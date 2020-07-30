- Trainer: David O'Meara
- Jockey: Ryan Moore
- Age: 5
- Weight: 9st 3lbs
- OR: 109
Ryan Moore: Agincourt has a fair shot of winning back at Goodwood on Friday
Ryan Moore, fresh from two Group race wins on Thursday, returns to Goodwood on Friday for the fourth day of the Festival, and the Betfair Ambassador has four booked rides on the afternoon...
"She holds strong form claims on her second to Nazeef in the Duke Of Cambridge at Royal Ascot, and has form over 7f, too, so she has a fair shot at winning this."
- Ryan Moore on Agincourt
Weighted to run well
I suspect he bumped into a decent sort in Al Qaqaa, who is also in here again, giving us 9lb this time, when I was second on him at Newmarket last time and the form is probably fair as it stands, with the fourth coming out and winning a handicap easily off 82 at Ascot last week. You would have hoped there is more improvement in my colt too after just three outings and a mark of 79 looks very reasonable for this half-brother to the stable's very smart filly Lavender's Blue. She is weighted to go well in a race that has cut up massively from the five-day stage, though it still features some dangerous-looking types, not least Al Qaqaa.
Fair chance of winning this
She basically got no racing room for the final 2f or so here in the Group 3 on Tuesday, and barely had a race as a result, so you can put a line straight through that run. She holds strong form claims on her second to Nazeef in the Duke Of Cambridge at Royal Ascot, and has form over 7f, too, so she has a fair shot at winning this. It's a very competitive Group 3 though, with little separating a few and her draw in 11 is not ideal. One Master may prefer easier ground but she is the form horse and one to beat.
This will tell us a lot more
I was down to ride him at Newmarket earlier in the month, but he was pulled out because of the rain. He doesn't have that to worry about here, it seems. And what I said about him back then, stands. He bumped into a decent sort, and subsequent winner, when second on his debut at Newcastle last month and he clearly strolled home at long odds-on on his return to that track last time. He clearly steps up markedly in class here - even though this race lost a few at the overnight stage too, the likes of Khaloosy and impressive York winner My Oberon look very good prospects - so this will tell us where he stands in Group-race terms. He obviously has a lot to find.
Extra furlong sure to suit
The stable's 2yos are beginning to hit form and hopefully this filly can improve upon her recent Sandown debut and be competitive here. She shaped with a fair bit of promise at Sandown, and this extra furlong looks sure to suit.
Has improved again this season, running Nazeef close in Duke of Cambridge Stakes at Royal Ascot, but underwhelming effort back there in Valiant Fillies' Stakes only 5 days ago. Needs to bounce back.