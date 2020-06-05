Ryan Moore on the 2000 Guineas: Pinatubo's race to lose but preparation has gone well

We have hope against exceptional Pinatubo

15:35 - 2000 Guineas - Arizona

No. 2 (13) Arizona (Ire) SBK 11/2 EXC 10 Trainer: Aidan O'Brien, Ireland

Jockey: Ryan Moore

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 0lbs

OR: - Form: 2114325-

Scroll for more info Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. HDGR WGT Jockey BSP 01/11/19 Santa Anita 5/14 Flat 1m Firm 8st 10lbs Ryan Moore 3.7 12/10/19 Newmarket (Rowley) Dewhurst 2/9 Flat 7f Soft 9st 1lbs Seamie Heffernan 31.77 15/09/19 Curragh 3/8 Flat 7f Good 9st 3lbs Donnacha O'Brien 10.5 18/08/19 Deauville 4/8 Flat 5f 212y Soft 9st 0lbs Ryan Moore - 18/06/19 Ascot Coventry Stakes 1/17 Flat 6f Gd/frm 9st 1lbs Ryan Moore 3.16 26/05/19 Curragh 1/9 Flat 6f Gd/frm 9st 5lbs Ryan Moore 1.55 06/05/19 Curragh 2/17 Flat 6f Soft 9st 5lbs Ryan Moore 4.6

Everyone's starting point for this race will be Pinatubo and, on what we know, he should win. A juvenile mark of 128 is exceptional, and fully deserved on the manner of his nine-length defeat of Armory in the National Stakes, with Arizona a neck behind in third.

But it's another year on, and another challenge, and he may have to do it the hard way here with 14 rivals in opposition on what is set to be the quickest ground he has ever faced. And I think you have to take heart from the fact that Arizona got within two lengths of him in the Dewhurst, for all the winner still got the job done despite not having things his own way.

I wouldn't say that exposed any flaws in his make-up, but it at least gave us all a bit of hope anyway.

Godolphin have a very strong hand in here with the Autumn Stakes 1-2 Military March, who I like, and Al Suhail, and you wouldn't be in rush to totally dismiss them. Because it is that kind of Guineas. If Pinatubo isn't at his 2yo fever pitch, then this is for up grabs.

Preparation has gone great

We have three live contenders in here, and Arizona just about boasts the best form on that Dewhurst second. He wouldn't have run up to that level in the Breeders' Cup Juvenile Turf last time, but I thought that was a pretty good performance from his outside draw. And that all feeds into his experience for this season. He has done it at the track, and he has done all the right things at home in preparation for this.

Wichita has as well, and he was very good when running away with the Tattersalls Stakes here before his Dewhurst third, and don't forget Royal Dornoch got the better of the subsequent wide margin Vertem Futurity winner Kameko in the Royal Lodge, so maybe he is an outsider with better claims than his odds suggest.

So basically it is Pinatubo's to lose, but there are a lot of us in there pitching against him, and my colt comes here in good order by all accounts, and sure to be suited by the conditions.

