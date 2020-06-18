- Trainer: Andrew Balding
- Jockey: David Probert
- Age: 3
- Weight: 8st 12lbs
- OR: 90
Horse Racing Tips: Best bets for Gold Cup day at Royal Ascot
The team fired in two winners on Wednesday priced at [11.0] and [4.9]. Our big race trio are on hand to supply their selections for Thursday's action from Royal Ascot...
"John Gosden is in cracking form, and his horses are showing marked improvement after a run"
Alan Dudman
Draw and soft ground makes big outsider an each-way bet
16:10 Ascot - Back Grove Ferry Win and Place @ BSP
The handicap bets this week have worked out well and I am going for another one in the Britannia by playing a big price on Andrew Balding's Grove Ferry - who was chalked up at a huge 25/1 on the Sportsbook late on Wednesday night.
Now, I'll install the caveat, as like most, I've got no idea how the ground will play out for day three. If the rain arrives, and there could be plenty of it, soft conditions should suit Andrew Balding's runner. His dam Rebelline also loved a bit of testing ground.
|Date
|Course/Class
|Pos
|Type
|Dist.
|Gng.
|HDGR
|WGT
|Jockey
|BSP
|05/06/20
|Lingfield Park
|3/11
|Flat
|7f 1y
|Std/slow
|9st 1lbs
|David Probert
|12.5
|11/07/19
|Epsom Downs
|1/4
|Flat
|7f 3y
|Gd/frm
|9st 6lbs
|David Probert
|5.56
|11/06/19
|Salisbury
|1/9
|Flat
|6f
|Soft
|9st 5lbs
|David Probert
|3.09
|16/05/19
|Newmarket (Rowley)
|8/19
|Flat
|6f
|Good
|9st 5lbs
|Martin Dwyer
|22
He landed a novice last term at Salisbury and looked a fair prospect - especially with the way he finished. He made his return for the season at Lingfield recently over 7f. The trip was a touch sharp, and the track certainly was with the nature of racing there, and it was no surprise he was outpaced 3f out. He stayed on well enough, though.
Stepping up in distance with a decent draw (stands' side in 24), I thought he was overpriced.
Sandringham success on the cards for Varian?
16:40 Ascot - Back Waliyak @ [10.0]
Trainer Roger Varian fired in an impressive winner on Wednesday, and the HQ handler could have a lively contender in the Sandringham with Waliyak. Back her at around [10.0].
Showed plenty in trio of starts as a 2-y-o, making it third time lucky on AW at Wolverhampton (8.6f) in November. Manner of that suggests she can do better now handicapping as a 3-y-o. Interesting.
|Date
|Course/Class
|Pos
|Type
|Dist.
|Gng.
|HDGR
|WGT
|Jockey
|BSP
|26/11/19
|Wolverhampton
|1/11
|Flat
|1m 142y
|Std
|9st 0lbs
|Jack Mitchell
|2.08
|02/11/19
|Newmarket (Rowley)
|2/12
|Flat
|7f
|Heavy
|9st 0lbs
|Andrea Atzeni
|1.8
|11/10/19
|Newmarket (Rowley)
|2/16
|Flat
|7f
|Gd/sft
|9st 0lbs
|Andrea Atzeni
|3.92
Her level of maiden/novice form at Newmarket looks fair enough, and she made no mistake winning from the front at Wolverhampton last winter with an easy success by over three lengths. She put her experience to good use there having displayed some keen-going tendencies in her previous two outings.
She's another selection with a stands' side draw in 18, and I can see jockey David Egan giving her a positive ride. She has shown she acts on heavy going, and as an Aga Khan-bred, she's really made to come to herself this year. From a handicap rating of 84, I give her a chance at [10.0]. A back-to-lay strategy is also a must to at least get your stake back.
Nick Shiambouros
Aloe Vera massive improver
I have been waiting for Aloe Vera to run for the longest time.
This Kirsten Rausing homebred is unbeaten in two starts. At Goodwood last May she beat Shambolic in great style in a Listed race. She missed the break, and then ran in to trouble when delivering her run. Despite this, she swept to the front inside the final furlong and pulled clear to win going away.
Filly with a superb pedigree and she supplemented her debut win in listed company at Goodwood, again strong at the finish. That was in May 2019 and she's been off since, but she's fascinating.
|Date
|Course/Class
|Pos
|Type
|Dist.
|Gng.
|HDGR
|WGT
|Jockey
|BSP
|23/05/19
|Goodwood
|1/9
|Flat
|1m 1f 197y
|Gd/frm
|9st 0lbs
|Harry Bentley
|4.1
|03/05/19
|Chepstow
|1/16
|Flat
|1m 2f
|Gd/frm
|8st 8lbs
|Josephine Gordon
|12
I think she is open to a great deal of improvement, and I am expecting a big run. At present she is trading at [17.5] on the exchange, which is generous to say the least.
Sir Dragonet was sent off favourite for the Derby, but only managed fifth place behind Anthony Van Dyck. Not sure this 10 furlong distance suits and looks short enough at [4.5] on the exchange.
King to rule
King Leonidas should go close in this historic Group 3.
This Kingman colt defied a penalty when beating Eastern World at HQ earlier this month. He took the lead three furlongs from home, and powered home to win easily. The water is deeper today, but I think he has a lot more to offer. Trainer John Gosden is in cracking form, and his horses are showing marked improvement after a run.
Son of Kingman who made a striking debut in 7f Newmarket novice. Found a chunk of improvement to give weight away to another good prospect on return there 11 days ago and looks one to keep onside.
|Date
|Course/Class
|Pos
|Type
|Dist.
|Gng.
|HDGR
|WGT
|Jockey
|BSP
|07/06/20
|Newmarket (Rowley)
|1/10
|Flat
|1m
|Good
|9st 9lbs
|Frankie Dettori
|2.78
|23/10/19
|Newmarket (Rowley)
|1/11
|Flat
|7f
|Soft
|9st 0lbs
|Frankie Dettori
|2.74
I think this likeable individual has a bright future ahead of him, and is fairly priced at [4.2] on the exchange but BSP is recommended.
Gimcrack runner-up Lord Of The Lodge merits consideration. He won a Conditions race at Newcastle earlier this year and should have a productive season. At present he is trading at [12.0] on the exchange.
Alan Thompson
Andrea Atzini can find the winners enclosure in the Britannia Stakes
16:10 Ascot - Back Finest Sound @ 3/1
One of the most competitive handicaps of the meeting but it's impossible to ignore the claims of Simon & Ed Crisford's three-year-old gelding Finest Sound. He won really well last time by five and a half lengths at Haydock, returning from a 247 day break and he was only raised 5lb in the handicap. That leaves him incredibly well handicapped for me and despite his stable not firing first time up this season, the win was well above average.
He's by Exceed And Excel and that Haydock win came on good-to-soft ground so as well as being well handicapped, I'm convinced he's going to improve again in similar conditions today.
Opened his account in scintillating style (had wind op/gelded) when wide-margin winner of 1m Haydock handicap on return, drawing clear last 1f. Sure to take a lot of beating under mere 5 lb penalty.
|Date
|Course/Class
|Pos
|Type
|Dist.
|Gng.
|HDGR
|WGT
|Jockey
|BSP
|08/06/20
|Haydock Park
|1/9
|Flat
|7f 212y
|Good
|z
|9st 5lbs
|Andrea Atzeni
|5.15
|05/10/19
|Newmarket (Rowley)
|3/15
|Flat
|7f
|Gd/sft
|9st 2lbs
|David Egan
|4.78
|18/09/19
|Sandown Park
|3/12
|Flat
|1m
|Good
|9st 5lbs
|Andrea Atzeni
|7.78
|30/08/19
|Sandown Park
|3/12
|Flat
|7f
|Gd/frm
|9st 5lbs
|Dane O'Neill
|45.17
If you look back through his form and you see he's been in proximity to Palace Pier (who is well fancied for the St James's Palace on Saturday), so off a mark of 87 it is starting to look an attractive bet. Icing on top of the cake is a high draw in 17 given how the high numbers have completely dominated all the races on the straight course.
Gosden's African Dream is thrown in at the weights
16:40 Ascot - Back African Dream @ 7/4
John Gosden's African Dream is so far clear on my own ratings that even at around 7-4 she's value. How many horses does John Gosden bring to Royal Ascot off a handicap mark of 80? And that mark could be 30lb short of her true mark as she gave 7lb to a 106 rated horse and was just beaten a nose last time out on her seasonal debut.
The official handicapper has given her a mark of 96, giving her 16lb in hand due to the fact she runs here off 80 and I think that mark of 96 could underestimates her ability. Throw in the fact she has a good high draw and a jockey that has won on her before then if you can get 6-4 or bigger I suggest you grab it with both hands. This filly should be going off around even money for this.
***
Royal Ascot 18th Jun (1m2f Listed Stks)
Thursday 18 June, 1.50pm
|Back
|Lay
|Sir Dragonet
|Fox Tal
|Regal Reality
|King Ottokar
|Mountain Angel
|Crossed Baton
|Aloe Vera
|Dream Castle
|Prince Eiji
|Forest Ranger
|Walkinthesand
|Extra Elusive
|Mountain Hunter
|Cockalorum
Royal Ascot 18th Jun (7f Grp3)
Thursday 18 June, 2.25pm
|Back
|Lay
|King Leonidas
|Celestin
|Monarch Of Egypt
|Molatham
|Final Song
|Mystery Power
|Ropey Guest
|Lord Of The Lodge
|Repartee
|Symbolize
|Mister Snowdon
|Ventura Lightning
|King Of Athens
|Above
Royal Ascot 18th Jun (To Be Placed)
Thursday 18 June, 4.10pm
|Back
|Lay
|Finest Sound
|Verboten
|Khaloosy
|Enemy
|Great Ambassador
|Starcat
|Dubai Mirage
|Path Of Thunder
|Cherokee Trail
|Ziggle Pops
|Dance Fever
|Sun Power
|Toro Strike
|Overwrite
|Kondratiev Wave
|Eshaasy
|Amaysmont
|World Title
|Hes A Keeper
|Harrison Point
|Glasvegas
|Shared Belief
|All You Wish
Royal Ascot 18th Jun (1m Hcap Stks)
Thursday 18 June, 4.40pm
|Back
|Lay
|African Dream
|Waliyak
|Dubai Love
|Declared Interest
|Soffika
|Huboor
|Al Rasmah
|Odyssey Girl
|Wejdan
|Kalsara
|Alabama Whitman
|Onassis
|Night Colours
|Tiritomba
|Separate
|Mrs Upjohn
Looked progressive when landing 6f/7f novice wins last summer and duly improved on return when third of 11 to Ziggle Pops in 7f Lingfield handicap. Step up to 1m will really suit so commands respect.