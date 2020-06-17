- Trainer: Mark Johnston
- Jockey: Ryan Moore
- Age: 4
- Weight: 9st 1lbs
- OR: -
Royal Ascot Day Three: Best bets from our experts for Thursday
It's day three at Royal Ascot and Ryan Moore, Tony Calvin and our other experts have plenty to say about the Gold Cup and the rest of the card...
Ryan Moore: "It will be tough to topple Stradivarius in the 15:35. But I have an each way chance on Nayef Road after his Sagaro Stakes win on his return."
After some good winner on the first two days, Betfair Ambassador Ryan Moore has another seven rides on Thursday at Royal Ascot, including Nayef Road in the main race at 15:35. Get his views on them all by reading his exclusive column.
Ryan says: "It will be tough to topple Stradivarius in the 15:35. But I have an each way chance on Nayef Road after his Sagaro Stakes win on his return. If there is more in the locker then he maybe could be the one to cause the upset."
|Date
|Course/Class
|Pos
|Type
|Dist.
|Gng.
|HDGR
|WGT
|Jockey
|BSP
|06/06/20
|Newcastle
|1/11
|Flat
|2m 56y
|Slow
|9st 0lbs
|Ben Curtis
|10.5
|05/10/19
|Longchamp
|7/10
|Flat
|1m 6f 201y
|Gd/sft
|9st 2lbs
|Frankie Dettori
|-
|14/09/19
|Doncaster St Leger
|3/8
|Flat
|1m 6f 115y
|Gd/frm
|9st 1lbs
|Andrea Atzeni
|75
|21/08/19
|York Great Voltigeur
|5/5
|Flat
|1m 3f 188y
|Gd/frm
|9st 0lbs
|Silvestre De Sousa
|11.5
|01/08/19
|Goodwood
|1/9
|Flat
|1m 3f 218y
|Gd/frm
|9st 1lbs
|Silvestre De Sousa
|13
|11/07/19
|Newmarket (July)
|2/9
|Flat
|1m 5f
|Gd/frm
|9st 1lbs
|Silvestre De Sousa
|4.3
|19/06/19
|Ascot Queen's Vase
|3/13
|Flat
|1m 6f 34y
|Gd/sft
|9st 0lbs
|Andrea Atzeni
|18.71
|01/06/19
|Epsom Downs
|5/9
|Flat
|1m 2f 17y
|Gd/frm
|9st 7lbs
|Ryan Moore
|5.43
|16/05/19
|York Dante
|6/8
|Flat
|1m 2f 56y
|Gd/frm
|9st 0lbs
|Silvestre De Sousa
|28.57
|05/05/19
|Newmarket (Rowley)
|1/5
|Flat
|1m 2f
|Good
|9st 9lbs
|Silvestre De Sousa
|3.45
|24/10/18
|Newmarket (Rowley)
|3/9
|Flat
|1m 2f
|Good
|9st 7lbs
|Ryan Moore
|12.5
|21/09/18
|Newbury
|7/7
|Flat
|1m
|Gd/sft
|9st 4lbs
|Richard Kingscote
|9.87
|25/08/18
|Newmarket (July)
|1/4
|Flat
|7f
|Gd/frm
|9st 0lbs
|James Doyle
|2.21
|10/08/18
|Haydock Park
|1/7
|Flat
|6f 212y
|Gd/frm
|9st 2lbs
|Franny Norton
|10.55
|13/07/18
|Newmarket (July)
|9/12
|Flat
|7f
|Good
|9st 0lbs
|P. J. McDonald
|16.05
|28/06/18
|Leicester
|2/4
|Flat
|7f
|Gd/frm
|9st 2lbs
|Franny Norton
|1.81
Tony Calvin's five best bets for Thursday at Royal Ascot
He's keeping a close eye on the ground once again but Tony Calvin returns with five bets for Gold Cup day at the Royal meeting.
Tony says: "There is no major story about Celestin in the 14:25 He was a dual winner in heavy ground last season and is just about the form pick here on his recent fourth in the French 2,000 Guineas on good to soft."
Listed winner as a 2-y-o and took a big step forward when fourth in the French 2000 Guineas at Deauville 17 days ago. Respected on that form and headgear fitted back down in trip.
|Date
|Course/Class
|Pos
|Type
|Dist.
|Gng.
|HDGR
|WGT
|Jockey
|BSP
|01/06/20
|Deauville
|4/9
|Flat
|7f 210y
|Good
|9st 2lbs
|Stephane Pasquier
|-
|13/05/20
|Chantilly
|2/8
|Flat
|7f 210y
|Good
|8st 12lbs
|Christophe Soumillon
|-
|11/11/19
|Toulouse
|1/6
|Flat
|7f 210y
|Heavy
|9st 0lbs
|Pierre-Charles Boudot
|-
|25/10/19
|Clairefontaine
|1/9
|Flat
|7f 210y
|Heavy
|9st 2lbs
|Pierre-Charles Boudot
|-
|07/10/19
|Compiegne
|2/12
|Flat
|6f 211y
|Soft
|9st 2lbs
|Christophe Soumillon
|-
Ascot Gold Cup Betting Tips: Timeform's runner-by-runner guide
Timeform bring you their comprehensive runner-by-runner guide to the Ascot Gold Cup at Royal Ascot and pick out their 1-2-3.
Timeform say: "Stradivarius is a star stayer who has dominated the division for the past two seasons, racking up 10 wins in succession - including twice in this race - before suffering a first defeat in two years when a narrow runner-up in the Long Distance Cup in October."
Royal Ascot Day 3 Lays - Stradivarius vulnerable?
Patrick Weaver takes on the big-race favourite in his preview of Gold Cup day at Royal Ascot, saying, "Although Stradivarius is dogged and unbeaten over two miles and a half, there is a chance that a younger horse will get the better of him, as Kew Gardens did in the Qipco British Champions Long Distance Cup last October."
Our man also has a couple of Place lays in the tricky-looking handicaps at 13:15 and 16:10.
***
Check out Betfair's video guide to Ascot, in association with Timeform...
Royal Ascot 18th Jun (2m4f Grp1)
Thursday 18 June, 3.35pm
|Back
|Lay
|Stradivarius
|Technician
|Moonlight Spirit
|Cross Counter
|Nayef Road
|Mekong
|Prince of Arran
|Withhold
Bet slip
New to Betfair?
Join to place betsJoin today
Third (Moonlight Spirit fourth) in Queen's Vase at this meeting last year. Also good third in St Leger final start and duly proved suited by step up to 2m when winning Sagaro at Newcastle on return.