Paul Nicholls: Grand Sancy has ideal opportunity at Fontwell

Ideal opportunity for Sancy

Fontwell 14:50 - Grand Sancy

He has been running very well in top company over fences and will find this maiden Chase a lot easier after his fine effort in the Grade 1 Scilly Isles at Sandown where he led for much of the race, jumping boldly, before tiring on testing ground late on. This looks a perfect opportunity for him ridden by Sam Twiston-Davies as Harry Cobden is suspended.

Lots going for Destin

Fontwell 15:20 - Quel Destin

I've had this race in mind for Quel Destin all season and he comes here in great heart after a career best performance last time when he beat Call Me Lord at Sandown. While it looks a competitive race he has a lot going for him and is as tough as they come. Decent chance.

A lot more needed

Fontwell 16:20 - Ostuni

He ran no race at all last time at Plumpton 13 days ago, dropping out soon after halfway. Nothing came to light afterwards and he needs to show a lot more spark now.

Good runs needed to book Cheltenham tickets

Fontwell 16:50 - Alcala & Bab And Co

I run two here and they both need to finish in the first two to qualify for the Foxhunters at Cheltenham.

Alcala would already be qualified but for an unlucky fall late on at Ludlow before making amends in style at Haydock where be beat a smart hunter Wishing and Hoping. He was a decent handicapper, rated 152 at his peak, and could be interesting at Cheltenham if he does book his ticket for the Foxhunters.

He was a useful chaser in France before he was bought by David Maxwell to go hunter chasing. After a blip at Warwick where Bob and Co was very keen they enjoyed a bloodless victory sixteen days ago at Bangor where the horse settled much better. Another good run here should seal their place in the Foxhunters.

Good starting point

Wolverhampton 14:30 - Glajou

He is a nice prospect who has some fair form in two juvenile hurdles in France and this looks an ideal starting point for him to have a spin on the flat before he goes back over hurdles next month.

He could enjoy the all-weather

15:30 - Lough Dearg Spirit

He joined us from Nicky Henderson this season and has been ready to run for ages after a wind op to help his breathing. He is a good ground horse who doesn't enjoy testing conditions so I am hoping he can enjoy himself on the all-weather in a first time tongue tie ridden by Katie O'Farrell. The race will do him the world of good.

Should go well and has leading chance

16:00 - Birds of Prey

He was smart on the flat for John Oxx before joining us, is rated 92, was fourth in the Manchester November Handicap in Nov 2018, and should go very well in this off level weights. He showed his well being recently when a close third in a competitive handicap hurdle at Taunton and looks to have a leading chance here.

Flat campaign on the cards if he goes well

16:30 - Rhythm Is A Dancer

He has been marking time at home since finding himself all at sea on the soft ground at Kempton on Boxing Day. It would be a waste of time running him again in those conditions and If he goes well here we might even consider a flat campaign for him because he has done all his winning on top of the ground.

Should be at home on this surface

17:00 - Red Force One

As a 90 rated horse on the flat he should feel totally at home on the all weather at Wolverhampton. I've been dying to run him for a few weeks but the ground has just been too soft so this is a timely opportunity to get him out before he goes back over hurdles.

