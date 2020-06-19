Royal Ascot Day Five: Best bets from our experts for Saturday's action

- Trainer: Aidan O'Brien, Ireland
- Jockey: Ryan Moore
- Age: 3
- Weight: 9st 0lbs
- OR: -
We've reached the final day of this year's Royal Ascot, and our experts are back with the previews and tips as the go in search of a super Saturday...
"Wichita has the best recent form on his excellent Guineas second, but I would expect last year's leading juvenile, Pinatubo, to improve for his third there."
- Ryan Moore on Wichita
The winners have been flowing all week for Betfair Ambassador Ryan Moore, and the top jockey has a strong book of eight rides on the final day of this year's Royal Ascot.
Ryan has some excellent chances in the juvenile races where he rides the favourite in both the Queen Mary and Coventry Stakes, and he's strong on the chances of Wichita in the Group 1 St James' Palace Stakes, saying, "Wichita has the best recent form on his excellent Guineas second, but I would expect last year's leading juvenile, Pinatubo, to improve for his third there."
|Date
|Course/Class
|Pos
|Type
|Dist.
|Gng.
|HDGR
|WGT
|Jockey
|BSP
|06/06/20
|Newmarket (Rowley)
|2/15
|Flat
|1m
|Gd/frm
|9st 0lbs
|Frankie Dettori
|9.23
|12/10/19
|Newmarket (Rowley) Dewhurst
|3/9
|Flat
|7f
|Soft
|9st 1lbs
|Ryan Moore
|8.06
|26/09/19
|Newmarket (Rowley)
|1/6
|Flat
|7f
|Good
|9st 0lbs
|Ryan Moore
|1.99
|13/09/19
|Doncaster
|2/5
|Flat
|7f 6y
|Gd/frm
|9st 0lbs
|Ryan Moore
|4.3
|23/08/19
|Curragh
|1/18
|Flat
|7f
|Gd/sft
|9st 5lbs
|Seamie Heffernan
|6.2
After a successful week in the tipping chair in-form Tony Calvin has a quintet of recommendations for the final day of Royal Ascot, and our man is really sweet on the chances of Mr Lupton in the ultra competitive Wokingham Handicap at 16:10.
Tony says, "He ran a perfectly solid race on his return when fourth to Oxted in the Group 3 Abernant at Newmarket, and I was very surprised he was dropped 3lb for it.
That means he has come down 7lb in the weights since beating Speak In Colours off levels in a Group 2 at the Curragh last May - and Connor Murtagh takes another 3lb off, too - and that makes him dangerous to all.
He has plenty of soft ground form and he has run well on all three visits here, notably when a neck second in a Listed race (on soft) in October 2018. And he has plenty of big-field wins to his credit, too."
Joseph O'Brien on the chances of Speak In Colours in the Diamond Jubilee
Along with his four runners at Naas Joseph O'Brien has a solid each-way chance in the Group 1 Diamond Jubilee Stakes at 15:35 with Speak In Colurs, who ran a cracking race in this contest last year. "He ran a great race to finish fourth in this race last year and the softer ground should suit him well", says Joseph about his chances.
Won twice last season, including Group 3 at the Curragh in September. Creditable fourth in this last season and respectable comeback at the Curragh last week. Likely to come up short again, however.
|Date
|Course/Class
|Pos
|Type
|Dist.
|Gng.
|HDGR
|WGT
|Jockey
|BSP
|13/06/20
|Curragh
|2/6
|Flat
|7f
|Gd/frm
|z
|9st 8lbs
|S. M. Crosse
|2.32
|29/02/20
|King Abdulaziz
|4/14
|Flat
|6f 157y
|Gd/frm
|z
|9st 0lbs
|W. M. Lordan
|-
|19/10/19
|Ascot
|6/17
|Flat
|6f
|Soft
|z
|9st 2lbs
|Donnacha O'Brien
|29.88
|06/10/19
|Longchamp
|3/12
|Flat
|6f 211y
|Gd/sft
|9st 2lbs
|Donnacha O'Brien
|27
|28/09/19
|Curragh
|1/7
|Flat
|6f
|Soft
|z
|9st 5lbs
|S. M. Crosse
|2.14
|24/08/19
|York
|4/9
|Flat
|7f
|Firm
|z
|9st 6lbs
|Donnacha O'Brien
|8.91
|30/07/19
|Goodwood
|4/9
|Flat
|7f
|Good
|z
|9st 3lbs
|W. M. Lordan
|11.5
|29/06/19
|Curragh
|1/12
|Flat
|6f
|Good
|z
|9st 12lbs
|Donnacha O'Brien
|2.42
|22/06/19
|Ascot Diamond Jubilee
|4/17
|Flat
|6f
|Gd/frm
|z
|9st 3lbs
|Donnacha O'Brien
|74.19
|25/05/19
|Curragh
|2/9
|Flat
|6f
|Gd/frm
|z
|9st 3lbs
|Donnacha O'Brien
|5.51
|20/10/18
|Ascot
|12/14
|Flat
|6f
|Gd/sft
|z
|9st 1lbs
|Donnacha O'Brien
|74.24
|08/09/18
|Haydock Park
|7/12
|Flat
|6f
|Soft
|z
|9st 1lbs
|Donnacha O'Brien
|23
|12/08/18
|Curragh
|1/8
|Flat
|6f
|Good
|z
|9st 3lbs
|Donnacha O'Brien
|5.7
|22/06/18
|Ascot Commonwealth Cup
|14/22
|Flat
|6f
|Gd/frm
|z
|9st 3lbs
|Donnacha O'Brien
|40
|20/05/18
|Naas
|3/7
|Flat
|6f
|Good
|z
|9st 3lbs
|Donnacha O'Brien
|5.1
|22/04/18
|Navan
|2/7
|Flat
|5f 164y
|Soft
|z
|9st 3lbs
|Donnacha O'Brien
|9.2
|28/10/17
|Doncaster
|1/9
|Flat
|6f 2y
|Gd/sft
|9st 1lbs
|Andrea Atzeni
|8.04
|08/09/17
|Ascot
|1/8
|Flat
|6f
|Soft
|9st 2lbs
|Ryan Moore
|3.64
|08/08/17
|Nottingham
|3/9
|Flat
|6f 18y
|Heavy
|9st 2lbs
|Daniel Muscutt
|5.6
Timeform bring you their comprehensive runner-by-runner guide to the Diamond Jubilee Stakes at Royal Ascot on Saturday and pick out their 1-2-3.
They have this to say about the short-price favourite Sceptical, "Cost connections just £2,800 as an unraced 3-y-o but has an excellent pedigree and has rapidly developed into the highest-rated sprinter in Ireland, bolting up in listed race at Naas 12 days ago."
Cost connections just £2,800 as an unraced 3-y-o but has an excellent pedigree and has rapidly developed into the highest-rated sprinter in Ireland, bolting up in listed race at Naas 12 days ago.
|Date
|Course/Class
|Pos
|Type
|Dist.
|Gng.
|HDGR
|WGT
|Jockey
|BSP
|08/06/20
|Naas
|1/11
|Flat
|5f 110y
|Gd/frm
|z
|9st 7lbs
|J. M. Sheridan
|4.34
|06/03/20
|Dundalk
|1/9
|Flat
|5f
|Slow
|z
|10st 4lbs
|J. M. Sheridan
|2.99
|21/02/20
|Dundalk
|1/10
|Flat
|6f
|Slow
|z
|9st 10lbs
|C. T. Keane
|6.8
|20/11/19
|Dundalk
|1/10
|Flat
|6f
|Slow
|z
|9st 5lbs
|James J. Doyle
|2.2
|30/10/19
|Dundalk
|3/8
|Flat
|5f
|Std
|9st 5lbs
|James J. Doyle
|85
Another high class card at Royal Ascot awaits on Saturday and that means more fancied horses that could be vulnerable says Patrick Weaver. Our man picks out a trio of horses to lay in either the Win or Place markets, including the favourite in one of the afternoon's Group 1 contests, the Diamond Jubilee at 15:35.
Royal Ascot 20th Jun (1m Grp1)
Saturday 20 June, 3.00pm
|Back
|Lay
|Pinatubo
|Wichita
|Palace Pier
|Threat
|Positive
|Arizona
|Royal Dornoch
Soft ground possibly didn't help when shade disappointing in Dewhurst and he was firmly back on the up when going down by only a neck (Pinatubo third) in the 2000 Guineas on return. The one to beat.