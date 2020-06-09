Ryan Moore: Astro King has a chance in winnable Wolverhampton maiden

Wednesday - Wolverhampton

14:10 - Batchelor Boy

He has run solid races in all of his five starts, including when winning twice over 6f here either side of Christmas. He didn't run up to that form last time out at Chelmsford, but obviously he has to be of interest back at this track.

He steps down to the minimum trip for the first time though, so he will need a good break from his midfield draw in seven, especially as he likes to go forward.

Winnable Wolves maiden?

16:10 - Astro King

No. 4 (6) Astro King (Ire) EXC 1.3 Trainer: Sir Michael Stoute

Jockey: Ryan Moore

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 2lbs

OR: - Form:

We have to be pretty content with the way the horses have been running and we will be happy with a good, solid first run from or debutant here, which will give us something to build on.

He is a nicely-bred Kingman colt and this starting trip looks right for him, though he will undoubtedly progress from the run, as you would expect. The raced horses don't look to set too searching a standard as yet though, so hopefully this could be a winnable maiden. He does go nicely.

Competitive off her mark



17:20 - My Poem

I didn't ride her in any of her three starts last season, but she showed ability in all of those runs, with the Chelmsford fourth probably the pick. She is a half-sister to Not Never, who was just touched off in a Melrose and was a fair sort, and the handicapper has hopefully given her every chance of an opening mark of 75. The draw and trip are fine for her, and I would expect her to be competitive off her mark.

