from that defeat is that he didn't pick up a 5lb penalty for winning, so I think he has a very decent chance in a wide-open handicap. He looks well weighted.

Russian Emperor has a chance in competitive Group 3

13:50 - Russian Emperor

There isn't a stand-out in here, but there are plenty of horses to like. I thought Berlin Tango was impressive in winning at Kempton, though he has a 4lb penalty for that Group 3 win, and of course the Guineas form is represented by fifth and ninth, Juan Elcano and Kenzai Warrior. You can make a fair case for most of these - I was very impressed by First Receiver when I won on him at Kempton, and he is a good horse - but Russian Emperor shaped very well when second to a stablemate in the Derrinstown last week, just failing to reel in a winner given a good ride from the front, so he has a strong form chance too, with the likelihood of more to come.

Sprinkle of luck needed

14:25 - Subjectivist

He was a touch disappointing on his final start in the Zetland Stakes I suppose, but the handicapper has hopefully been generous in dropping him to a mark of 94 after that. Certainly, that looks a fair level considering the merit of his earlier second to Mohican Heights at Salisbury, where he had Berlin Tango and Man Of The Night in behind.

He is an unknown at this trip but, being related to the stable's St Leger runner-up Sir Ron Priestley, that would clearly give you plenty of encouragement. He will need luck in running from his draw in 15.

Japan sets the form

15:00 - Japan

Just the seven runners in here, but a lot of depth, full of proven Group 1 winners and improvers like Lord North. But I would like to think that my colt just about sets the form standard.

No. 5 (5) Japan SBK 5/4 EXC 2.28 Trainer: Aidan O'Brien, Ireland

Jockey: Ryan Moore

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 0lbs

OR: - Form: 11/431114-

Scroll for more info Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. HDGR WGT Jockey BSP 06/10/19 Longchamp 4/12 Flat 1m 3f 205y Gd/sft 8st 13lbs Ryan Moore 7.8 21/08/19 York Juddmonte International 1/9 Flat 1m 2f 56y Gd/frm 8st 13lbs Ryan Moore 7 14/07/19 Longchamp 1/8 Flat 1m 3f 205y Good 9st 2lbs Ryan Moore - 21/06/19 Ascot King Edward VII Stakes 1/8 Flat 1m 3f 211y Good 9st 0lbs Ryan Moore 2.59 01/06/19 Epsom Downs Derby 3/13 Flat 1m 4f 6y Gd/frm 9st 0lbs W. M. Lordan 42.68 16/05/19 York Dante 4/8 Flat 1m 2f 56y Gd/frm 9st 0lbs Ryan Moore 13.5 30/09/18 Naas 1/7 Flat 1m Good 9st 3lbs Seamie Heffernan 8.2 12/09/18 Listowel 1/9 Flat 7f Soft 9st 5lbs Donnacha O'Brien 1.5 01/09/18 Curragh 7/13 Flat 1m Gd/sft 9st 5lbs W. M. Lordan 13.82

He wouldn't have been at his absolute best when fourth on very testing ground in the Arc, but that clearly wasn't a bad run by any means. However, he could well have his ideal conditions here, notwithstanding he is a Group 1 winner over 1m4f. He showed the track holds no fears when running away with the King Edward VII Stakes here last season, beating Bangkok, but his defeat of Crystal Ocean in the Juddmonte is probably his premier effort to date, and the ground looks like being ideal for him.

Hopefully, there is more in the tank this season, too. He would obviously want a decent pace at this trip, but we will see about that nearer the time. If we get a lot of rain, then you obviously have to respect Addeybb.

Tough mark

15:35 - Qaysar

Everyone saw how he ran at Newmarket earlier in the month. He looked a touch disinterested for most of the race, and detached from the field - they appeared to go a crazy pace for the first 4f, and I was flat to the boards - before belatedly finding his stride, and he was less than a length away at the line.

I think a 2lb rise for that is very harsh and he hasn't run up to his best in three starts at the track previously, but hopefully he can build on that Newmarket run and he is ground-versatile. But a mark of 107 makes it very tough for him.

Can Chief Little Hawk provide another smooth performance

16:10 - Chief Little Hawk

This Air Force Blue colt clearly knew his job on his debut at Navan last week, as he jumped out, got on the rail, and never looked back. You had to be quite taken by what was a very smooth performance, not least the fact that the runner-up had the benefit of a previous run, too. You never can tell how the 2yos are going to back up after such a quick turnaround - but these are not normal times, so you have to rely on the trainer's judgement, and there are few, if any, better than Aidan - but he did look pretty straightforward, polished and professional last week. Mind you, this race looks as hard as ever to call this year.

Collide could impress

16:40 - Collide

No. 1 (2) Collide SBK 6/1 EXC 7.4 Trainer: Hugo Palmer

Jockey: Ryan Moore

Age: 5

Weight: 9st 11lbs

OR: 106 Form: 7/14504-11

Scroll for more info Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. HDGR WGT Jockey BSP 09/06/20 Chelmsford City 1/9 Flat 1m 6f Slow z 9st 7lbs Ryan Moore 2.62 22/02/20 Cagnes-Sur-Mer 1/11 Flat 1m 4f 94y Gd/sft 8st 12lbs Jason Watson - 04/12/19 Kempton Park 4/8 Flat 1m 3f 219y Std/slow z 9st 6lbs Jack Mitchell 7 12/07/19 Newmarket (July) 15/17 Flat 1m 6f Firm z 9st 2lbs Oisin Murphy 11.5 21/06/19 Ascot Duke of Edinburgh Stakes 5/19 Flat 1m 3f 211y Good z 9st 3lbs James McDonald 19.08 15/05/19 York 4/18 Flat 1m 3f 188y Gd/frm z 9st 3lbs James Doyle 15.28 10/04/19 Kempton Park 1/6 Flat 1m 3f 219y Std z 9st 8lbs James Doyle 2.18 03/11/18 Newmarket (Rowley) 7/7 Flat 1m 2f Gd/sft z 9st 1lbs Jason Watson 3.55 17/10/18 Nottingham 1/14 Flat 1m 2f 50y Soft z 9st 2lbs James Doyle 4.3 22/09/18 Ayr 4/8 Flat 1m 2f Heavy z 8st 10lbs Richard Kingscote 2.82 06/09/18 Carlisle 1/11 Flat 1m 1f Soft z 9st 9lbs Ben Curtis 1.69 21/08/18 Hamilton Park 1/8 Flat 1m 1f 35y Gd/sft z 9st 0lbs Ben Curtis 1.45 29/07/18 Pontefract 4/7 Flat 1m 6y Good z 9st 2lbs Josephine Gordon 6.45

I was impressed with him at Chelmsford. He's a very nice, progressive type; a really big, good-looking individual.

He picked up a 5lb penalty for winning that race but he did it very well, finding plenty, and this brother to Leger winning Logician looks like a horse firmly on the upgrade. He should go well, despite having to give weight all round thanks to that penalty.

