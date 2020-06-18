Horse Racing Tips: Best bets for Gold Cup day at Royal Ascot

Alan Dudman

Draw and soft ground makes big outsider an each-way bet

16:10 Ascot - Back Grove Ferry Win and Place @ BSP

The handicap bets this week have worked out well and I am going for another one in the Britannia by playing a big price on Andrew Balding's Grove Ferry - who was chalked up at a huge 25/1 on the Sportsbook late on Wednesday night.

Now, I'll install the caveat, as like most, I've got no idea how the ground will play out for day three. If the rain arrives, and there could be plenty of it, soft conditions should suit Andrew Balding's runner. His dam Rebelline also loved a bit of testing ground.

No. 17 (24) Grove Ferry (Ire) SBK 16/1 EXC 22 Trainer: Andrew Balding

Jockey: David Probert

Age: 3

Weight: 8st 12lbs

OR: 90 Form: 811-3

Scroll for more info Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. HDGR WGT Jockey BSP 05/06/20 Lingfield Park 3/11 Flat 7f 1y Std/slow 9st 1lbs David Probert 12.5 11/07/19 Epsom Downs 1/4 Flat 7f 3y Gd/frm 9st 6lbs David Probert 5.56 11/06/19 Salisbury 1/9 Flat 6f Soft 9st 5lbs David Probert 3.09 16/05/19 Newmarket (Rowley) 8/19 Flat 6f Good 9st 5lbs Martin Dwyer 22

He landed a novice last term at Salisbury and looked a fair prospect - especially with the way he finished. He made his return for the season at Lingfield recently over 7f. The trip was a touch sharp, and the track certainly was with the nature of racing there, and it was no surprise he was outpaced 3f out. He stayed on well enough, though.

Stepping up in distance with a decent draw (stands' side in 24), I thought he was overpriced.

Sandringham success on the cards for Varian?

16:40 Ascot - Back Waliyak @ [10.0]

Trainer Roger Varian fired in an impressive winner on Wednesday, and the HQ handler could have a lively contender in the Sandringham with Waliyak. Back her at around [10.0].

No. 11 (18) Waliyak (Fr) SBK 11/2 EXC 7.4 Trainer: Roger Varian

Jockey: David Egan

Age: 3

Weight: 8st 4lbs

OR: 84 Form: 221-

Scroll for more info Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. HDGR WGT Jockey BSP 26/11/19 Wolverhampton 1/11 Flat 1m 142y Std 9st 0lbs Jack Mitchell 2.08 02/11/19 Newmarket (Rowley) 2/12 Flat 7f Heavy 9st 0lbs Andrea Atzeni 1.8 11/10/19 Newmarket (Rowley) 2/16 Flat 7f Gd/sft 9st 0lbs Andrea Atzeni 3.92

Her level of maiden/novice form at Newmarket looks fair enough, and she made no mistake winning from the front at Wolverhampton last winter with an easy success by over three lengths. She put her experience to good use there having displayed some keen-going tendencies in her previous two outings.

She's another selection with a stands' side draw in 18, and I can see jockey David Egan giving her a positive ride. She has shown she acts on heavy going, and as an Aga Khan-bred, she's really made to come to herself this year. From a handicap rating of 84, I give her a chance at [10.0]. A back-to-lay strategy is also a must to at least get your stake back.

Nick Shiambouros

Aloe Vera massive improver

13:50 Ascot - Aloe Vera

I have been waiting for Aloe Vera to run for the longest time.

This Kirsten Rausing homebred is unbeaten in two starts. At Goodwood last May she beat Shambolic in great style in a Listed race. She missed the break, and then ran in to trouble when delivering her run. Despite this, she swept to the front inside the final furlong and pulled clear to win going away.

No. 15 (14) Aloe Vera SBK 20/1 EXC 22 Trainer: Ralph Beckett

Jockey: Harry Bentley

Age: 4

Weight: 8st 12lbs

OR: - Form: 11-

Scroll for more info Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. HDGR WGT Jockey BSP 23/05/19 Goodwood 1/9 Flat 1m 1f 197y Gd/frm 9st 0lbs Harry Bentley 4.1 03/05/19 Chepstow 1/16 Flat 1m 2f Gd/frm 8st 8lbs Josephine Gordon 12

I think she is open to a great deal of improvement, and I am expecting a big run. At present she is trading at [17.5] on the exchange, which is generous to say the least.

Sir Dragonet was sent off favourite for the Derby, but only managed fifth place behind Anthony Van Dyck. Not sure this 10 furlong distance suits and looks short enough at [4.5] on the exchange.

King to rule

14:25 Ascot - King Leonidas

King Leonidas should go close in this historic Group 3.

This Kingman colt defied a penalty when beating Eastern World at HQ earlier this month. He took the lead three furlongs from home, and powered home to win easily. The water is deeper today, but I think he has a lot more to offer. Trainer John Gosden is in cracking form, and his horses are showing marked improvement after a run.

No. 4 (15) King Leonidas SBK 9/4 EXC 3.7 Trainer: John Gosden

Jockey: Frankie Dettori

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 1lbs

OR: - Form: 1-1

Scroll for more info Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. HDGR WGT Jockey BSP 07/06/20 Newmarket (Rowley) 1/10 Flat 1m Good 9st 9lbs Frankie Dettori 2.78 23/10/19 Newmarket (Rowley) 1/11 Flat 7f Soft 9st 0lbs Frankie Dettori 2.74

I think this likeable individual has a bright future ahead of him, and is fairly priced at [4.2] on the exchange but BSP is recommended.

Gimcrack runner-up Lord Of The Lodge merits consideration. He won a Conditions race at Newcastle earlier this year and should have a productive season. At present he is trading at [12.0] on the exchange.

Alan Thompson

Andrea Atzini can find the winners enclosure in the Britannia Stakes

16:10 Ascot - Back Finest Sound @ 3/1

One of the most competitive handicaps of the meeting but it's impossible to ignore the claims of Simon & Ed Crisford's three-year-old gelding Finest Sound. He won really well last time by five and a half lengths at Haydock, returning from a 247 day break and he was only raised 5lb in the handicap. That leaves him incredibly well handicapped for me and despite his stable not firing first time up this season, the win was well above average.

He's by Exceed And Excel and that Haydock win came on good-to-soft ground so as well as being well handicapped, I'm convinced he's going to improve again in similar conditions today.

No. 22 (17) Finest Sound (Ire) SBK 5/2 EXC 4.1 Trainer: Simon & Ed Crisford

Jockey: Andrea Atzeni

Age: 3

Weight: 8st 9lbs

OR: 87 Form: 333-1

Scroll for more info Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. HDGR WGT Jockey BSP 08/06/20 Haydock Park 1/9 Flat 7f 212y Good z 9st 5lbs Andrea Atzeni 5.15 05/10/19 Newmarket (Rowley) 3/15 Flat 7f Gd/sft 9st 2lbs David Egan 4.78 18/09/19 Sandown Park 3/12 Flat 1m Good 9st 5lbs Andrea Atzeni 7.78 30/08/19 Sandown Park 3/12 Flat 7f Gd/frm 9st 5lbs Dane O'Neill 45.17

If you look back through his form and you see he's been in proximity to Palace Pier (who is well fancied for the St James's Palace on Saturday), so off a mark of 87 it is starting to look an attractive bet. Icing on top of the cake is a high draw in 17 given how the high numbers have completely dominated all the races on the straight course.

Gosden's African Dream is thrown in at the weights

16:40 Ascot - Back African Dream @ 7/4

John Gosden's African Dream is so far clear on my own ratings that even at around 7-4 she's value. How many horses does John Gosden bring to Royal Ascot off a handicap mark of 80? And that mark could be 30lb short of her true mark as she gave 7lb to a 106 rated horse and was just beaten a nose last time out on her seasonal debut.

The official handicapper has given her a mark of 96, giving her 16lb in hand due to the fact she runs here off 80 and I think that mark of 96 could underestimates her ability. Throw in the fact she has a good high draw and a jockey that has won on her before then if you can get 6-4 or bigger I suggest you grab it with both hands. This filly should be going off around even money for this.

