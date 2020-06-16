- Trainer: Richard Hannon
Horse Racing Tips: Best bets for day 1 at Royal Ascot
We have a magnificent seven-race card for day one of Royal Ascot, and the Bets of the Day team - Alan Dudman, Nick Shiambouros and Alan Thompson - are here with their daily tips...
"He ran three good races on the Flat from July to November last season, including finishing fourth here twice over two miles."
Alan Dudman
Buckingham Palace puzzle can go to Hannon
13:15 Ascot - Back Motakhayyel Win and Place @ [13.5] and [4.1]
We kick off the opener at Royal Ascot with the much missed Buckingham Palace - a fiercely competitive handicap over 7f. Well it wasn't going to be a gimme was it?
I wanted to back Daarik initially, as he looked a horse with a fair amount of potential and class when scoring at Newcastle. But taking 4/1 about a horse in a 24-runner handicap doesn't scream value. There's also the nagging doubt whether or not he can translate his all-weather form to turf. That might not be a huge issue, but it was enough to say in Duncan Bannantyne style "I'm out".
My bet will be another of the Hamdam Al Maktoum massive, and that's Motakhayyel. He was priced up at 12/1 on the Sportsbook last night.
|Date
|Course/Class
|Pos
|Type
|Dist.
|Gng.
|HDGR
|WGT
|Jockey
|BSP
|27/07/19
|Ascot
|6/7
|Flat
|1m
|Gd/sft
|9st 4lbs
|Jim Crowley
|6.09
|13/07/19
|Newmarket (July)
|1/5
|Flat
|1m
|Gd/frm
|9st 2lbs
|C. D. Hayes
|7.4
|28/06/19
|Yarmouth
|2/5
|Flat
|7f 3y
|Gd/frm
|9st 2lbs
|Dane O'Neill
|2.73
|31/05/19
|Doncaster
|1/7
|Flat
|1m
|Gd/frm
|9st 9lbs
|Dane O'Neill
|4.5
|01/11/18
|Lingfield Park
|1/9
|Flat
|7f 1y
|Std
|9st 2lbs
|Tom Marquand
|4.12
I like this horse's attitude, and he's still low mileage for his age with just a handful of starts. Delving into his form in relation to his mark, there should be more to come given his rating of 98.
He landed a 0-100 at Newmarket last season quite comfortably by displaying a good turn of pace, and quick conditions clearly suit him as he flopped in softer ground with his final run.
Catching him fresh appears to be a plus too, as he has scored on seasonal debut at both two and three.
I won't get too caught up in the draw, but having an extreme high or low tends to make me a bit happier, so in 26 on the stands' side will do.
Back O'Brien second string at decent price
15:00 Ascot - Back Arthur's Kingdom @ [6.4]
We could be expecting some rain at some point, and whilst a downpour would be a plus for Arthur's Kingdom, I am happy to back him at [6.4]. Clearly big things are expected of Mogul this season, but I won't be putting him up at a skinny [1.89].
Progressive 2yo who took the step from maiden to Group 1 company in his stride when runner-up in the Criterium de Saint-Cloud 7 months ago. Better still expected now up in trip.
|Date
|Course/Class
|Pos
|Type
|Dist.
|Gng.
|HDGR
|WGT
|Jockey
|BSP
|26/10/19
|Saint-Cloud
|2/9
|Flat
|1m 1f 207y
|Heavy
|9st 0lbs
|Olivier Peslier
|-
|14/10/19
|Gowran Park
|1/12
|Flat
|1m
|Heavy
|9st 5lbs
|Donnacha O'Brien
|2.09
|17/07/19
|Killarney
|2/8
|Flat
|1m 30y
|Good
|9st 5lbs
|Donnacha O'Brien
|1.23
|20/06/19
|Leopardstown
|2/5
|Flat
|1m
|Good
|9st 5lbs
|M. C. Hussey
|4.7
Let's deal with the selection then; he looked every inch a stayer in all four of his runs as a juvenile last term. Like many of the Camelots, he appears to have a pretty good attitude. And that bodes well for his 3yo campaign, and he'll have absolutely no problems with the 1m4f trip for the King Edward VII. Whether he has the class of Mogul is another matter, but I love these O'Brien stayers and I can envisage the horse picking up strongly up the stiff Ascot finish.
Form wise, his second in a Group 1 in France has him only 3lb inferior on ratings with Mogul, and this out-and-out galloper could be worth playing at a higher price in-running.
Nick Shiambouros
Circus to reign supreme
Circus Maximus should go close in this historic Group 1.
This smart performer won the St James's Palace Stakes in determined fashion last year. He took the lead a furlong from home, and held his rivals at bay to win by a neck. He went on to win the Moulin at Longchamp by a whisker, before running fourth in the Breeders' Cup at Santa Anita. I think he will make an even better four-year-old, and looks set for a cracking season. At present he is trading at [3.35] on the exchange.
Very smart 3-y-o last year once dropped in trip. Blinkered first time when winning St James’s Palace at this meeting and bit better still when narrow winner of Prix du Moulin at Longchamp. Big player.
|Date
|Course/Class
|Pos
|Type
|Dist.
|Gng.
|HDGR
|WGT
|Jockey
|BSP
|02/11/19
|Santa Anita
|4/13
|Flat
|1m
|Firm
|B
|8st 11lbs
|Ryan Moore
|4.53
|08/09/19
|Longchamp
|1/10
|Flat
|7f 210y
|Good
|B
|8st 13lbs
|Ryan Moore
|-
|21/08/19
|York Juddmonte International
|7/9
|Flat
|1m 2f 56y
|Gd/frm
|B
|8st 13lbs
|Donnacha O'Brien
|15.68
|31/07/19
|Goodwood Sussex Stakes
|2/8
|Flat
|1m
|Good
|B
|9st 0lbs
|Ryan Moore
|7.4
|18/06/19
|Ascot St James's Palace Stakes
|1/11
|Flat
|7f 213y
|Good
|B
|9st 0lbs
|Ryan Moore
|12.5
|01/06/19
|Epsom Downs Derby
|6/13
|Flat
|1m 4f 6y
|Gd/frm
|0
|9st 0lbs
|Frankie Dettori
|12.31
|09/05/19
|Chester
|1/6
|Flat
|1m 2f 70y
|Heavy
|9st 0lbs
|Ryan Moore
|2.41
|27/10/18
|Doncaster Futurity Trophy
|4/11
|Flat
|1m
|Good
|9st 1lbs
|W. M. Lordan
|18.71
|13/10/18
|Newmarket (Rowley)
|3/8
|Flat
|1m
|Gd/frm
|9st 1lbs
|Seamie Heffernan
|11.62
|22/09/18
|Gowran Park
|1/16
|Flat
|1m
|Heavy
|9st 5lbs
|Donnacha O'Brien
|1.62
|26/08/18
|Curragh
|5/23
|Flat
|7f
|Gd/sft
|9st 5lbs
|Ryan Moore
|7.7
Terebellum won the Dahlia at HQ earlier this month in great style. This is a lot tougher, but is open to a great deal of improvement. At present she is trading at [5.3] on the exchange.
Glass to shine
Glass Slippers can upset odds-on Battash in this fascinating renewal.
This filly put in a much improved effort when winning the L'Abbaye at Longchamp last October. She took up the running in the early stages, and stayed on strongly to win easily. This was a huge effort from this talented performer, and surely there is more to come. I think she is more effective if ridden from the front, and if she gets first run could have them all in trouble. At present she is trading at [7.0] on the exchange.
Showed marked improvement in the second half of the campaign, landing a listed race at Deauville, a Group 3 and the Group 1 Prix de l’Abbaye at Longchamp. The danger to Battaash if in that mood.
|Date
|Course/Class
|Pos
|Type
|Dist.
|Gng.
|HDGR
|WGT
|Jockey
|BSP
|06/10/19
|Longchamp
|1/16
|Flat
|4f 214y
|Gd/sft
|9st 8lbs
|Tom Eaves
|35.41
|15/09/19
|Longchamp
|1/12
|Flat
|4f 214y
|Good
|8st 9lbs
|Tom Eaves
|-
|04/08/19
|Deauville
|1/8
|Flat
|5f 212y
|Good
|8st 8lbs
|Tom Eaves
|-
|12/07/19
|York
|4/16
|Flat
|6f
|Gd/frm
|8st 12lbs
|Tom Eaves
|20
|22/06/19
|Ayr
|2/16
|Flat
|5f
|Gd/frm
|8st 12lbs
|Tom Eaves
|15.11
|25/05/19
|Haydock Park
|5/11
|Flat
|6f
|Gd/frm
|8st 8lbs
|Tom Eaves
|30
|13/04/19
|Newbury
|14/15
|Flat
|7f
|Soft
|9st 0lbs
|Tom Eaves
|140
|22/09/18
|Ayr
|6/11
|Flat
|6f
|Heavy
|9st 0lbs
|Tom Eaves
|13.93
|01/09/18
|Chester
|1/6
|Flat
|6f 17y
|Gd/frm
|8st 12lbs
|Tom Eaves
|4.97
|16/08/18
|Beverley
|1/14
|Flat
|5f
|Gd/frm
|8st 11lbs
|Tom Eaves
|2.45
|01/08/18
|Goodwood
|6/17
|Flat
|6f
|Good
|9st 0lbs
|Franny Norton
|14
|07/06/18
|Haydock Park
|3/12
|Flat
|6f
|Gd/frm
|9st 0lbs
|Tom Eaves
|288.08
Battash is the obvious danger. He is absolutely brilliant when he shows up, but can throw in the odd clunker. At present he is trading at [1.73] on the exchange. I can afford to let him win at that price.
Alan Thompson
West End Girl may have been overlooked
14:25 Ascot - West End Girl Each Way
West End Girl has been totally overlooked in this Ribblesdale Stakes.
I think I remember hearing the owner's son saying on a podcast prior to her Lingfield Oaks Trial second that she'd come on a bit for the run and if that is the case, she has a huge each-way shout. She was beaten under two lengths in that race behind Miss Yoda and was doing all her best work at the finish under a tender ride, giving me the strong impression that she actually appreciate a stiffer test. I think she'll be staying on really strongly at the finish.
The stable are in form and if ridden to let the others fight two furlongs out and then come late down the outside, she can run a big race. She's available at 25-1 on the Sportsbook and with an enhanced four places available an Each Way bet at those terms is the call.
Group 3 Sweet Solera winner last August but folded tamely in stronger pattern events final 2 juvenile starts before returning with creditable third to Miss Yoda in Lingfield Oaks Trial. Lots to find.
|Date
|Course/Class
|Pos
|Type
|Dist.
|Gng.
|HDGR
|WGT
|Jockey
|BSP
|05/06/20
|Lingfield Park
|3/8
|Flat
|1m 3f 133y
|Gd/frm
|9st 0lbs
|Franny Norton
|9.9
|11/10/19
|Newmarket (Rowley) Fillies' Mile
|9/9
|Flat
|1m
|Gd/sft
|9st 0lbs
|Adam Kirby
|55
|12/09/19
|Doncaster
|8/9
|Flat
|1m
|Gd/frm
|9st 0lbs
|Franny Norton
|13.33
|10/08/19
|Newmarket (July)
|1/8
|Flat
|7f
|Gd/frm
|9st 0lbs
|Franny Norton
|7.08
|25/07/19
|Sandown Park
|5/6
|Flat
|7f
|Gd/frm
|9st 0lbs
|Silvestre De Sousa
|13.71
|05/07/19
|Haydock Park
|1/8
|Flat
|7f 37y
|Gd/frm
|9st 0lbs
|Franny Norton
|10
Quloob can run a big race at a big price
Another selection at a huge price is Gary Moore's Quloob in the Ascot Stakes.
He ran three good races on the flat from July to November last season, including finishing fourth here twice over two miles. Those last three runs on the flat he carried 9-12, 9-7 and 10-0. He's subsequently run two nice races over hurdles, most recently over two and half miles on soft ground, which wouldn't be ideal conditions you'd imagine. But, I'm drawn to the fact that he seemed to be progressing nicely when last on the flat and has shown some stamina over an extended trip over hurdles, which when added to the fact he carries just 9-0 suggests to me that he may be one of the few in the race that'll think they've been let loose. The last time he carried such a low weight he won!
He's 33-1 in the Sportsbook paying 1/5 odds and five places. Definitely worth an Each Way bet.
