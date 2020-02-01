Paul Nicholls: Wild Max comes to Musselburgh in top form

Taunton

13:35 - Brewers Project

He is a nice prospect who won his only point-to-point in Ireland in March, 2018 and didn't run last season after picking up a minor injury.

On his first start for us in almost two years he made a really pleasing debut for us by finishing fourth at Newbury, staying on nicely at the finish. I'm sure there is improvement to come and expect him to go very well in this.

14:05 - Ashutor

He was below par last time at Sandown on his second start since a wind op and when we ran some tests we discovered that he was suffering from grade four stomach ulcers. He has responded well to treatment, seems fine now and hopefully he can get back on track here.

Hoping to bounce back

15:10 - Get The Appeal

Having won on her debut for us she disappointed last time at Plumpton and we think for some reason she just had an off day. So we have put a line through that run. Her form in Irish point-to-points was encouraging, we've given her lots of time and she is in really good order now so I am hopeful she can bounce back in this.

15:40 - Darling Maltaix

He hasn't quite cracked it over fences so far but in fairness he is on a high enough handicap mark for what he has achieved. His recent second to the useful Musical Slave at Exeter was a step in the right direction and as a strong stayer I'm sure he will appreciate this trip of almost three miles.

Flash needs to relax

16:45 - Flash de Touzaine

He is a lovely horse by Kapgarde, a sire I like, and he showed plenty when finishing third in a decent bumper at Killarney in May. But Flash de Touzaine is a bit hot headed and can be a handful at times so we are trying a hood to help him relax better. The key is to get him to settle in the early stages of the race and harness his energy.

Musselburgh

13:45 - Thyme White

He has run tidily on both his starts over hurdles. He needed the experience when a distant second to the smart Goshen at Sandown before stepping up on that with a solid second to Rowland Ward at Kempton. The third horse has since franked the form and I'd like to think Thyme White will go very well.

Chance of the day

14:15 - Wild Max

He is unbeaten over hurdles after two pleasing victories at Taunton. He jumps and travels, seems to be suited going right handed on a flat track and has fully earned a shot at this Class 2 race. If things go his way he will more likely head for the Adonis Hurdle at Kempton and then to Aintree rather than Cheltenham.

14:50 - Saint Xavier

He is a strong stayer who won easily from two opponents at Kempton, Racing keenly and jumping accurately. This is a hotter contest but track and trip look ideal for Saint Xavier to provide more of the same for his enthusiastic owner-rider David Maxwell. The horse is already qualified for the Grand National which is an option later in the season.

15:20 - Highland Hunter

He has had just the one run for us, finishing midfield at Haydock on testing ground. He is beginning to come to himself and this looks slightly less competitive though I do have a slight question mark in my mind about this extended distance of three and a quarter miles. If he does get the trip then he could go well



16:20 - Mortlach



He is owned like Highland Hunter by Thomas Barr who lives in Scotland. I do like Mortlach who ran a race full of promise when second to a useful type Cadmar at Chepstow almost two months ago. Mine always come on for their debuts in bumpers and with normal improvement he should go close.

Best chance. Wild Max. He has done everything right so far and comes here in top form.

