Horse Racing Tips: Best bets for Commonwealth Cup day at Royal Ascot

Mud lover Morando to cause a shock

15:00 Ascot - Back Morando @ [8.0]

The soft ground yesterday would have been music to the ears of Andrew Balding who trains Morando, who surely is worth a poke at [8.0] given his preference for the muddy conditions.

Scattered showers are predicted for Friday, but with Morando, more rain please!

No. 9 (11) Morando (Fr) SBK 11/2 EXC 8.8 Trainer: Andrew Balding

Jockey: Silvestre De Sousa

Age: 7

Weight: 9st 1lbs

OR: - Form: 21/184821-

Scroll for more info Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. HDGR WGT Jockey BSP 05/10/19 Ascot 1/7 Flat 1m 3f 211y Heavy 9st 5lbs Silvestre De Sousa 3.3 17/08/19 Newbury 2/5 Flat 1m 5f 61y Soft 9st 8lbs Silvestre De Sousa 2.36 27/07/19 Ascot King George 8/11 Flat 1m 3f 211y Gd/sft 9st 7lbs P. J. McDonald 221.01 22/06/19 Ascot Hardwicke Stakes 4/8 Flat 1m 3f 211y Good 9st 1lbs Silvestre De Sousa 14.72 31/05/19 Epsom Downs Coronation Cup 8/9 Flat 1m 4f 6y Good 9st 0lbs Silvestre De Sousa 11.12 09/05/19 Chester 1/6 Flat 1m 5f 84y Heavy 9st 3lbs Silvestre De Sousa 4.23 27/10/18 Newbury 1/10 Flat 1m 4f Good 9st 4lbs Rob Hornby 14 20/09/18 Ayr 2/11 Flat 1m 2f Heavy 9st 3lbs David Probert 4.11 06/07/18 Sandown Park 5/5 Flat 1m 1f 209y Gd/frm 0 9st 7lbs Oisin Murphy 9.51 19/06/18 Ascot Wolferton Stakes 11/16 Flat 1m 1f 212y Gd/frm 9st 3lbs Oisin Murphy 14 27/04/18 Sandown Park 3/6 Flat 1m 1f 209y Soft 9st 0lbs Oisin Murphy 8.79 10/10/17 Bordeaux 2/5 Flat 1m 1f 98y Good 9st 3lbs Christophe Soumillon - 09/09/17 Haydock Park 3/9 Flat 1m 37y Soft 9st 3lbs Harry Bentley 7.03 17/08/17 Leopardstown 4/9 Flat 1m Good 9st 7lbs Andrea Atzeni 2.59 01/07/17 Windsor 1/5 Flat 1m 31y Good 9st 4lbs Jack Mitchell 4.57 15/10/16 Ascot 7/19 Flat 1m Gd/frm 9st 1lbs Harry Bentley 6.68 17/09/16 Ayr 1/14 Flat 1m Soft 9st 3lbs Harry Bentley 5.05 11/06/16 Chester 1/9 Flat 7f 122y Gd/sft 9st 10lbs Harry Bentley 2.7 02/05/16 Windsor 1/13 Flat 1m 67y Gd/frm 9st 1lbs Harry Bentley 3.76 25/04/16 Windsor 4/14 Flat 1m 67y Gd/sft 9st 5lbs Harry Bentley 80

He's some horse when he gets his ground, and he displayed his ability with victories in last term's Ormonde and Cumberland Lodge - both Group 3s won in easy fashion. But he must have it soft as he handles it better than most. There is also a 4 Places market available and he can be backed in that at [1.93].

His main rivals are Anthony Van Dyck, Defoe (last year's winner) and Elarqaam - who have all had a run recently. However, it can work two ways, as we've seen a few horses already not handling the quick turnaround. It could open up the race a bit, and Morando could be the sort that stays on for a place given his extra stamina.

The veteran goes well fresh too.

Nobel can land the Queen's Vase prize

16:10 Ascot - Back Nobel Prize @ [8.0]

The beauty of the Coolmore operation is in the breeding and the terrific families - and that includes stayers. Take Nobel Prize, who lines up in Friday's Queen's Vase, he has some classy brothers in the shape of Highland Reel and Idaho, and he should make his mark as a stayer this season.

Trainer Aidan O'Brien has farmed this race in recent seasons with six wins since 2007, and whilst it's a big hike up in distance for the selection, O'Brien isn't really one to question with choosing the correct yardage. This year's Vase doesn't look a particularly strong renewal either, and it could be there for the taking.

No. 5 (1) Nobel Prize (Ire) SBK 13/2 EXC 7.8 Trainer: Aidan O'Brien, Ireland

Jockey: Frankie Dettori

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 0lbs

OR: - Form: 921-

Scroll for more info Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. HDGR WGT Jockey BSP 03/11/19 Naas 1/17 Flat 1m Heavy 9st 5lbs Donnacha O'Brien 2.66 19/10/19 Leopardstown 2/13 Flat 1m Heavy 9st 5lbs W. M. Lordan 4.14 30/08/19 Curragh 9/12 Flat 1m Good 9st 5lbs W. M. Lordan 26

Nobel Prize scraped home in a heavy ground Naas maiden last term, but I loved the way he travelled at the turn 3f out. Granted, he didn't get away from his opponents and couldn't shake them off, but to me eye he looked as if he was idling.

His form needs to improve a fair bit to trouble Berkshire Rocco and Al Dabaran, but this doesn't look the strongest of renewals, and he's a fair bet at around [8.0].

Flying Aletha to make all

13:50 Ascot - Flying Aletha

Flying Aletha should go close in this fascinating contest.

This filly was most impressive when beating her highly touted stablemate Lime on the main track at Gulfstream Park last month. She bounced out of the stalls, and found plenty in the straight to win with any amount in hand.

No. 4 (3) Flying Aletha (Usa) SBK 9/1 EXC 9.8 Trainer: Wesley A. Ward, USA

Jockey: William Buick

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 0lbs

OR: - Form: 1

Scroll for more info Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. HDGR WGT Jockey BSP 21/05/20 Gulfstream Park 1/7 Flat 5f Fast B 8st 6lbs Edgar S. Prado -

This was one of the best two-year-old performances of the season. The runner-up Lime was regarded as one of the most talented youngsters in the Wesley Ward stable, but Flying Aletha looked different class. She is by Tiznow, and is out of an Uncle Mo mare so turf should not be an issue. At present she is trading at [5.0] on the exchange.

Pierre to rule

15:35 Ascot - Pierre Lapin

Pierre Lapin should prove difficult to beat in this mouthwatering Group 1.

This smart performer beat Mystery Power in great style in the Mill Reef at Newbury last September. He took the lead inside the final furlong, and skipped clear without being asked a serious question.

No. 6 (6) Pierre Lapin (Ire) SBK 9/2 EXC 6 Trainer: Roger Varian

Jockey: Andrea Atzeni

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 0lbs

OR: - Form: 11-

Scroll for more info Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. HDGR WGT Jockey BSP 21/09/19 Newbury Mill Reef 1/8 Flat 6f Gd/frm 9st 1lbs Andrea Atzeni 3.48 24/05/19 Haydock Park 1/7 Flat 6f Gd/frm 9st 5lbs David Egan 2.18

He is now unbeaten in two starts, and is open to a great deal of improvement. I think he will handle the class hike, and is the horse to beat. He is attractively priced at [4.8] on the exchange.

Golden Horde was narrowly beaten by Earthlight in the Middle Park, and won the Richmond at Goodwood last year. This is solid form, but I think the selection will improve past him.

This could be setup for Maystar to pounce late

13:15 Ascot - Back Maystar Each Way @ 16/1

I quite like the look of Maystar in the opening race, he has got a nice profile for this stiff five furlongs. His record on soft ground reads one win and one place from two runs on the surface and he has proven stamina having won over seven. I think this race will be set-up for a strong finisher and Maystar has that stamina that can see him pounce late.

No. 5 (9) Maystar (Ire) SBK 14/1 EXC 18.5 Trainer: Archie Watson

Jockey: Hollie Doyle

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 0lbs

OR: 97 Form: 212611-72

Scroll for more info Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. HDGR WGT Jockey BSP 13/03/20 Chantilly 2/13 Flat 6f 102y Std 9st 2lbs Hollie Doyle - 22/02/20 Doha (Qatar) 7/14 Flat 7f 210y Gd/frm 9st 2lbs Hollie Doyle - 20/12/19 Doha (Qatar) 1/14 Flat 6f 211y Good 9st 2lbs Hollie Doyle - 07/12/19 Wolverhampton 1/10 Flat 6f 20y Slow 9st 2lbs Hollie Doyle 10 22/10/19 Deauville 6/8 Flat 5f 212y Heavy 0 8st 12lbs Hollie Doyle - 15/09/19 Curragh 2/26 Flat 6f 63y Good 9st 3lbs Hollie Doyle 25.93 26/08/19 Southwell 1/11 Flat 4f 214y Std 9st 9lbs Hollie Doyle 3.35 12/08/19 Catterick Bridge 2/6 Flat 5f Soft 9st 6lbs Hollie Doyle 1.67 27/07/19 Lingfield Park 1/7 Flat 4f 217y Soft 9st 5lbs Hollie Doyle 3.71

The Archie Watson stable is bang in form and Hollie Doyle has won on him a couple of times. He has a good draw in the middle of the track, which now seems to be the place to be. Expect to see him late and fast. The 16-1 is too big and has to be backed each-way with the sportsbook paying six places.

Born With Pride will enjoy the trip and conditions

16:10 Ascot - Back Born With Pride @ 5/2

There should still be more to come from the William Haggas filly Born With Pride who ran what was thought to be below par on her seasonal debut at Kempton. The underfoot conditions were clearly not testing enough for her given her best form is on heavy ground and her pedigree screams soft ground too. But she ran a sound enough race behind two horses that have won and been placed in races at Royal Ascot already this week - Pyledriver and Berlin Tango.

No. 9 (8) Born With Pride (Ire) SBK 5/2 EXC 3.8 Trainer: William Haggas

Jockey: Tom Marquand

Age: 3

Weight: 8st 11lbs

OR: - Form: 1-7

Scroll for more info Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. HDGR WGT Jockey BSP 03/06/20 Kempton Park 7/9 Flat 1m 1f 219y Std/slow 8st 12lbs Tom Marquand 6.03 02/11/19 Newmarket (Rowley) 1/7 Flat 1m Heavy 9st 0lbs Tom Marquand 27.08

That form has been well and truly franked and she will love this ground and more importantly the big step-up in trip. She won on debut as a two-year-old in a Listed race at Newmarket on heavy ground and that points to a stamina laden three-year-old. And a classy one at that! (How many two-year-old's win a Listed event on debut?!). The stable is bang in form and know how to train top class fillies, also in receipt of that crucial 3lb from the colts could well be the deciding factor.

