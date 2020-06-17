Horse Racing Tips: Best bets for day 2 at Royal Ascot

- Trainer: William Knight
- Jockey: Oisin Murphy
- Age: 4
- Weight: 9st 10lbs
- OR: 96
"He has another favourable draw in 18 for Wednesday - crucial considering the stands' side was the place to be judged on the opening afternoon"
Back Afaak @ BSP and [3.25] in Five Places market in the 15:35 at Ascot
Alan Dudman
Murphy and Busker can get us off to a great start
Back Sir Busker @ [11.0] in the 13:15 at Ascot
We'll dive straight into the Silver Hunt Cup that starts day two, and Sir Busker could have his ideal conditions to run a big race at [11.0] on the Exchange.
He showed himself to be a pretty smart performer on his reappearance at Newcastle recently. He was covered up and came off the pace to deliver a fine victory in fairly devastating style in what looked a good handicap. He landed that from 92 and has gone up 4lb, and that might not be enough to stop him.
|Date
|Course/Class
|Pos
|Type
|Dist.
|Gng.
|HDGR
|WGT
|Jockey
|BSP
|02/06/20
|Newcastle
|1/11
|Flat
|1m 5y
|Slow
|9st 0lbs
|Ben Curtis
|9.2
|15/10/19
|Kempton Park
|6/8
|Flat
|1m
|Std
|8st 13lbs
|Jamie Spencer
|7.4
|23/09/19
|Kempton Park
|1/8
|Flat
|1m
|Slow
|9st 4lbs
|Jamie Spencer
|11.23
|31/08/19
|Chester
|4/11
|Flat
|7f 127y
|Gd/sft
|V
|8st 2lbs
|Jimmy Quinn
|15.76
|10/08/19
|Haydock Park
|2/8
|Flat
|7f 37y
|Heavy
|V
|9st 0lbs
|Harry Bentley
|9.5
|18/07/19
|Epsom Downs
|5/6
|Flat
|7f 3y
|Good
|V
|9st 9lbs
|Oisin Murphy
|2.2
|04/07/19
|Epsom Downs
|2/6
|Flat
|7f 3y
|Gd/frm
|V
|9st 7lbs
|Callum Shepherd
|3.65
|09/06/19
|Goodwood
|1/9
|Flat
|7f
|Gd/sft
|V
|9st 9lbs
|Oisin Murphy
|4.93
|10/05/19
|Ascot
|4/10
|Flat
|6f
|Gd/sft
|9st 4lbs
|William Buick
|6.8
|03/05/19
|Lingfield Park
|5/10
|Flat
|7f
|Gd/frm
|9st 2lbs
|James Doyle
|13.5
|27/10/18
|Newbury
|8/14
|Flat
|6f
|Good
|8st 9lbs
|Callum Shepherd
|4.38
|14/10/18
|Goodwood
|2/8
|Flat
|6f
|Soft
|9st 7lbs
|Oisin Murphy
|3.55
|21/09/18
|Newbury
|1/12
|Flat
|6f
|Gd/sft
|9st 5lbs
|Callum Shepherd
|46
|01/09/18
|Lingfield Park
|2/9
|Flat
|6f 1y
|Std
|9st 1lbs
|David Egan
|9.4
|22/08/18
|Kempton Park
|5/8
|Flat
|7f
|Slow
|9st 1lbs
|David Egan
|25.23
This horse relishes a strong pace to aim at, and could be even better with a bit of juice in the ground coupled with a stiff finish, as he seems to finish off his races very strongly.
Jockey Oisin Murphy also has the high draw in 18.
Afaak can crack the Hunt Cup again
Back Afaak @ BSP and [3.25] in Five Places market in the 15:35 at Ascot
It was nice to get off the mark yesterday with Motakhayyel, and I'm sticking with the same blue and white silks of owner Hamdan Al Maktoum for the Hunt Cup. This time it's an old friend in Afaak.
I had a soft spot for his mother Ghanaati - who won at the Royal meeting back in 2009 in record quick time in the Coronation. I still have a lovely portrait of her in my living room, and alongside Tidal Bay's number cloth, a racing prized possession. If Afaak wins, I'll need some sort of nod to his achievement in this very race.
Runner-up in 2018 renewal of this and went one better last year when making his seasonal reappearance. However, 3 lb higher this time round and Jim Crowley prefers Alrajaa.
|Date
|Course/Class
|Pos
|Type
|Dist.
|Gng.
|HDGR
|WGT
|Jockey
|BSP
|22/11/19
|Sakhir
|4/13
|Flat
|1m 1f 207y
|Good
|9st 2lbs
|Jim Crowley
|-
|28/09/19
|Newmarket (Rowley)
|18/30
|Flat
|1m 1f
|Gd/frm
|9st 10lbs
|Jim Crowley
|27.3
|02/08/19
|Goodwood
|12/20
|Flat
|1m
|Gd/frm
|9st 10lbs
|Jim Crowley
|22
|13/07/19
|York
|5/21
|Flat
|1m 2f 56y
|Gd/frm
|9st 12lbs
|Dane O'Neill
|22
|19/06/19
|Ascot Royal Hunt Cup
|1/28
|Flat
|1m
|Soft
|9st 3lbs
|Jim Crowley
|32.67
|29/09/18
|Newmarket (Rowley)
|25/33
|Flat
|1m 1f
|Gd/frm
|V
|9st 7lbs
|Dane O'Neill
|40.79
|12/09/18
|Doncaster
|3/4
|Flat
|1m 2f 43y
|Gd/sft
|9st 6lbs
|Jim Crowley
|2.19
|23/08/18
|York
|6/18
|Flat
|7f 192y
|Gd/frm
|9st 8lbs
|Jim Crowley
|6.9
|31/07/18
|Goodwood
|4/15
|Flat
|1m 1f 197y
|Good
|9st 9lbs
|Dane O'Neill
|10.67
|20/06/18
|Ascot Royal Hunt Cup
|2/30
|Flat
|1m
|Gd/frm
|9st 5lbs
|Jim Crowley
|12.51
|17/05/18
|York
|1/10
|Flat
|7f 192y
|Gd/frm
|9st 1lbs
|Jim Crowley
|6
|21/04/18
|Newbury
|12/22
|Flat
|1m
|Gd/sft
|9st 3lbs
|Jim Crowley
|8.8
|29/09/17
|Newmarket (Rowley)
|2/16
|Flat
|1m 1f
|Gd/sft
|9st 8lbs
|Jim Crowley
|7.65
|08/09/17
|Ascot
|4/11
|Flat
|1m
|Soft
|8st 7lbs
|David Probert
|3.2
|15/07/17
|Newmarket (July)
|4/10
|Flat
|1m
|Good
|8st 13lbs
|Jim Crowley
|4.53
|22/06/17
|Ascot Britannia Stakes
|7/29
|Flat
|1m
|Gd/frm
|8st 11lbs
|Jim Crowley
|13.85
|03/06/17
|Doncaster
|1/12
|Flat
|1m
|Gd/sft
|9st 8lbs
|Dane O'Neill
|14.99
|13/05/17
|Thirsk
|1/9
|Flat
|7f 218y
|Good
|9st 1lbs
|Dane O'Neill
|1.66
|18/04/17
|Newmarket (Rowley)
|4/9
|Flat
|7f
|Gd/frm
|9st 0lbs
|Dane O'Neill
|27.72
He won the Hunt Cup in 2019 and finished in second in 2018. On both occasions he was drawn high, and he has another favourable draw in 18 for Wednesday - crucial considering the stands' side was the place to be judged on the opening afternoon.
The booking of Cieren Fallon and his 3lb takes the eye, whilst any rain won't inconvenience the horse. He is [14.0] in the Win market, although I am happy to play him at the BSP, whilst there is a Five Places market - for which he trades at [3.25].
Nick Shiambouros
Emperor to rule
Russian Emperor should make his presence felt in this interesting Group 3.
This colt by Galileo finished a close second to stablemate Cormorant at Leopardstown earlier this month. He ran on strongly in the closing stages, but could not get to grips with the game winner.
Off the mark in 1m heavy-ground Naas maiden on return and took another big step forward when keeping on behind stablemate Cormorant in the Derrinstown last week (shaped best). Set for a good run.
|Date
|Course/Class
|Pos
|Type
|Dist.
|Gng.
|HDGR
|WGT
|Jockey
|BSP
|09/06/20
|Leopardstown
|2/5
|Flat
|1m 2f
|Gd/frm
|9st 5lbs
|Seamie Heffernan
|2.54
|23/03/20
|Naas
|1/17
|Flat
|1m
|Heavy
|9st 7lbs
|Seamie Heffernan
|3.19
|20/07/19
|Curragh
|3/12
|Flat
|7f
|Gd/frm
|9st 5lbs
|Seamie Heffernan
|13.79
He did not have the run of the race, and is better than the bare form suggests. Ryan Moore has the riding assignment today, and should be a different proposition in a truly run race. I think he is open to a great deal of improvement and is attractively priced at [4.9] on the exchange.
Gurkha to down rivals
Mighty Gurkha should go close at a decent price in this Listed contest.
This colt was most impressive on debut when beating Hot Scoop on the Polytrack at Lingfield earlier this month. He made virtually all the running, and powered clear to win with any amount in hand. He was heavily backed for his debut, and did not disappoint.
Sent off odds on prior to an emphatic debut at Lingfield, soon in front and clearing away easily in the straight. Top yard will have him geared up for a bold showing, so very much considered.
|Date
|Course/Class
|Pos
|Type
|Dist.
|Gng.
|HDGR
|WGT
|Jockey
|BSP
|05/06/20
|Lingfield Park
|1/10
|Flat
|6f 1y
|Std/slow
|9st 0lbs
|Hollie Doyle
|1.72
This was a huge effort from him, and is a massive improver. Trainer Archie Watson is in cracking form which is an added bonus. He is attractively priced at [10.0] on the exchange.
Alan Thompson
They will be talking Japanese later today
Back Japan @ 5/4 in the 15:00 at Ascot
For me Aidan O'Brien's Japan is the best bet On Wednesday's card and if you can get the 5/4 available at the time of writing, I suggest you get on ASAP. He's joint top-rated on official ratings with Addeyb but Willie Haggas's charge needs much softer ground and his mark has been inflated somewhat by his proximity in the Champion Stakes last season to Magical (when he had his preferred ground) and his subsequent exploits in Australia. As regards the rest of the field these two are at least 6lb clear of everything else in the race, which is a lot for the rest to make up.
Proved a high-class 3-y-o, winning the King Edward VII here, Grand Prix de Paris and Juddmonte before a mighty effort in fourth in the Arc. Might not have reached his peak and the one to beat here.
|Date
|Course/Class
|Pos
|Type
|Dist.
|Gng.
|HDGR
|WGT
|Jockey
|BSP
|06/10/19
|Longchamp
|4/12
|Flat
|1m 3f 205y
|Gd/sft
|8st 13lbs
|Ryan Moore
|7.8
|21/08/19
|York Juddmonte International
|1/9
|Flat
|1m 2f 56y
|Gd/frm
|8st 13lbs
|Ryan Moore
|7
|14/07/19
|Longchamp
|1/8
|Flat
|1m 3f 205y
|Good
|9st 2lbs
|Ryan Moore
|-
|21/06/19
|Ascot King Edward VII Stakes
|1/8
|Flat
|1m 3f 211y
|Good
|9st 0lbs
|Ryan Moore
|2.59
|01/06/19
|Epsom Downs Derby
|3/13
|Flat
|1m 4f 6y
|Gd/frm
|9st 0lbs
|W. M. Lordan
|42.68
|16/05/19
|York Dante
|4/8
|Flat
|1m 2f 56y
|Gd/frm
|9st 0lbs
|Ryan Moore
|13.5
|30/09/18
|Naas
|1/7
|Flat
|1m
|Good
|9st 3lbs
|Seamie Heffernan
|8.2
|12/09/18
|Listowel
|1/9
|Flat
|7f
|Soft
|9st 5lbs
|Donnacha O'Brien
|1.5
|01/09/18
|Curragh
|7/13
|Flat
|1m
|Gd/sft
|9st 5lbs
|W. M. Lordan
|13.82
I think Ryan Mooore's mount ran a better race than his finishing position when last seen in the Arc and he was only ever only going to get better as a four-year-old. The O'Brien stable are in form and their runners have been winning well first time up too. Japan himself won at this meeting last season and stays the mile and a half so whatever happens at the finish he shouldn't be stopping. All in all he looks the best bet of the day for me
Berlin In Tango can dance past these
Back Berlin In Tango @ 11/2 in the 13:50 at Ascot
Berlin in Tango beat yesterday's Royal Ascot winner Pyledriver well when last seen at Kempton two weeks ago and that form now looks rock solid. He won well enough that day and wasn't stopping at the finish, giving the impression he was a very decent individual. Off the back of that the 10 furlongs around here looks ideal and the stable have been in form since racing resumed on 1 June.
Juan Elcano could well be a Group 1 horse but this comes very quickly after Newmarket and that was a tough race so I'd be a tad worried about the race leaving its effects. Then again he could well outclass all these. Aiden O'Brien's don't look too much cop and the biggest danger to the selection could well be First Receiver.
But, Berlin Tango is fit, battle hardened, from a stable in form, has rock solid form and looks progressive. Currently he's available at a price where you would get your money back for a place if you backed him each-way and I'd be disappointed if he weren't in the three, just make sure all eight go to post if you want to do that. The only slight worry I'd have is if the ground got much softer with the forecast rain.
