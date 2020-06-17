Royal Ascot Day Three: Best bets from our experts for Thursday

Ryan Moore on his Day 3 Rides

After some good winner on the first two days, Betfair Ambassador Ryan Moore has another seven rides on Thursday at Royal Ascot, including Nayef Road in the main race at 15:35. Get his views on them all by reading his exclusive column.

Ryan says: "It will be tough to topple Stradivarius in the 15:35. But I have an each way chance on Nayef Road after his Sagaro Stakes win on his return. If there is more in the locker then he maybe could be the one to cause the upset."

No. 7 (1) Nayef Road (Ire) SBK 11/1 EXC 14.5 Trainer: Mark Johnston

Jockey: Ryan Moore

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 1lbs

OR: - Form: 5321537-1

Scroll for more info Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. HDGR WGT Jockey BSP 06/06/20 Newcastle 1/11 Flat 2m 56y Slow 9st 0lbs Ben Curtis 10.5 05/10/19 Longchamp 7/10 Flat 1m 6f 201y Gd/sft 9st 2lbs Frankie Dettori - 14/09/19 Doncaster St Leger 3/8 Flat 1m 6f 115y Gd/frm 9st 1lbs Andrea Atzeni 75 21/08/19 York Great Voltigeur 5/5 Flat 1m 3f 188y Gd/frm 9st 0lbs Silvestre De Sousa 11.5 01/08/19 Goodwood 1/9 Flat 1m 3f 218y Gd/frm 9st 1lbs Silvestre De Sousa 13 11/07/19 Newmarket (July) 2/9 Flat 1m 5f Gd/frm 9st 1lbs Silvestre De Sousa 4.3 19/06/19 Ascot Queen's Vase 3/13 Flat 1m 6f 34y Gd/sft 9st 0lbs Andrea Atzeni 18.71 01/06/19 Epsom Downs 5/9 Flat 1m 2f 17y Gd/frm 9st 7lbs Ryan Moore 5.43 16/05/19 York Dante 6/8 Flat 1m 2f 56y Gd/frm 9st 0lbs Silvestre De Sousa 28.57 05/05/19 Newmarket (Rowley) 1/5 Flat 1m 2f Good 9st 9lbs Silvestre De Sousa 3.45 24/10/18 Newmarket (Rowley) 3/9 Flat 1m 2f Good 9st 7lbs Ryan Moore 12.5 21/09/18 Newbury 7/7 Flat 1m Gd/sft 9st 4lbs Richard Kingscote 9.87 25/08/18 Newmarket (July) 1/4 Flat 7f Gd/frm 9st 0lbs James Doyle 2.21 10/08/18 Haydock Park 1/7 Flat 6f 212y Gd/frm 9st 2lbs Franny Norton 10.55 13/07/18 Newmarket (July) 9/12 Flat 7f Good 9st 0lbs P. J. McDonald 16.05 28/06/18 Leicester 2/4 Flat 7f Gd/frm 9st 2lbs Franny Norton 1.81

Tony Calvin's five best bets for Thursday at Royal Ascot

He's keeping a close eye on the ground once again but Tony Calvin returns with five bets for Gold Cup day at the Royal meeting.

Tony says: "There is no major story about Celestin in the 14:25 He was a dual winner in heavy ground last season and is just about the form pick here on his recent fourth in the French 2,000 Guineas on good to soft."

No. 2 (2) Celestin (Fr) SBK 13/2 EXC 7.8 Trainer: Fabrice Chappet, France

Jockey: James Doyle

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 1lbs

OR: - Form: 211-24

Scroll for more info Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. HDGR WGT Jockey BSP 01/06/20 Deauville 4/9 Flat 7f 210y Good 9st 2lbs Stephane Pasquier - 13/05/20 Chantilly 2/8 Flat 7f 210y Good 8st 12lbs Christophe Soumillon - 11/11/19 Toulouse 1/6 Flat 7f 210y Heavy 9st 0lbs Pierre-Charles Boudot - 25/10/19 Clairefontaine 1/9 Flat 7f 210y Heavy 9st 2lbs Pierre-Charles Boudot - 07/10/19 Compiegne 2/12 Flat 6f 211y Soft 9st 2lbs Christophe Soumillon -

Ascot Gold Cup Betting Tips: Timeform's runner-by-runner guide

Timeform bring you their comprehensive runner-by-runner guide to the Ascot Gold Cup at Royal Ascot and pick out their 1-2-3.

Timeform say: "Stradivarius is a star stayer who has dominated the division for the past two seasons, racking up 10 wins in succession - including twice in this race - before suffering a first defeat in two years when a narrow runner-up in the Long Distance Cup in October."

Royal Ascot Day 3 Lays - Stradivarius vulnerable?

Patrick Weaver takes on the big-race favourite in his preview of Gold Cup day at Royal Ascot, saying, "Although Stradivarius is dogged and unbeaten over two miles and a half, there is a chance that a younger horse will get the better of him, as Kew Gardens did in the Qipco British Champions Long Distance Cup last October."

Our man also has a couple of Place lays in the tricky-looking handicaps at 13:15 and 16:10.

***

