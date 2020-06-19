Royal Ascot Day Five: Best bets from our experts for Saturday's action

Ryan Moore's Day 5 Rides

The winners have been flowing all week for Betfair Ambassador Ryan Moore, and the top jockey has a strong book of eight rides on the final day of this year's Royal Ascot.

Ryan has some excellent chances in the juvenile races where he rides the favourite in both the Queen Mary and Coventry Stakes, and he's strong on the chances of Wichita in the Group 1 St James' Palace Stakes, saying, "Wichita has the best recent form on his excellent Guineas second, but I would expect last year's leading juvenile, Pinatubo, to improve for his third there."

No. 7 (7) Wichita (Ire) SBK 15/8 EXC 3.55 Trainer: Aidan O'Brien, Ireland

Jockey: Ryan Moore

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 0lbs

OR: - Form: 1213-2

Scroll for more info Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. HDGR WGT Jockey BSP 06/06/20 Newmarket (Rowley) 2/15 Flat 1m Gd/frm 9st 0lbs Frankie Dettori 9.23 12/10/19 Newmarket (Rowley) Dewhurst 3/9 Flat 7f Soft 9st 1lbs Ryan Moore 8.06 26/09/19 Newmarket (Rowley) 1/6 Flat 7f Good 9st 0lbs Ryan Moore 1.99 13/09/19 Doncaster 2/5 Flat 7f 6y Gd/frm 9st 0lbs Ryan Moore 4.3 23/08/19 Curragh 1/18 Flat 7f Gd/sft 9st 5lbs Seamie Heffernan 6.2

Tony Calvin's Royal Ascot Day 5 Tips

After a successful week in the tipping chair in-form Tony Calvin has a quintet of recommendations for the final day of Royal Ascot, and our man is really sweet on the chances of Mr Lupton in the ultra competitive Wokingham Handicap at 16:10.

Tony says, "He ran a perfectly solid race on his return when fourth to Oxted in the Group 3 Abernant at Newmarket, and I was very surprised he was dropped 3lb for it.

That means he has come down 7lb in the weights since beating Speak In Colours off levels in a Group 2 at the Curragh last May - and Connor Murtagh takes another 3lb off, too - and that makes him dangerous to all.

He has plenty of soft ground form and he has run well on all three visits here, notably when a neck second in a Listed race (on soft) in October 2018. And he has plenty of big-field wins to his credit, too."

Joseph O'Brien on the chances of Speak In Colours in the Diamond Jubilee

Along with his four runners at Naas Joseph O'Brien has a solid each-way chance in the Group 1 Diamond Jubilee Stakes at 15:35 with Speak In Colurs, who ran a cracking race in this contest last year. "He ran a great race to finish fourth in this race last year and the softer ground should suit him well", says Joseph about his chances.

No. 7 (4) Speak In Colours SBK 16/1 EXC 18 Trainer: Joseph Patrick O'Brien, Ireland

Jockey: William Buick

Age: 5

Weight: 9st 3lbs

OR: - Form: 144136-42

Scroll for more info Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. HDGR WGT Jockey BSP 13/06/20 Curragh 2/6 Flat 7f Gd/frm z 9st 8lbs S. M. Crosse 2.32 29/02/20 King Abdulaziz 4/14 Flat 6f 157y Gd/frm z 9st 0lbs W. M. Lordan - 19/10/19 Ascot 6/17 Flat 6f Soft z 9st 2lbs Donnacha O'Brien 29.88 06/10/19 Longchamp 3/12 Flat 6f 211y Gd/sft 9st 2lbs Donnacha O'Brien 27 28/09/19 Curragh 1/7 Flat 6f Soft z 9st 5lbs S. M. Crosse 2.14 24/08/19 York 4/9 Flat 7f Firm z 9st 6lbs Donnacha O'Brien 8.91 30/07/19 Goodwood 4/9 Flat 7f Good z 9st 3lbs W. M. Lordan 11.5 29/06/19 Curragh 1/12 Flat 6f Good z 9st 12lbs Donnacha O'Brien 2.42 22/06/19 Ascot Diamond Jubilee 4/17 Flat 6f Gd/frm z 9st 3lbs Donnacha O'Brien 74.19 25/05/19 Curragh 2/9 Flat 6f Gd/frm z 9st 3lbs Donnacha O'Brien 5.51 20/10/18 Ascot 12/14 Flat 6f Gd/sft z 9st 1lbs Donnacha O'Brien 74.24 08/09/18 Haydock Park 7/12 Flat 6f Soft z 9st 1lbs Donnacha O'Brien 23 12/08/18 Curragh 1/8 Flat 6f Good z 9st 3lbs Donnacha O'Brien 5.7 22/06/18 Ascot Commonwealth Cup 14/22 Flat 6f Gd/frm z 9st 3lbs Donnacha O'Brien 40 20/05/18 Naas 3/7 Flat 6f Good z 9st 3lbs Donnacha O'Brien 5.1 22/04/18 Navan 2/7 Flat 5f 164y Soft z 9st 3lbs Donnacha O'Brien 9.2 28/10/17 Doncaster 1/9 Flat 6f 2y Gd/sft 9st 1lbs Andrea Atzeni 8.04 08/09/17 Ascot 1/8 Flat 6f Soft 9st 2lbs Ryan Moore 3.64 08/08/17 Nottingham 3/9 Flat 6f 18y Heavy 9st 2lbs Daniel Muscutt 5.6

Diamond Jubilee Betting Tips: Timeform's runner-by-runner guide

Timeform bring you their comprehensive runner-by-runner guide to the Diamond Jubilee Stakes at Royal Ascot on Saturday and pick out their 1-2-3.

They have this to say about the short-price favourite Sceptical, "Cost connections just £2,800 as an unraced 3-y-o but has an excellent pedigree and has rapidly developed into the highest-rated sprinter in Ireland, bolting up in listed race at Naas 12 days ago."

No. 5 (6) Sceptical SBK 3/1 EXC 4.8 Trainer: Denis Hogan, Ireland

Jockey: Frankie Dettori

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 3lbs

OR: - Form: 31-111

Scroll for more info Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. HDGR WGT Jockey BSP 08/06/20 Naas 1/11 Flat 5f 110y Gd/frm z 9st 7lbs J. M. Sheridan 4.34 06/03/20 Dundalk 1/9 Flat 5f Slow z 10st 4lbs J. M. Sheridan 2.99 21/02/20 Dundalk 1/10 Flat 6f Slow z 9st 10lbs C. T. Keane 6.8 20/11/19 Dundalk 1/10 Flat 6f Slow z 9st 5lbs James J. Doyle 2.2 30/10/19 Dundalk 3/8 Flat 5f Std 9st 5lbs James J. Doyle 85

Royal Ascot Day 5 Lays: Sceptical no Diamond geezer

Another high class card at Royal Ascot awaits on Saturday and that means more fancied horses that could be vulnerable says Patrick Weaver. Our man picks out a trio of horses to lay in either the Win or Place markets, including the favourite in one of the afternoon's Group 1 contests, the Diamond Jubilee at 15:35.

***

Check out Betfair's video guide to Ascot, in association with Timeform...



