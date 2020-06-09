- Trainer: Sir Michael Stoute
- Jockey: Ryan Moore
- Age: 3
- Weight: 9st 2lbs
- OR: -
Ryan Moore: Astro King has a chance in winnable Wolverhampton maiden
Three's the magic number for Ryan Moore on Wednesday as he has that many rides at Wolverhampton, but will it be that many winners? Find out what he thinks below...
"He is a nicely-bred Kingman colt and this starting trip looks right for him, though he will undoubtedly progress from the run, as you would expect."
Wednesday - Wolverhampton
He has run solid races in all of his five starts, including when winning twice over 6f here either side of Christmas. He didn't run up to that form last time out at Chelmsford, but obviously he has to be of interest back at this track.
He steps down to the minimum trip for the first time though, so he will need a good break from his midfield draw in seven, especially as he likes to go forward.
Winnable Wolves maiden?
We have to be pretty content with the way the horses have been running and we will be happy with a good, solid first run from or debutant here, which will give us something to build on.
He is a nicely-bred Kingman colt and this starting trip looks right for him, though he will undoubtedly progress from the run, as you would expect. The raced horses don't look to set too searching a standard as yet though, so hopefully this could be a winnable maiden. He does go nicely.
Competitive off her mark
17:20 - My Poem
I didn't ride her in any of her three starts last season, but she showed ability in all of those runs, with the Chelmsford fourth probably the pick. She is a half-sister to Not Never, who was just touched off in a Melrose and was a fair sort, and the handicapper has hopefully given her every chance of an opening mark of 75. The draw and trip are fine for her, and I would expect her to be competitive off her mark.
Wolv 10th Jun (1m Hcap)
Wednesday 10 June, 5.20pm
|Back
|Lay
|Bavardages
|Amir Kabir
|Zambezi Magic
|Jack Ryan
|My Poem
|Northern Hope
|Warnes Army
|Come On My Son
|Bentley Wood
Bet slip
New to Betfair?
Join to place betsJoin today
375,000 gns yearling, Kingman colt. Dam French 9.5f winner out of smart winner up to 1m (2-y-o 1m winner) Glia. Stands out on pedigree for a yard going well, so leading claims.