Paul Nicholls: Eritage the pick of my Sunday team at Exeter

Master Tommytucker
Master Tommytucker is the first horse out for Paul on a good day at Exeter
Paul sends a very promising team to Exeter in the hope of Sunday winners

"Eritage is an exciting horse who should run a big race here before going on to better things."

Confidence boosting win on the cards

13:55 - Master Tommytucker

We have given him time to get over a fall when he was bang there with every chance in a decent race at Kempton on Boxing Day. He was travelling well at the time and has done plenty of schooling since.

I do rate Master Tommytucker who lacks a bit of experience but has won twice at this track. This is the perfect race to give him a nice confidence boost.

Big race expected

14:25 - Eritage

This stiffer track and longer trip will suit Eritage way better than Taunton where he won easily in November before finishing a good second there, giving weight to a smart novice Masters Legacy, who has since franked the form.

Eritage is an exciting horse who should run a big race here before going on to better things.

Sametegal is fresh and in shape

15:30 - Sametegal

He is a rock solid horse who ran a very good race at Kempton at Christmas when he was beaten barely two lengths in a tight finish.
I try to space out his races as he is best fresh and he is in good shape ahead of this veterans chase. He is fine in soft ground.

Should put on a big show

16:05 - Sir Psycho

I was absolutely thrilled with the way he absolutely bolted in on heavy ground at this track on New Year's Day although the winning margin of 31 lengths might have flattered him.

Sir Psycho is an ex-flat horse who has improved massively as he gets used to our training routine. He will love the ground and in receipt of weight from the older horses he should put on a big show in this competitive Listed hurdle. He is in serious order.

Don't rule out a win for Time to Tinker

17:05 - Time to Tinker

He is a lovely young horse who performed above expectations when he was second on his debut at this track two months ago when he ran a bit green after leading two out.

Like all my bumper horses he was not wound up for his first start and with normal improvement he should have every chance of going one better.

My best chance - Eritage in the 14:25. He is a classy novice who has leading claims.

Paul Nicholls,

