Royal Ascot Day One: Our experts' views and best bets on Tuesday

Ryan Moore at Ascot
Ryan Moore (above) rides in all seven races on Tuesday
Royal Ascot begins on Tuesday and we've put together a formidable stable of experts to share their insights and recommend bets on day one of Flat racing's premier festival...

Tony Calvin: "I am going to take a chance with Documenting too, as he is 10lb lower on turf. And crucially is available to back at [34.00] in the 13:15."

Ryan Moore Day One Rides at Royal Ascot

Betfair Ambassador Ryan Moore knows all about riding winners at Royal Ascot and boasts an incredible record at the Festival. On Tuesday he rides in all seven races and thinks Verdana Blue in the 16:40 has a great chance of capping a successful afternoon.

Ryan says: "If Verdana Blue gets good ground and her stamina holds out, then you have to think she has a big chance for Nicky Henderson - a trainer who has won this race before."

Royal Ascot Tuesday Tips: Six bets from Tony Calvin to get the festival started

It's a super six from tipster Tony Calvin on day one of Royal Ascot. Our man hits the ground running with two bets in the opener before making the case for four more at long odds.

Tony says: "I am going to take a chance with Documenting too, as he is 10lb lower on turf. And crucially is available to back at [34.00] in the 13:15."

Gary O'Brien on the Group 1s

Racing broadcaster Gary O'Brien can't wait for racing to get under way at Royal Ascot. He previews the week's Group 1s and explains why he's backing Mohaather in the Queen Anne Stakes at 13:50 on Tuesday.

Gary says: "The 12/1 on the Betfair Sportsbook with four places on offer looks perfectly acceptable in anticipation of a career best in a race where whatever beats Circus Maximus will probably win."

Timeform's runner-by-runner guide to the Queen Anne Stakes

Timeform bring you their comprehensive runner-by-runner guide to the Queen Anne Stakes at 13:50 and pick out their 1-2-3.

Timeform say: "Fox Chairman only had four runs last year, making winning debut at Newbury and landing a listed race over a mile and a quarter there on his final start. Placed in between in Dee Stakes at Chester (won by Circus Maximus) and Hampton Court Stakes despite meeting trouble in running on both occasions. Down in trip and is open to further improvement for bang-in-form yard."

Kevin Blake on Royal Ascot

Racing journalist and broadcaster Kevin Blake provides an overview of Royal Ascot, identifying key patterns from the recent years and explaining why there's nothing else in the world quite like this festival.

Kevin says: "All told, Royal Ascot is without question one of the most unique racing and social occasions anywhere in the world. While the social side will have to take a backseat in 2020, the racing will be more than capable of carrying the show."

Racing...Only Bettor Day 1 Preview

Kevin Blake and Gary O'Brien are joined by Betfair's Barry Orr to discuss and dissect a cracking day 1 card at Royal Ascot.

Betfair's Racecourse Guide, in association with Timeform

We've put together a guide to what is a very interesting course at Ascot... watch here

