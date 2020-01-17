Paul Nicholls: Yala Enki is 'clear cut chance' at Taunton

Ascot

This race will tell us plenty about top chaser in the making

14:25 - Pic d'Orrhy

He was a top class juvenile in France and did very well over the summer, so it was unfortunate that he fell at Auteuil first time out this season. Pic d'Orhy is a lovely horse who is going to make a top chaser so we have been patient with him and are half waiting for next season when he goes over fences.

We still don't know if his rating of 146 is a fair one but we do like him, there is improvement to come and this race will tell us plenty. If he runs well at Ascot then the obvious target is the Betfair Hurdle at Newbury.

He's earned his chance and could pick up prize money

15:35 - Capeland

He ran brilliantly twice at Ascot at the start of the season before finding life a fair bit tougher in a Grade 2 Chase at Kempton over Xmas when things didn't really go his way. I'm sure he will be happier back at Ascot where the stiffer nature of the track plays to his strengths.

While this is a tough ask for Capeland, as you would expect in a Grade 1 race, he has earned a crack at this level and can hopefully pick up some of the prize money on offer.

Taunton

Needs time to strengthen

14:15 - Oscars Moonshine

We are still learning about Oscars Moonshine who joined us in mid season and had his first run for us on New Year's Day at Exeter where he finished in the ruck a long way behind Sir Psycho.

He is still a bit weak, lacks experience and needs time to strengthen up.

Clear cut chance will relish testing ground

14:50 - Yala Enki

He ran up to his best in the Coral Welsh National last time, finishing an excellent third in that marathon for the second year running. The conditions of this race look perfect for Yala Enki as he stays all day, relishes testing ground, and as the top rated in the field he would be giving weight all round if this was a handicap. Clear cut chance.

Should improve for this experience

14:25 - Kilmington Rose

We are keen to get a run into Kilmington Rose who is a nice mare but, as she is by Presenting, she is unlikely to enjoy the deep ground at Taunton. As with all my bumper runners I'd expect her to improve for the experience and then progress on better ground in the spring.

