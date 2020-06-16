Horse Racing Tips: Best bets for day 1 at Royal Ascot

Alan Dudman

Buckingham Palace puzzle can go to Hannon

13:15 Ascot - Back Motakhayyel Win and Place @ [13.5] and [4.1]

We kick off the opener at Royal Ascot with the much missed Buckingham Palace - a fiercely competitive handicap over 7f. Well it wasn't going to be a gimme was it?

I wanted to back Daarik initially, as he looked a horse with a fair amount of potential and class when scoring at Newcastle. But taking 4/1 about a horse in a 24-runner handicap doesn't scream value. There's also the nagging doubt whether or not he can translate his all-weather form to turf. That might not be a huge issue, but it was enough to say in Duncan Bannantyne style "I'm out".

My bet will be another of the Hamdam Al Maktoum massive, and that's Motakhayyel. He was priced up at 12/1 on the Sportsbook last night.

No. 15 (26) Motakhayyel SBK 12/1 EXC 17 Trainer: Richard Hannon

Jockey: Jim Crowley

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 3lbs

OR: 98 Form: 1/1216-

Scroll for more info Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. HDGR WGT Jockey BSP 27/07/19 Ascot 6/7 Flat 1m Gd/sft 9st 4lbs Jim Crowley 6.09 13/07/19 Newmarket (July) 1/5 Flat 1m Gd/frm 9st 2lbs C. D. Hayes 7.4 28/06/19 Yarmouth 2/5 Flat 7f 3y Gd/frm 9st 2lbs Dane O'Neill 2.73 31/05/19 Doncaster 1/7 Flat 1m Gd/frm 9st 9lbs Dane O'Neill 4.5 01/11/18 Lingfield Park 1/9 Flat 7f 1y Std 9st 2lbs Tom Marquand 4.12

I like this horse's attitude, and he's still low mileage for his age with just a handful of starts. Delving into his form in relation to his mark, there should be more to come given his rating of 98.

He landed a 0-100 at Newmarket last season quite comfortably by displaying a good turn of pace, and quick conditions clearly suit him as he flopped in softer ground with his final run.

Catching him fresh appears to be a plus too, as he has scored on seasonal debut at both two and three.

I won't get too caught up in the draw, but having an extreme high or low tends to make me a bit happier, so in 26 on the stands' side will do.

Back O'Brien second string at decent price

15:00 Ascot - Back Arthur's Kingdom @ [6.4]

We could be expecting some rain at some point, and whilst a downpour would be a plus for Arthur's Kingdom, I am happy to back him at [6.4]. Clearly big things are expected of Mogul this season, but I won't be putting him up at a skinny [1.89].

No. 1 (2) Arthur's Kingdom (Ire) SBK 9/2 EXC 6.2 Trainer: Aidan O'Brien, Ireland

Jockey: Frankie Dettori

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 0lbs

OR: - Form: 2212-

Scroll for more info Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. HDGR WGT Jockey BSP 26/10/19 Saint-Cloud 2/9 Flat 1m 1f 207y Heavy 9st 0lbs Olivier Peslier - 14/10/19 Gowran Park 1/12 Flat 1m Heavy 9st 5lbs Donnacha O'Brien 2.09 17/07/19 Killarney 2/8 Flat 1m 30y Good 9st 5lbs Donnacha O'Brien 1.23 20/06/19 Leopardstown 2/5 Flat 1m Good 9st 5lbs M. C. Hussey 4.7

Let's deal with the selection then; he looked every inch a stayer in all four of his runs as a juvenile last term. Like many of the Camelots, he appears to have a pretty good attitude. And that bodes well for his 3yo campaign, and he'll have absolutely no problems with the 1m4f trip for the King Edward VII. Whether he has the class of Mogul is another matter, but I love these O'Brien stayers and I can envisage the horse picking up strongly up the stiff Ascot finish.

Form wise, his second in a Group 1 in France has him only 3lb inferior on ratings with Mogul, and this out-and-out galloper could be worth playing at a higher price in-running.

Nick Shiambouros

Circus to reign supreme

13:50 Ascot - Circus Maximus

Circus Maximus should go close in this historic Group 1.

This smart performer won the St James's Palace Stakes in determined fashion last year. He took the lead a furlong from home, and held his rivals at bay to win by a neck. He went on to win the Moulin at Longchamp by a whisker, before running fourth in the Breeders' Cup at Santa Anita. I think he will make an even better four-year-old, and looks set for a cracking season. At present he is trading at [3.35] on the exchange.

No. 3 (4) Circus Maximus (Ire) SBK 7/2 EXC 5.5 Trainer: Aidan O'Brien, Ireland

Jockey: Ryan Moore

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 0lbs

OR: - Form: 4/1612714-

Scroll for more info Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. HDGR WGT Jockey BSP 02/11/19 Santa Anita 4/13 Flat 1m Firm B 8st 11lbs Ryan Moore 4.53 08/09/19 Longchamp 1/10 Flat 7f 210y Good B 8st 13lbs Ryan Moore - 21/08/19 York Juddmonte International 7/9 Flat 1m 2f 56y Gd/frm B 8st 13lbs Donnacha O'Brien 15.68 31/07/19 Goodwood Sussex Stakes 2/8 Flat 1m Good B 9st 0lbs Ryan Moore 7.4 18/06/19 Ascot St James's Palace Stakes 1/11 Flat 7f 213y Good B 9st 0lbs Ryan Moore 12.5 01/06/19 Epsom Downs Derby 6/13 Flat 1m 4f 6y Gd/frm 0 9st 0lbs Frankie Dettori 12.31 09/05/19 Chester 1/6 Flat 1m 2f 70y Heavy 9st 0lbs Ryan Moore 2.41 27/10/18 Doncaster Futurity Trophy 4/11 Flat 1m Good 9st 1lbs W. M. Lordan 18.71 13/10/18 Newmarket (Rowley) 3/8 Flat 1m Gd/frm 9st 1lbs Seamie Heffernan 11.62 22/09/18 Gowran Park 1/16 Flat 1m Heavy 9st 5lbs Donnacha O'Brien 1.62 26/08/18 Curragh 5/23 Flat 7f Gd/sft 9st 5lbs Ryan Moore 7.7

Terebellum won the Dahlia at HQ earlier this month in great style. This is a lot tougher, but is open to a great deal of improvement. At present she is trading at [5.3] on the exchange.

Glass to shine

15:35 Ascot - Glass Slippers

Glass Slippers can upset odds-on Battash in this fascinating renewal.

This filly put in a much improved effort when winning the L'Abbaye at Longchamp last October. She took up the running in the early stages, and stayed on strongly to win easily. This was a huge effort from this talented performer, and surely there is more to come. I think she is more effective if ridden from the front, and if she gets first run could have them all in trouble. At present she is trading at [7.0] on the exchange.

No. 8 (4) Glass Slippers SBK 9/2 EXC 6.8 Trainer: Kevin Ryan

Jockey: Tom Eaves

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 1lbs

OR: - Form: 6/0524111-

Scroll for more info Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. HDGR WGT Jockey BSP 06/10/19 Longchamp 1/16 Flat 4f 214y Gd/sft 9st 8lbs Tom Eaves 35.41 15/09/19 Longchamp 1/12 Flat 4f 214y Good 8st 9lbs Tom Eaves - 04/08/19 Deauville 1/8 Flat 5f 212y Good 8st 8lbs Tom Eaves - 12/07/19 York 4/16 Flat 6f Gd/frm 8st 12lbs Tom Eaves 20 22/06/19 Ayr 2/16 Flat 5f Gd/frm 8st 12lbs Tom Eaves 15.11 25/05/19 Haydock Park 5/11 Flat 6f Gd/frm 8st 8lbs Tom Eaves 30 13/04/19 Newbury 14/15 Flat 7f Soft 9st 0lbs Tom Eaves 140 22/09/18 Ayr 6/11 Flat 6f Heavy 9st 0lbs Tom Eaves 13.93 01/09/18 Chester 1/6 Flat 6f 17y Gd/frm 8st 12lbs Tom Eaves 4.97 16/08/18 Beverley 1/14 Flat 5f Gd/frm 8st 11lbs Tom Eaves 2.45 01/08/18 Goodwood 6/17 Flat 6f Good 9st 0lbs Franny Norton 14 07/06/18 Haydock Park 3/12 Flat 6f Gd/frm 9st 0lbs Tom Eaves 288.08

Battash is the obvious danger. He is absolutely brilliant when he shows up, but can throw in the odd clunker. At present he is trading at [1.73] on the exchange. I can afford to let him win at that price.

Alan Thompson

West End Girl may have been overlooked

14:25 Ascot - West End Girl Each Way

West End Girl has been totally overlooked in this Ribblesdale Stakes.

I think I remember hearing the owner's son saying on a podcast prior to her Lingfield Oaks Trial second that she'd come on a bit for the run and if that is the case, she has a huge each-way shout. She was beaten under two lengths in that race behind Miss Yoda and was doing all her best work at the finish under a tender ride, giving me the strong impression that she actually appreciate a stiffer test. I think she'll be staying on really strongly at the finish.

The stable are in form and if ridden to let the others fight two furlongs out and then come late down the outside, she can run a big race. She's available at 25-1 on the Sportsbook and with an enhanced four places available an Each Way bet at those terms is the call.

No. 12 (1) West End Girl SBK 22/1 EXC 26 Trainer: Mark Johnston

Jockey: Oisin Murphy

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 0lbs

OR: - Form: 15189-3

Scroll for more info Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. HDGR WGT Jockey BSP 05/06/20 Lingfield Park 3/8 Flat 1m 3f 133y Gd/frm 9st 0lbs Franny Norton 9.9 11/10/19 Newmarket (Rowley) Fillies' Mile 9/9 Flat 1m Gd/sft 9st 0lbs Adam Kirby 55 12/09/19 Doncaster 8/9 Flat 1m Gd/frm 9st 0lbs Franny Norton 13.33 10/08/19 Newmarket (July) 1/8 Flat 7f Gd/frm 9st 0lbs Franny Norton 7.08 25/07/19 Sandown Park 5/6 Flat 7f Gd/frm 9st 0lbs Silvestre De Sousa 13.71 05/07/19 Haydock Park 1/8 Flat 7f 37y Gd/frm 9st 0lbs Franny Norton 10

Quloob can run a big race at a big price

16:40 Ascot - Quloob Each Way

Another selection at a huge price is Gary Moore's Quloob in the Ascot Stakes.

He ran three good races on the flat from July to November last season, including finishing fourth here twice over two miles. Those last three runs on the flat he carried 9-12, 9-7 and 10-0. He's subsequently run two nice races over hurdles, most recently over two and half miles on soft ground, which wouldn't be ideal conditions you'd imagine. But, I'm drawn to the fact that he seemed to be progressing nicely when last on the flat and has shown some stamina over an extended trip over hurdles, which when added to the fact he carries just 9-0 suggests to me that he may be one of the few in the race that'll think they've been let loose. The last time he carried such a low weight he won!

He's 33-1 in the Sportsbook paying 1/5 odds and five places. Definitely worth an Each Way bet.

