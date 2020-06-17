Horse Racing Tips: Best bets for day 2 at Royal Ascot

Alan Dudman

Murphy and Busker can get us off to a great start

Back Sir Busker @ [11.0] in the 13:15 at Ascot

We'll dive straight into the Silver Hunt Cup that starts day two, and Sir Busker could have his ideal conditions to run a big race at [11.0] on the Exchange.

He showed himself to be a pretty smart performer on his reappearance at Newcastle recently. He was covered up and came off the pace to deliver a fine victory in fairly devastating style in what looked a good handicap. He landed that from 92 and has gone up 4lb, and that might not be enough to stop him.

No. 1 (18) Sir Busker (Ire) SBK 11/1 EXC 14.5 Trainer: William Knight

Jockey: Oisin Murphy

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 10lbs

OR: 96 Form: 1252416-1

Scroll for more info Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. HDGR WGT Jockey BSP 02/06/20 Newcastle 1/11 Flat 1m 5y Slow 9st 0lbs Ben Curtis 9.2 15/10/19 Kempton Park 6/8 Flat 1m Std 8st 13lbs Jamie Spencer 7.4 23/09/19 Kempton Park 1/8 Flat 1m Slow 9st 4lbs Jamie Spencer 11.23 31/08/19 Chester 4/11 Flat 7f 127y Gd/sft V 8st 2lbs Jimmy Quinn 15.76 10/08/19 Haydock Park 2/8 Flat 7f 37y Heavy V 9st 0lbs Harry Bentley 9.5 18/07/19 Epsom Downs 5/6 Flat 7f 3y Good V 9st 9lbs Oisin Murphy 2.2 04/07/19 Epsom Downs 2/6 Flat 7f 3y Gd/frm V 9st 7lbs Callum Shepherd 3.65 09/06/19 Goodwood 1/9 Flat 7f Gd/sft V 9st 9lbs Oisin Murphy 4.93 10/05/19 Ascot 4/10 Flat 6f Gd/sft 9st 4lbs William Buick 6.8 03/05/19 Lingfield Park 5/10 Flat 7f Gd/frm 9st 2lbs James Doyle 13.5 27/10/18 Newbury 8/14 Flat 6f Good 8st 9lbs Callum Shepherd 4.38 14/10/18 Goodwood 2/8 Flat 6f Soft 9st 7lbs Oisin Murphy 3.55 21/09/18 Newbury 1/12 Flat 6f Gd/sft 9st 5lbs Callum Shepherd 46 01/09/18 Lingfield Park 2/9 Flat 6f 1y Std 9st 1lbs David Egan 9.4 22/08/18 Kempton Park 5/8 Flat 7f Slow 9st 1lbs David Egan 25.23

This horse relishes a strong pace to aim at, and could be even better with a bit of juice in the ground coupled with a stiff finish, as he seems to finish off his races very strongly.

Jockey Oisin Murphy also has the high draw in 18.

Afaak can crack the Hunt Cup again

Back Afaak @ BSP and [3.25] in Five Places market in the 15:35 at Ascot

It was nice to get off the mark yesterday with Motakhayyel, and I'm sticking with the same blue and white silks of owner Hamdan Al Maktoum for the Hunt Cup. This time it's an old friend in Afaak.

I had a soft spot for his mother Ghanaati - who won at the Royal meeting back in 2009 in record quick time in the Coronation. I still have a lovely portrait of her in my living room, and alongside Tidal Bay's number cloth, a racing prized possession. If Afaak wins, I'll need some sort of nod to his achievement in this very race.

No. 11 (18) Afaak SBK 11/1 EXC 13.5 Trainer: Charles Hills

Jockey: Cieren Fallon

Age: 6

Weight: 9st 7lbs

OR: 106 Form: 630/15004-

Scroll for more info Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. HDGR WGT Jockey BSP 22/11/19 Sakhir 4/13 Flat 1m 1f 207y Good 9st 2lbs Jim Crowley - 28/09/19 Newmarket (Rowley) 18/30 Flat 1m 1f Gd/frm 9st 10lbs Jim Crowley 27.3 02/08/19 Goodwood 12/20 Flat 1m Gd/frm 9st 10lbs Jim Crowley 22 13/07/19 York 5/21 Flat 1m 2f 56y Gd/frm 9st 12lbs Dane O'Neill 22 19/06/19 Ascot Royal Hunt Cup 1/28 Flat 1m Soft 9st 3lbs Jim Crowley 32.67 29/09/18 Newmarket (Rowley) 25/33 Flat 1m 1f Gd/frm V 9st 7lbs Dane O'Neill 40.79 12/09/18 Doncaster 3/4 Flat 1m 2f 43y Gd/sft 9st 6lbs Jim Crowley 2.19 23/08/18 York 6/18 Flat 7f 192y Gd/frm 9st 8lbs Jim Crowley 6.9 31/07/18 Goodwood 4/15 Flat 1m 1f 197y Good 9st 9lbs Dane O'Neill 10.67 20/06/18 Ascot Royal Hunt Cup 2/30 Flat 1m Gd/frm 9st 5lbs Jim Crowley 12.51 17/05/18 York 1/10 Flat 7f 192y Gd/frm 9st 1lbs Jim Crowley 6 21/04/18 Newbury 12/22 Flat 1m Gd/sft 9st 3lbs Jim Crowley 8.8 29/09/17 Newmarket (Rowley) 2/16 Flat 1m 1f Gd/sft 9st 8lbs Jim Crowley 7.65 08/09/17 Ascot 4/11 Flat 1m Soft 8st 7lbs David Probert 3.2 15/07/17 Newmarket (July) 4/10 Flat 1m Good 8st 13lbs Jim Crowley 4.53 22/06/17 Ascot Britannia Stakes 7/29 Flat 1m Gd/frm 8st 11lbs Jim Crowley 13.85 03/06/17 Doncaster 1/12 Flat 1m Gd/sft 9st 8lbs Dane O'Neill 14.99 13/05/17 Thirsk 1/9 Flat 7f 218y Good 9st 1lbs Dane O'Neill 1.66 18/04/17 Newmarket (Rowley) 4/9 Flat 7f Gd/frm 9st 0lbs Dane O'Neill 27.72

He won the Hunt Cup in 2019 and finished in second in 2018. On both occasions he was drawn high, and he has another favourable draw in 18 for Wednesday - crucial considering the stands' side was the place to be judged on the opening afternoon.

The booking of Cieren Fallon and his 3lb takes the eye, whilst any rain won't inconvenience the horse. He is [14.0] in the Win market, although I am happy to play him at the BSP, whilst there is a Five Places market - for which he trades at [3.25].

Nick Shiambouros

Emperor to rule

13:50 Ascot - Russian Emperor

Russian Emperor should make his presence felt in this interesting Group 3.

This colt by Galileo finished a close second to stablemate Cormorant at Leopardstown earlier this month. He ran on strongly in the closing stages, but could not get to grips with the game winner.

No. 8 (6) Russian Emperor (Ire) SBK 3/1 EXC 4 Trainer: Aidan O'Brien, Ireland

Jockey: Ryan Moore

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 0lbs

OR: - Form: 3-12

Scroll for more info Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. HDGR WGT Jockey BSP 09/06/20 Leopardstown 2/5 Flat 1m 2f Gd/frm 9st 5lbs Seamie Heffernan 2.54 23/03/20 Naas 1/17 Flat 1m Heavy 9st 7lbs Seamie Heffernan 3.19 20/07/19 Curragh 3/12 Flat 7f Gd/frm 9st 5lbs Seamie Heffernan 13.79

He did not have the run of the race, and is better than the bare form suggests. Ryan Moore has the riding assignment today, and should be a different proposition in a truly run race. I think he is open to a great deal of improvement and is attractively priced at [4.9] on the exchange.

Gurkha to down rivals

16:10 Ascot - Mighty Gurkha

Mighty Gurkha should go close at a decent price in this Listed contest.

This colt was most impressive on debut when beating Hot Scoop on the Polytrack at Lingfield earlier this month. He made virtually all the running, and powered clear to win with any amount in hand. He was heavily backed for his debut, and did not disappoint.

No. 8 (11) Mighty Gurkha (Ire) SBK 7/1 EXC 8.6 Trainer: Archie Watson

Jockey: Hollie Doyle

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 3lbs

OR: - Form: 1

Scroll for more info Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. HDGR WGT Jockey BSP 05/06/20 Lingfield Park 1/10 Flat 6f 1y Std/slow 9st 0lbs Hollie Doyle 1.72

This was a huge effort from him, and is a massive improver. Trainer Archie Watson is in cracking form which is an added bonus. He is attractively priced at [10.0] on the exchange.

Alan Thompson

They will be talking Japanese later today

Back Japan @ 5/4 in the 15:00 at Ascot

For me Aidan O'Brien's Japan is the best bet On Wednesday's card and if you can get the 5/4 available at the time of writing, I suggest you get on ASAP. He's joint top-rated on official ratings with Addeyb but Willie Haggas's charge needs much softer ground and his mark has been inflated somewhat by his proximity in the Champion Stakes last season to Magical (when he had his preferred ground) and his subsequent exploits in Australia. As regards the rest of the field these two are at least 6lb clear of everything else in the race, which is a lot for the rest to make up.

No. 5 (5) Japan SBK 5/4 EXC 2.54 Trainer: Aidan O'Brien, Ireland

Jockey: Ryan Moore

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 0lbs

OR: - Form: 11/431114-

Scroll for more info Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. HDGR WGT Jockey BSP 06/10/19 Longchamp 4/12 Flat 1m 3f 205y Gd/sft 8st 13lbs Ryan Moore 7.8 21/08/19 York Juddmonte International 1/9 Flat 1m 2f 56y Gd/frm 8st 13lbs Ryan Moore 7 14/07/19 Longchamp 1/8 Flat 1m 3f 205y Good 9st 2lbs Ryan Moore - 21/06/19 Ascot King Edward VII Stakes 1/8 Flat 1m 3f 211y Good 9st 0lbs Ryan Moore 2.59 01/06/19 Epsom Downs Derby 3/13 Flat 1m 4f 6y Gd/frm 9st 0lbs W. M. Lordan 42.68 16/05/19 York Dante 4/8 Flat 1m 2f 56y Gd/frm 9st 0lbs Ryan Moore 13.5 30/09/18 Naas 1/7 Flat 1m Good 9st 3lbs Seamie Heffernan 8.2 12/09/18 Listowel 1/9 Flat 7f Soft 9st 5lbs Donnacha O'Brien 1.5 01/09/18 Curragh 7/13 Flat 1m Gd/sft 9st 5lbs W. M. Lordan 13.82

I think Ryan Mooore's mount ran a better race than his finishing position when last seen in the Arc and he was only ever only going to get better as a four-year-old. The O'Brien stable are in form and their runners have been winning well first time up too. Japan himself won at this meeting last season and stays the mile and a half so whatever happens at the finish he shouldn't be stopping. All in all he looks the best bet of the day for me

Berlin In Tango can dance past these

Back Berlin In Tango @ 11/2 in the 13:50 at Ascot

Berlin in Tango beat yesterday's Royal Ascot winner Pyledriver well when last seen at Kempton two weeks ago and that form now looks rock solid. He won well enough that day and wasn't stopping at the finish, giving the impression he was a very decent individual. Off the back of that the 10 furlongs around here looks ideal and the stable have been in form since racing resumed on 1 June.

Juan Elcano could well be a Group 1 horse but this comes very quickly after Newmarket and that was a tough race so I'd be a tad worried about the race leaving its effects. Then again he could well outclass all these. Aiden O'Brien's don't look too much cop and the biggest danger to the selection could well be First Receiver.

But, Berlin Tango is fit, battle hardened, from a stable in form, has rock solid form and looks progressive. Currently he's available at a price where you would get your money back for a place if you backed him each-way and I'd be disappointed if he weren't in the three, just make sure all eight go to post if you want to do that. The only slight worry I'd have is if the ground got much softer with the forecast rain.

