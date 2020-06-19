- Trainer: Andrew Balding
- Jockey: Silvestre De Sousa
- Age: 7
- Weight: 9st 1lbs
- OR: -
Horse Racing Tips: Best bets for Commonwealth Cup day at Royal Ascot
Alan Dudman, Nick Shiambouros and Alan Thompson all return with Friday's best bets for day four at Royal Ascot...
"Trainer Aidan O'Brien has farmed this race in recent seasons with six wins since 2007, and whilst it's a big hike up in distance for the selection, O'Brien isn't really one to question with choosing the correct yardage."
Alan Dudman
Mud lover Morando to cause a shock
15:00 Ascot - Back Morando @ [8.0]
The soft ground yesterday would have been music to the ears of Andrew Balding who trains Morando, who surely is worth a poke at [8.0] given his preference for the muddy conditions.
Scattered showers are predicted for Friday, but with Morando, more rain please!
|Date
|Course/Class
|Pos
|Type
|Dist.
|Gng.
|HDGR
|WGT
|Jockey
|BSP
|05/10/19
|Ascot
|1/7
|Flat
|1m 3f 211y
|Heavy
|9st 5lbs
|Silvestre De Sousa
|3.3
|17/08/19
|Newbury
|2/5
|Flat
|1m 5f 61y
|Soft
|9st 8lbs
|Silvestre De Sousa
|2.36
|27/07/19
|Ascot King George
|8/11
|Flat
|1m 3f 211y
|Gd/sft
|9st 7lbs
|P. J. McDonald
|221.01
|22/06/19
|Ascot Hardwicke Stakes
|4/8
|Flat
|1m 3f 211y
|Good
|9st 1lbs
|Silvestre De Sousa
|14.72
|31/05/19
|Epsom Downs Coronation Cup
|8/9
|Flat
|1m 4f 6y
|Good
|9st 0lbs
|Silvestre De Sousa
|11.12
|09/05/19
|Chester
|1/6
|Flat
|1m 5f 84y
|Heavy
|9st 3lbs
|Silvestre De Sousa
|4.23
|27/10/18
|Newbury
|1/10
|Flat
|1m 4f
|Good
|9st 4lbs
|Rob Hornby
|14
|20/09/18
|Ayr
|2/11
|Flat
|1m 2f
|Heavy
|9st 3lbs
|David Probert
|4.11
|06/07/18
|Sandown Park
|5/5
|Flat
|1m 1f 209y
|Gd/frm
|0
|9st 7lbs
|Oisin Murphy
|9.51
|19/06/18
|Ascot Wolferton Stakes
|11/16
|Flat
|1m 1f 212y
|Gd/frm
|9st 3lbs
|Oisin Murphy
|14
|27/04/18
|Sandown Park
|3/6
|Flat
|1m 1f 209y
|Soft
|9st 0lbs
|Oisin Murphy
|8.79
|10/10/17
|Bordeaux
|2/5
|Flat
|1m 1f 98y
|Good
|9st 3lbs
|Christophe Soumillon
|-
|09/09/17
|Haydock Park
|3/9
|Flat
|1m 37y
|Soft
|9st 3lbs
|Harry Bentley
|7.03
|17/08/17
|Leopardstown
|4/9
|Flat
|1m
|Good
|9st 7lbs
|Andrea Atzeni
|2.59
|01/07/17
|Windsor
|1/5
|Flat
|1m 31y
|Good
|9st 4lbs
|Jack Mitchell
|4.57
|15/10/16
|Ascot
|7/19
|Flat
|1m
|Gd/frm
|9st 1lbs
|Harry Bentley
|6.68
|17/09/16
|Ayr
|1/14
|Flat
|1m
|Soft
|9st 3lbs
|Harry Bentley
|5.05
|11/06/16
|Chester
|1/9
|Flat
|7f 122y
|Gd/sft
|9st 10lbs
|Harry Bentley
|2.7
|02/05/16
|Windsor
|1/13
|Flat
|1m 67y
|Gd/frm
|9st 1lbs
|Harry Bentley
|3.76
|25/04/16
|Windsor
|4/14
|Flat
|1m 67y
|Gd/sft
|9st 5lbs
|Harry Bentley
|80
He's some horse when he gets his ground, and he displayed his ability with victories in last term's Ormonde and Cumberland Lodge - both Group 3s won in easy fashion. But he must have it soft as he handles it better than most. There is also a 4 Places market available and he can be backed in that at [1.93].
His main rivals are Anthony Van Dyck, Defoe (last year's winner) and Elarqaam - who have all had a run recently. However, it can work two ways, as we've seen a few horses already not handling the quick turnaround. It could open up the race a bit, and Morando could be the sort that stays on for a place given his extra stamina.
The veteran goes well fresh too.
Nobel can land the Queen's Vase prize
16:10 Ascot - Back Nobel Prize @ [8.0]
The beauty of the Coolmore operation is in the breeding and the terrific families - and that includes stayers. Take Nobel Prize, who lines up in Friday's Queen's Vase, he has some classy brothers in the shape of Highland Reel and Idaho, and he should make his mark as a stayer this season.
Trainer Aidan O'Brien has farmed this race in recent seasons with six wins since 2007, and whilst it's a big hike up in distance for the selection, O'Brien isn't really one to question with choosing the correct yardage. This year's Vase doesn't look a particularly strong renewal either, and it could be there for the taking.
Signed off 2-y-o campaign with victory in 1m Naas maiden in the mud. From a fantastic Coolmore family and should thrive over this sort of trip. Dettori rode the Guineas second for these connections.
|Date
|Course/Class
|Pos
|Type
|Dist.
|Gng.
|HDGR
|WGT
|Jockey
|BSP
|03/11/19
|Naas
|1/17
|Flat
|1m
|Heavy
|9st 5lbs
|Donnacha O'Brien
|2.66
|19/10/19
|Leopardstown
|2/13
|Flat
|1m
|Heavy
|9st 5lbs
|W. M. Lordan
|4.14
|30/08/19
|Curragh
|9/12
|Flat
|1m
|Good
|9st 5lbs
|W. M. Lordan
|26
Nobel Prize scraped home in a heavy ground Naas maiden last term, but I loved the way he travelled at the turn 3f out. Granted, he didn't get away from his opponents and couldn't shake them off, but to me eye he looked as if he was idling.
His form needs to improve a fair bit to trouble Berkshire Rocco and Al Dabaran, but this doesn't look the strongest of renewals, and he's a fair bet at around [8.0].
Nick Shiambouros
Flying Aletha to make all
Flying Aletha should go close in this fascinating contest.
This filly was most impressive when beating her highly touted stablemate Lime on the main track at Gulfstream Park last month. She bounced out of the stalls, and found plenty in the straight to win with any amount in hand.
Created a good impression when won 7-runner maiden (7/2 and blinkered) at Gulfstream by 5½ lengths from Lime 4 weeks ago, making all and clear over 1f out. Should stay 6f and is open to improvement.
|Date
|Course/Class
|Pos
|Type
|Dist.
|Gng.
|HDGR
|WGT
|Jockey
|BSP
|21/05/20
|Gulfstream Park
|1/7
|Flat
|5f
|Fast
|B
|8st 6lbs
|Edgar S. Prado
|-
This was one of the best two-year-old performances of the season. The runner-up Lime was regarded as one of the most talented youngsters in the Wesley Ward stable, but Flying Aletha looked different class. She is by Tiznow, and is out of an Uncle Mo mare so turf should not be an issue. At present she is trading at [5.0] on the exchange.
Pierre to rule
Pierre Lapin should prove difficult to beat in this mouthwatering Group 1.
This smart performer beat Mystery Power in great style in the Mill Reef at Newbury last September. He took the lead inside the final furlong, and skipped clear without being asked a serious question.
Half-brother to top-class sprinter Harry Angel, who was second in this in 2017. Maintained unbeaten record with a bit to spare in Group 2 Mill Reef Stakes and he's sure to make a better 3-y-o.
|Date
|Course/Class
|Pos
|Type
|Dist.
|Gng.
|HDGR
|WGT
|Jockey
|BSP
|21/09/19
|Newbury Mill Reef
|1/8
|Flat
|6f
|Gd/frm
|9st 1lbs
|Andrea Atzeni
|3.48
|24/05/19
|Haydock Park
|1/7
|Flat
|6f
|Gd/frm
|9st 5lbs
|David Egan
|2.18
He is now unbeaten in two starts, and is open to a great deal of improvement. I think he will handle the class hike, and is the horse to beat. He is attractively priced at [4.8] on the exchange.
Golden Horde was narrowly beaten by Earthlight in the Middle Park, and won the Richmond at Goodwood last year. This is solid form, but I think the selection will improve past him.
Alan Thompson
This could be setup for Maystar to pounce late
13:15 Ascot - Back Maystar Each Way @ 16/1
I quite like the look of Maystar in the opening race, he has got a nice profile for this stiff five furlongs. His record on soft ground reads one win and one place from two runs on the surface and he has proven stamina having won over seven. I think this race will be set-up for a strong finisher and Maystar has that stamina that can see him pounce late.
Four-time winner, latest at Doha in December. 14/1, good neck second of 13 in 6.5f listed race at Chantilly last time. Back down in trip for handicap bow so he's firmly in the mix. 1 of 4 for yard.
|Date
|Course/Class
|Pos
|Type
|Dist.
|Gng.
|HDGR
|WGT
|Jockey
|BSP
|13/03/20
|Chantilly
|2/13
|Flat
|6f 102y
|Std
|9st 2lbs
|Hollie Doyle
|-
|22/02/20
|Doha (Qatar)
|7/14
|Flat
|7f 210y
|Gd/frm
|9st 2lbs
|Hollie Doyle
|-
|20/12/19
|Doha (Qatar)
|1/14
|Flat
|6f 211y
|Good
|9st 2lbs
|Hollie Doyle
|-
|07/12/19
|Wolverhampton
|1/10
|Flat
|6f 20y
|Slow
|9st 2lbs
|Hollie Doyle
|10
|22/10/19
|Deauville
|6/8
|Flat
|5f 212y
|Heavy
|0
|8st 12lbs
|Hollie Doyle
|-
|15/09/19
|Curragh
|2/26
|Flat
|6f 63y
|Good
|9st 3lbs
|Hollie Doyle
|25.93
|26/08/19
|Southwell
|1/11
|Flat
|4f 214y
|Std
|9st 9lbs
|Hollie Doyle
|3.35
|12/08/19
|Catterick Bridge
|2/6
|Flat
|5f
|Soft
|9st 6lbs
|Hollie Doyle
|1.67
|27/07/19
|Lingfield Park
|1/7
|Flat
|4f 217y
|Soft
|9st 5lbs
|Hollie Doyle
|3.71
The Archie Watson stable is bang in form and Hollie Doyle has won on him a couple of times. He has a good draw in the middle of the track, which now seems to be the place to be. Expect to see him late and fast. The 16-1 is too big and has to be backed each-way with the sportsbook paying six places.
Born With Pride will enjoy the trip and conditions
16:10 Ascot - Back Born With Pride @ 5/2
There should still be more to come from the William Haggas filly Born With Pride who ran what was thought to be below par on her seasonal debut at Kempton. The underfoot conditions were clearly not testing enough for her given her best form is on heavy ground and her pedigree screams soft ground too. But she ran a sound enough race behind two horses that have won and been placed in races at Royal Ascot already this week - Pyledriver and Berlin Tango.
Landed 1m listed event at Newmarket on debut from subsequent Irish 1000 Guineas winner Peaceful, and likely to have come on plenty for her Kempton return. Marked step up in trip will suit. Big shout.
|Date
|Course/Class
|Pos
|Type
|Dist.
|Gng.
|HDGR
|WGT
|Jockey
|BSP
|03/06/20
|Kempton Park
|7/9
|Flat
|1m 1f 219y
|Std/slow
|8st 12lbs
|Tom Marquand
|6.03
|02/11/19
|Newmarket (Rowley)
|1/7
|Flat
|1m
|Heavy
|9st 0lbs
|Tom Marquand
|27.08
That form has been well and truly franked and she will love this ground and more importantly the big step-up in trip. She won on debut as a two-year-old in a Listed race at Newmarket on heavy ground and that points to a stamina laden three-year-old. And a classy one at that! (How many two-year-old's win a Listed event on debut?!). The stable is bang in form and know how to train top class fillies, also in receipt of that crucial 3lb from the colts could well be the deciding factor.
***
Check out Betfair's video guide to Ascot, in association with Timeform...
Recommended bets
Alan Dudman
Back Morando @ [8.0] in the 15:00 at Ascot
Back Nobel Prize @ [8.0] in the 16:10 at Ascot
Nick Shiambouros
Back Flying Aletha at [5.0] in the 13:50 at Ascot
Back Pierre Lapin at [4.8] in the 15:35 at Ascot
Alan Thompson
13:15 Ascot - Back Maystar Each Way @ 16/1
16:10 Ascot - Back Born With Pride @ 5/2
Royal Ascot 19th Jun (6f Grp3)
Friday 19 June, 1.50pm
|Back
|Lay
|Mother Earth
|Golden Melody
|Setarhe
|Flying Aletha
|Willabell
|Dandalla
|Mahale
|Undertake
|Valpolicella
|Cirrus
|Mariance
|Ventura Vision
|Follow Suit
|Bonne Vitesse
Royal Ascot 19th Jun (1m4f Grp2)
Friday 19 June, 3.00pm
|Back
|Lay
|Elarqam
|Anthony Van Dyck
|Defoe
|Hamish
|Morando
|Fanny Logan
|Communique
|Alounak
|Eagles By Day
|Desert Encounter
Royal Ascot 19th Jun (6f Grp1)
Friday 19 June, 3.35pm
|Back
|Lay
|Lope Y Fernandez
|Pierre Lapin
|Golden Horde
|Kimari
|Royal Crusade
|Millisle
|Mums Tipple
|Royal Lytham
|Shadn
|Southern Hills
|Ventura Rebel
|Dubai Station
|Pistoletto
|Les Hogues
|Royal Commando
|Aberama Gold
Royal Ascot 19th Jun (1m6f Grp2)
Friday 19 June, 4.10pm
|Back
|Lay
|Born With Pride
|Berkshire Rocco
|Santiago
|Al Dabaran
|Nobel Prize
|On Guard
|Punctuation
|London Arch
|Cloud Thunder
Mud lover who was back to his best when powering clear in the Cumberland Lodge Stakes over C&D (heavy) in October. Creditable fourth in this 12 months ago and the more rain the better for him.