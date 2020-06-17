To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Royal Ascot Tips

Bundesliga Tips

PGA Tour Tips

Racing Post Live

Today's Racing Results

Today's Racecards

Premier League Tips

Horse Racing Tips: Best bets for day 2 at Royal Ascot

Royal Ascot
The Bets Of The Day team highlight their selections for day two at Royal Ascot
Join today
View market
View the Betslip

The Bets Of The Day team secured a healthy +12.95 profit with a pair of winners on the opening day, and they return with their best selections for Wednesday at Royal Ascot...

"He has another favourable draw in 18 for Wednesday - crucial considering the stands' side was the place to be judged on the opening afternoon"

Back Afaak @ BSP and [3.25] in Five Places market in the 15:35 at Ascot

Alan Dudman

Murphy and Busker can get us off to a great start

Back Sir Busker @ [11.0] in the 13:15 at Ascot

We'll dive straight into the Silver Hunt Cup that starts day two, and Sir Busker could have his ideal conditions to run a big race at [11.0] on the Exchange.

He showed himself to be a pretty smart performer on his reappearance at Newcastle recently. He was covered up and came off the pace to deliver a fine victory in fairly devastating style in what looked a good handicap. He landed that from 92 and has gone up 4lb, and that might not be enough to stop him.

Dual winner in 2019 who proved at least as good as ever to win 11-runner contest at Newcastle (1m) on return 15 days ago. Suited by how things developed on the day, but should remain competitive.

Scroll for more info
Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. HDGR WGT Jockey BSP
02/06/20 Newcastle 1/11 Flat 1m 5y Slow 9st 0lbs Ben Curtis 9.2
15/10/19 Kempton Park 6/8 Flat 1m Std 8st 13lbs Jamie Spencer 7.4
23/09/19 Kempton Park 1/8 Flat 1m Slow 9st 4lbs Jamie Spencer 11.23
31/08/19 Chester 4/11 Flat 7f 127y Gd/sft V 8st 2lbs Jimmy Quinn 15.76
10/08/19 Haydock Park 2/8 Flat 7f 37y Heavy V 9st 0lbs Harry Bentley 9.5
18/07/19 Epsom Downs 5/6 Flat 7f 3y Good V 9st 9lbs Oisin Murphy 2.2
04/07/19 Epsom Downs 2/6 Flat 7f 3y Gd/frm V 9st 7lbs Callum Shepherd 3.65
09/06/19 Goodwood 1/9 Flat 7f Gd/sft V 9st 9lbs Oisin Murphy 4.93
10/05/19 Ascot 4/10 Flat 6f Gd/sft 9st 4lbs William Buick 6.8
03/05/19 Lingfield Park 5/10 Flat 7f Gd/frm 9st 2lbs James Doyle 13.5
27/10/18 Newbury 8/14 Flat 6f Good 8st 9lbs Callum Shepherd 4.38
14/10/18 Goodwood 2/8 Flat 6f Soft 9st 7lbs Oisin Murphy 3.55
21/09/18 Newbury 1/12 Flat 6f Gd/sft 9st 5lbs Callum Shepherd 46
01/09/18 Lingfield Park 2/9 Flat 6f 1y Std 9st 1lbs David Egan 9.4
22/08/18 Kempton Park 5/8 Flat 7f Slow 9st 1lbs David Egan 25.23

This horse relishes a strong pace to aim at, and could be even better with a bit of juice in the ground coupled with a stiff finish, as he seems to finish off his races very strongly.

Jockey Oisin Murphy also has the high draw in 18.

Afaak can crack the Hunt Cup again

Back Afaak @ BSP and [3.25] in Five Places market in the 15:35 at Ascot

It was nice to get off the mark yesterday with Motakhayyel, and I'm sticking with the same blue and white silks of owner Hamdan Al Maktoum for the Hunt Cup. This time it's an old friend in Afaak.

I had a soft spot for his mother Ghanaati - who won at the Royal meeting back in 2009 in record quick time in the Coronation. I still have a lovely portrait of her in my living room, and alongside Tidal Bay's number cloth, a racing prized possession. If Afaak wins, I'll need some sort of nod to his achievement in this very race.

Runner-up in 2018 renewal of this and went one better last year when making his seasonal reappearance. However, 3 lb higher this time round and Jim Crowley prefers Alrajaa.

Scroll for more info
Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. HDGR WGT Jockey BSP
22/11/19 Sakhir 4/13 Flat 1m 1f 207y Good 9st 2lbs Jim Crowley -
28/09/19 Newmarket (Rowley) 18/30 Flat 1m 1f Gd/frm 9st 10lbs Jim Crowley 27.3
02/08/19 Goodwood 12/20 Flat 1m Gd/frm 9st 10lbs Jim Crowley 22
13/07/19 York 5/21 Flat 1m 2f 56y Gd/frm 9st 12lbs Dane O'Neill 22
19/06/19 Ascot Royal Hunt Cup 1/28 Flat 1m Soft 9st 3lbs Jim Crowley 32.67
29/09/18 Newmarket (Rowley) 25/33 Flat 1m 1f Gd/frm V 9st 7lbs Dane O'Neill 40.79
12/09/18 Doncaster 3/4 Flat 1m 2f 43y Gd/sft 9st 6lbs Jim Crowley 2.19
23/08/18 York 6/18 Flat 7f 192y Gd/frm 9st 8lbs Jim Crowley 6.9
31/07/18 Goodwood 4/15 Flat 1m 1f 197y Good 9st 9lbs Dane O'Neill 10.67
20/06/18 Ascot Royal Hunt Cup 2/30 Flat 1m Gd/frm 9st 5lbs Jim Crowley 12.51
17/05/18 York 1/10 Flat 7f 192y Gd/frm 9st 1lbs Jim Crowley 6
21/04/18 Newbury 12/22 Flat 1m Gd/sft 9st 3lbs Jim Crowley 8.8
29/09/17 Newmarket (Rowley) 2/16 Flat 1m 1f Gd/sft 9st 8lbs Jim Crowley 7.65
08/09/17 Ascot 4/11 Flat 1m Soft 8st 7lbs David Probert 3.2
15/07/17 Newmarket (July) 4/10 Flat 1m Good 8st 13lbs Jim Crowley 4.53
22/06/17 Ascot Britannia Stakes 7/29 Flat 1m Gd/frm 8st 11lbs Jim Crowley 13.85
03/06/17 Doncaster 1/12 Flat 1m Gd/sft 9st 8lbs Dane O'Neill 14.99
13/05/17 Thirsk 1/9 Flat 7f 218y Good 9st 1lbs Dane O'Neill 1.66
18/04/17 Newmarket (Rowley) 4/9 Flat 7f Gd/frm 9st 0lbs Dane O'Neill 27.72

He won the Hunt Cup in 2019 and finished in second in 2018. On both occasions he was drawn high, and he has another favourable draw in 18 for Wednesday - crucial considering the stands' side was the place to be judged on the opening afternoon.

The booking of Cieren Fallon and his 3lb takes the eye, whilst any rain won't inconvenience the horse. He is [14.0] in the Win market, although I am happy to play him at the BSP, whilst there is a Five Places market - for which he trades at [3.25].

Nick Shiambouros

Emperor to rule

13:50 Ascot - Russian Emperor

Russian Emperor should make his presence felt in this interesting Group 3.

This colt by Galileo finished a close second to stablemate Cormorant at Leopardstown earlier this month. He ran on strongly in the closing stages, but could not get to grips with the game winner.

Off the mark in 1m heavy-ground Naas maiden on return and took another big step forward when keeping on behind stablemate Cormorant in the Derrinstown last week (shaped best). Set for a good run.

Scroll for more info
Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. HDGR WGT Jockey BSP
09/06/20 Leopardstown 2/5 Flat 1m 2f Gd/frm 9st 5lbs Seamie Heffernan 2.54
23/03/20 Naas 1/17 Flat 1m Heavy 9st 7lbs Seamie Heffernan 3.19
20/07/19 Curragh 3/12 Flat 7f Gd/frm 9st 5lbs Seamie Heffernan 13.79

He did not have the run of the race, and is better than the bare form suggests. Ryan Moore has the riding assignment today, and should be a different proposition in a truly run race. I think he is open to a great deal of improvement and is attractively priced at [4.9] on the exchange.

Gurkha to down rivals

16:10 Ascot - Mighty Gurkha

Mighty Gurkha should go close at a decent price in this Listed contest.

This colt was most impressive on debut when beating Hot Scoop on the Polytrack at Lingfield earlier this month. He made virtually all the running, and powered clear to win with any amount in hand. He was heavily backed for his debut, and did not disappoint.

Sent off odds on prior to an emphatic debut at Lingfield, soon in front and clearing away easily in the straight. Top yard will have him geared up for a bold showing, so very much considered.

Scroll for more info
Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. HDGR WGT Jockey BSP
05/06/20 Lingfield Park 1/10 Flat 6f 1y Std/slow 9st 0lbs Hollie Doyle 1.72

This was a huge effort from him, and is a massive improver. Trainer Archie Watson is in cracking form which is an added bonus. He is attractively priced at [10.0] on the exchange.

Alan Thompson

They will be talking Japanese later today

Back Japan @ 5/4 in the 15:00 at Ascot

For me Aidan O'Brien's Japan is the best bet On Wednesday's card and if you can get the 5/4 available at the time of writing, I suggest you get on ASAP. He's joint top-rated on official ratings with Addeyb but Willie Haggas's charge needs much softer ground and his mark has been inflated somewhat by his proximity in the Champion Stakes last season to Magical (when he had his preferred ground) and his subsequent exploits in Australia. As regards the rest of the field these two are at least 6lb clear of everything else in the race, which is a lot for the rest to make up.

Proved a high-class 3-y-o, winning the King Edward VII here, Grand Prix de Paris and Juddmonte before a mighty effort in fourth in the Arc. Might not have reached his peak and the one to beat here.

Scroll for more info
Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. HDGR WGT Jockey BSP
06/10/19 Longchamp 4/12 Flat 1m 3f 205y Gd/sft 8st 13lbs Ryan Moore 7.8
21/08/19 York Juddmonte International 1/9 Flat 1m 2f 56y Gd/frm 8st 13lbs Ryan Moore 7
14/07/19 Longchamp 1/8 Flat 1m 3f 205y Good 9st 2lbs Ryan Moore -
21/06/19 Ascot King Edward VII Stakes 1/8 Flat 1m 3f 211y Good 9st 0lbs Ryan Moore 2.59
01/06/19 Epsom Downs Derby 3/13 Flat 1m 4f 6y Gd/frm 9st 0lbs W. M. Lordan 42.68
16/05/19 York Dante 4/8 Flat 1m 2f 56y Gd/frm 9st 0lbs Ryan Moore 13.5
30/09/18 Naas 1/7 Flat 1m Good 9st 3lbs Seamie Heffernan 8.2
12/09/18 Listowel 1/9 Flat 7f Soft 9st 5lbs Donnacha O'Brien 1.5
01/09/18 Curragh 7/13 Flat 1m Gd/sft 9st 5lbs W. M. Lordan 13.82

I think Ryan Mooore's mount ran a better race than his finishing position when last seen in the Arc and he was only ever only going to get better as a four-year-old. The O'Brien stable are in form and their runners have been winning well first time up too. Japan himself won at this meeting last season and stays the mile and a half so whatever happens at the finish he shouldn't be stopping. All in all he looks the best bet of the day for me

Berlin In Tango can dance past these

Back Berlin In Tango @ 11/2 in the 13:50 at Ascot

Berlin in Tango beat yesterday's Royal Ascot winner Pyledriver well when last seen at Kempton two weeks ago and that form now looks rock solid. He won well enough that day and wasn't stopping at the finish, giving the impression he was a very decent individual. Off the back of that the 10 furlongs around here looks ideal and the stable have been in form since racing resumed on 1 June.

Juan Elcano could well be a Group 1 horse but this comes very quickly after Newmarket and that was a tough race so I'd be a tad worried about the race leaving its effects. Then again he could well outclass all these. Aiden O'Brien's don't look too much cop and the biggest danger to the selection could well be First Receiver.

But, Berlin Tango is fit, battle hardened, from a stable in form, has rock solid form and looks progressive. Currently he's available at a price where you would get your money back for a place if you backed him each-way and I'd be disappointed if he weren't in the three, just make sure all eight go to post if you want to do that. The only slight worry I'd have is if the ground got much softer with the forecast rain.

***

Check out Betfair's video guide to Ascot, in association with Timeform...

Recommended bets

Alan Dudman
Back Sir Busker @ [11.0] in the 13:15 at Ascot
Back Afaak @ BSP and [3.25] in Five Places market in the 15:35 at Ascot

Nick Shiambouros
Back Russian Emperor at [4.9] in the 13:50 at Ascot
Back Mighty Gurkha at [10.0] in the 16:10 at Ascot

Alan Thompson
Back Japan @ 5/4 in the 15:00 at Ascot
Back Berlin In Tango @ 11/2 in the 13:50 at Ascot

Royal Ascot 17th Jun (1m Hcap)

Wednesday 17 June, 1.15pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Ouzo
Maydanny
Brian Epstein
Sir Busker
Alternative Fact
Salayel
Ambassadorial
Zhui Feng
Nicklaus
Red Bond
Plantadream
Hortzadar
Sucellus
Almufti
Smile A Mile
Presidential
Dean Street Doll
Goring
So Beloved
Brains
Universal Gleam
Home Before Dusk
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Royal Ascot 17th Jun (1m2f Grp3)

Wednesday 17 June, 1.50pm

Market rules

Back Lay
First Receiver
Russian Emperor
Juan Elcano
Berlin Tango
Kenzai Warrior
Mascat
King Carney
New World Tapestry
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Royal Ascot 17th Jun (1m Hcap)

Wednesday 17 June, 3.35pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Montatham
Bell Rock
Lord Tennyson
Dark Vision
Alrajaa
Afaak
Fox Premier
Qaysar
Kynren
Indeed
Willie John
Vale Of Kent
Baltic Baron
Pogo
Raising Sand
Fox Champion
Petrus
Beatboxer
Fox Power
Whats The Story
Wargrave
Walhaan
Cardsharp
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Royal Ascot 17th Jun (5f Listed Stks)

Wednesday 17 June, 4.10pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Chief Little Hawk
Tactical
Sheriff Bianco
Mighty Gurkha
Sunshine City
Get It
Hyde Park Barracks
Astimegoesby
Yazaman
Fast Start
Victory Heights
Stay Smart
Muker
Fools Rush In
Tenth Century
Tantastic
Selected
Honeydew
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open your account today using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn - £/€20 Back in cash if your bet loses
Bet Now

T&Cs apply.

Editor,

More Royal Ascot

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles