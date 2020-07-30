Ryan Moore: Agincourt has a fair shot of winning back at Goodwood on Friday

Weighted to run well

13:10 - Moomba

I suspect he bumped into a decent sort in Al Qaqaa, who is also in here again, giving us 9lb this time, when I was second on him at Newmarket last time and the form is probably fair as it stands, with the fourth coming out and winning a handicap easily off 82 at Ascot last week. You would have hoped there is more improvement in my colt too after just three outings and a mark of 79 looks very reasonable for this half-brother to the stable's very smart filly Lavender's Blue. She is weighted to go well in a race that has cut up massively from the five-day stage, though it still features some dangerous-looking types, not least Al Qaqaa.

Fair chance of winning this

13:45 - Agincourt

No. 1 (11) Agincourt (Ire) SBK 14/1 EXC 15.5 Trainer: David O'Meara

Jockey: Ryan Moore

Age: 5

Weight: 9st 3lbs

OR: 109 Form: 2321-7250

Scroll for more info Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. HDGR WGT Jockey BSP 26/07/20 Ascot 10/10 Flat 7f 213y Good 9st 3lbs Ryan Moore 3.95 10/07/20 Newmarket (July) 5/6 Flat 1m Gd/sft 9st 7lbs Daniel Tudhope 20.49 16/06/20 Ascot Duke of Cambridge Stakes 2/10 Flat 1m Gd/frm 9st 0lbs Daniel Tudhope 34.2 03/06/20 Kempton Park 7/14 Flat 1m Std/slow 9st 10lbs Shane Gray 83.72 27/09/19 Newmarket (Rowley) 1/13 Flat 1m Good 9st 2lbs Ryan Moore 16.32 22/08/19 York 2/19 Flat 7f Gd/frm 9st 0lbs Daniel Tudhope 13.85 09/07/19 Pontefract 3/11 Flat 1m 6y Good 9st 0lbs Daniel Tudhope 11 21/06/19 Newmarket (July) 2/8 Flat 7f Good 10st 0lbs Daniel Tudhope 3.32 06/06/19 Chelmsford City 2/5 Flat 1m Slow 9st 6lbs Adam Kirby 5.68 17/05/19 York 1/15 Flat 7f Gd/frm 9st 9lbs Daniel Tudhope 7.6 27/04/19 Doncaster 2/7 Flat 7f 6y Good 9st 2lbs Shane Gray 13.46 19/10/18 Newcastle 1/9 Flat 1m 5y Std 9st 5lbs Shane Gray 36 20/09/18 Ayr 8/8 Flat 1m 2f Heavy 9st 1lbs Daniel Tudhope 6.94 27/08/18 Ripon 1/9 Flat 1m Gd/sft 8st 11lbs Shane Gray 17.71 16/07/18 Ripon 7/7 Flat 1m 1f 170y Gd/frm 8st 9lbs Shane Gray 8.87 28/06/18 Hamilton Park 4/7 Flat 1m 1f 35y Gd/frm 8st 12lbs Shane Gray 22.16 12/06/18 Thirsk 2/10 Flat 7f 218y Good 8st 11lbs Daniel Tudhope 16.88

She basically got no racing room for the final 2f or so here in the Group 3 on Tuesday, and barely had a race as a result, so you can put a line straight through that run. She holds strong form claims on her second to Nazeef in the Duke Of Cambridge at Royal Ascot, and has form over 7f, too, so she has a fair shot at winning this. It's a very competitive Group 3 though, with little separating a few and her draw in 11 is not ideal. One Master may prefer easier ground but she is the form horse and one to beat.

This will tell us a lot more

14:15 - Tilsit

I was down to ride him at Newmarket earlier in the month, but he was pulled out because of the rain. He doesn't have that to worry about here, it seems. And what I said about him back then, stands. He bumped into a decent sort, and subsequent winner, when second on his debut at Newcastle last month and he clearly strolled home at long odds-on on his return to that track last time. He clearly steps up markedly in class here - even though this race lost a few at the overnight stage too, the likes of Khaloosy and impressive York winner My Oberon look very good prospects - so this will tell us where he stands in Group-race terms. He obviously has a lot to find.

Extra furlong sure to suit

16:55 - Rhythm

The stable's 2yos are beginning to hit form and hopefully this filly can improve upon her recent Sandown debut and be competitive here. She shaped with a fair bit of promise at Sandown, and this extra furlong looks sure to suit.